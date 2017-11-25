More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Behind the scenes at Premier League Fan Fest

By Matt ReedNov 25, 2017, 5:01 PM EST
Supporters from the tri-state area and beyond gathered on Saturday in New York City for the first-ever Premier League Fan Fest, and it was a resounding success.

NBC Sports invited several hundred lucky PL fans to lower Manhattan for the day to view all six of the matches taking place, which was highlighted by Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Both sides had large contingents of supporters to watch the heavily-contested match, while the Blues brought along a couple friendly faces to join the party.

Former Chelsea stars Ashley Cole and Michael Essien greeted fans throughout the outing, and even started the party when they carried the Premier League trophy into the event.

Among those also in attendance were in-studio panel, Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, as well as Mark Clattenburg — former PL referee. One half of the Men in Blazers — Roger Bennett — was featured throughout the day too, as he mingled with those in attendance.

Enjoy some of the imagery from the day’s events below.

  

La Liga: Ronaldo’s late winner saves Real Madrid; Atleti cruise 5-0

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Associated PressNov 25, 2017, 5:50 PM EST
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Real Madrid from another stumble at home when he scored after his penalty kick was saved to secure a 3-2 win over Malaga in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Ronaldo got the 75th-minute winner by knocking in the ball following Malaga goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez’s save. Jimenez denied him on two clear chances in the first half before Ronaldo finally got his second league goal in 13 rounds.

The win put Madrid seven points behind leader Barcelona, which faces an important trip to second-place Valencia on Sunday.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane blamed his team’s passing mistakes on why the defending Liga champions twice lost the lead to a team in the relegation zone, before finally taking control.

“We knew that possession of the ball is a weapon that we have, and we lost the ball several times,” Zidane said. “In the end … we have to focus on the result since we know that we did some things well and that there were some other things that didn’t go as we would have liked.”

Karim Benzema also netted just his second league goal to put Madrid ahead in the ninth when he nodded in a rebound of Ronaldo’s header that came off the crossbar.

Malaga hadn’t scored a goal in all six of its previous league games away from home, but it leveled through Diego Rolan in the 18th by capitalizing on an error by Madrid’s Toni Kroos. The Germany midfielder blundered with a back pass near his own area, and Sergio “Keko” Gontan pounced to send in a cross for unmarked Rolan to control with his chest and fire home.

Casemiro headed Madrid ahead again and Malaga forward Gonzalo “Chory” Castro made it 2-2 with a long-range strike.

Madrid was heading to another costly slip at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium – where it failed to win the first three league matches – until substitute Luka Modric was tripped by Luis Hernandez in the area. That allowed Ronaldo to step up and take what turned out to be the winner.

Malaga lost defender Juan Carlos Perez to a left knee injury early.

“I believe we deserved much more (from the match),” said Malaga coach Michel Gonzalez, a former Madrid player.

“We are all worried about Juan Carlos’ knee because he is in a lot of pain, and that hurts us more than the loss.”

Kevin Gameiro scored twice and played a direct part in three more goals to lead Atletico Madrid’s 5-0 rout at Levante.

Atletico’s biggest win of the season allowed it to move ahead of Real Madrid and into third place on goal difference.

Antoine Griezmann also scored twice.

Real Betis salvaged a 2-2 draw at home with Girona after a wild finish that included goals from both teams in the dying moments.

Girona appeared set to get the win after Cristian “Portu” Portugues netted his second goal four minutes into stoppage time.

But just after the restart, Betis substitute Cristian Tello controlled a long ball with his chest, dribbled past a defender and slotted in a strike on the last kick of the match.

Ten-man Eibar dealt Alaves its 11th loss of the season after winning 2-1 on the road in a derby of small Basque Country clubs.

Charles scored Eibar’s second goal then received a direct red card for shoving the head of an Alaves player in the 83rd.

PL Sunday preview: Man City go for 11 straight

By Andy EdwardsNov 25, 2017, 5:21 PM EST
Manchester City’s bid to run away with the Premier League title continues on Sunday with a visit to one of the feel-good stories of the still-young season. Elsewhere, Burnley host Arsenal in a battle for the top-four (yes, really), and a pair of severe underachievers do battle at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton vs. Everton — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

It’s still early in the 2017-18 PL season, but no side has displayed levels of disarray capable of rivaling that of (permanent) manager-less Everton — at least, not yet. After firing Ronald Koeman on Oct. 23, David Unsworth was put in charge on an interim basis. Burnley’s Sean Dyche was coveted and unsuccessfully hired, as was Watford’s Marco Silva. Here the Toffees sit, a month later, 16th in the league table and just 12 points to their name from 12 games, with owner Farhad Moshiri publicly claiming a new appointment is imminent, and Unsworth completely in the dark.

“Look, what will be will be,” he said this week. “I’m a proud man, I’ve stood proud for the past five weeks and I will continue to do that until someone tells me otherwise. I was only made aware of this development as I came off the training pitch, and if it is the case that we are close to getting a manger, I am delighted. I just want what’s best for the club. They asked me to stand in and I was pleased to do it. There were never any guarantees.”

Sunday’s opponent, Southampton, meanwhile, have come under plenty criticism of their own these first three-plus months of the season. Same as under Claude Puel last year, Saints have struggled to create chances and score goals under new manager Mauricio Pellegrino — to the tune of nine goals in 12 games, a -5 goal differential and 14th place in the league table. A win on Sunday could vault them as high as ninth. Pellegrino insists his employment is safe.

INJURIES: Southampton — OUT: Mario Lemina (ankle) | Everton — OUT: Oumar Niasse (suspension), James McCarthy (hamstring), Ross Barkley (hamstring), Ramiro Funes Mori (knee), Seamus Coleman (leg), Yannick Bolasie (knee), Maarten Stekelenburg (groin); RETURNING: Morgan Schneiderlin (toe)

Burnley vs. Arsenal — 9 a.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com

For the first time in what feels like decades, the football club known as Arsenal has an almost entirely clean bill of health — only Santi Cazorla (out since October 2016) and an ill Theo Walcott, who already lives on the periphery of the squad anyway are unavailable for Sunday’s trip to Turf Moor.

On top of their newfound fitness, are also in the midst of a particularly purple patch of results in recent weeks — last weekend’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur erased memories of the defeat away to league-leading Manchester City. In total, the Gunners (22 points) have won six of their last nine games in the PL and would leapfrog both Liverpool and Tottenham to go fourth with a win on Sunday.

The Clarets, meanwhile, are the surprise team of the season thus far. Level on points with Arsenal, Dyche’s side could also finish the weekend by occupying a top-four place. With three straight wins and just two defeats all season, it’s no wonder Burnley have been approached time and again by “bigger” clubs in an effort to lure Dyche away from Turf Moor. Dyche is pleased with Burnley’s place in the PL pecking order, but his focus remains solely on reaching the 40-point mark, at which point everything else will be a cherry on top.

“The league table is to be enjoyed and I’ll probably do that for an hour before I start thinking about the next one,” he said after last week’s win over Swansea City. “We know it’s a big challenge going forward, and 40 points is the marker, so we look to the next challenge that comes our way and that’s Arsenal.”

INJURIES: Burnley — OUT: Tom Heaton (shoulder), Jonathan Walters (knee), Dean Marney (fitness) | Arsenal — OUT: Theo Walcott (illness), Santi Cazorla (achilles)

Huddersfield Town vs. Man City — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

96 days have elapsed since Man City last dropped a point, in any competition. Since their 1-1 draw with Everton way back on Aug. 21 — game no. 2 of the 2017-18 season — Pep Guardiola‘s side has won 10 straight in the PL, as well as five straight in the UEFA Champions League, and another two in the League Cup — altogether, 17 straight victories for the runaway PL leaders.

Sunday’s trip to take on newly promoted Huddersfield affords the Sky Blues to make it 11 in a row in the PL, and re-establish their eight-point lead in the title race after Manchester United closed the gap to just five with a victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday. It’s not just the results which have been so dominant for Man City, but the scorelines by which they’ve been achieved: 37-6 combined score during the 10-game winning streak; six clean sheets during the run; and, they have trailed for all of eight of a possible 900 minutes.

As for Huddersfield, this first season in the PL has been a stomach-churning roller-coaster ride for David Wagner‘s side. After winning their opening two games of the season, the Terriers went winless in their next six (three draws), followed by alternating wins and losses each of the last four weeks, including the shocking slaying of Man United, destruction at the hands of Liverpool and even worse from Bournemouth. For all the peaks and valleys, they’ll gladly accept their 10th-place standing a dozen games into the campaign, while remaining cognizant of the fact there’s still a million miles to travel in their bid to stave off relegation.

INJURIES: Huddersfield — OUT: Michael Hefele (achilles), Philip Billing (ankle), Kasey Palmer (fitness), Jon Gorenc-Stankovic (knee) | Man City — OUT: John Stones (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (knee)

Klopp slams defensive Chelsea; Conte calls Liverpool “lucky”

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 25, 2017, 3:46 PM EST
LIVERPOOL — Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte both believed their teams deserved more than a point from their clash at Anfield on Saturday.

It was a draw which helped neither team in their quest to try and drag themselves back into the Premier League title race.

Mohamed Salah‘s opener was canceled out late on by a Willian goal as both managers were left ruing unlucky breaks after a long week which saw them each travel on the road in the UEFA Champions League before two more games in the next six days matches in the Premier League.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp hit out at Liverpool for a more defensive style of play as he said their plan was to play with “eight defenders” and then give the ball to the excellent Eden Hazard.

“It was a very intense game, very difficult game for us against a very strong Chelsea team who had quite a different approach tonight. Deep defending and then giving the ball to Eden Hazard… Wow,” Klopp said. “It was not the most thankful job to defend him alone, with the second player it was a little easier but the third player you have a good chance and Alvaro Morata running around. That was quite difficult and we had to work really hard.

“Our situation was playing football. We did it. I am happy with big parts of the performances… Everything was good until Willian crossed the ball and still most parts of the game were good but that’s not how it feels. The world is a strange and crazy place at the moment and there are so many more important things that are happening. I can easily live with a point against Chelsea.”

In truth, a draw was probably a fair result. Both goals had more than a hint of fortune to them as Chelsea were dispossessed and the ball ricocheted into the path of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who teed up Salah, then Willian’s attempt was clearly a cross which looped in.

Asked by Pro Soccer Talk if he agreed with Klopp’s comments about Chelsea’s defensive tactics, Conte thought his tactical plan worked a treat and his side deserved to win as he labeled Liverpool “lucky” to get a point.

“I think that today we had a tactical plan and I think for Liverpool it was very difficult to make chances to score today,” Conte said. “I think we prepared the game very well and it was a tactical decision, especially in the first half to be very solid and then to try with the ball to be dangerous. In the second half I think the game changed. In the second half we dominated the game. We created many chances to score and I think that Liverpool was lucky to score and then to draw.”

The reality is that neither Liverpool or Chelsea wanted a draw on Saturday with Manchester City now able to move 11 points ahead of third-place Chelsea and 14 ahead of fifth-place Liverpool if they beat Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

With a third of the 2017-18 season gone, Klopp insists he is not focused on the record-breaking start from Pep Guardiola‘s Man City.

“In our situation, all other clubs, if we all think about Manchester City we would all be really crazy. ‘How can we get Manchester City?’ It doesn’t work. We have to win games but if they go on winning games we can do whatever we want,” Klopp said. “It is really important in life that you have your own targets and right targets and you can be a happy person and you can stay a confident person and a confident person can reach a lot.

“Maybe it is Man City. I have no idea and I’m not interested. Today I didn’t think for a second after the game about Manchester City. What I thought was we should have won the game we could have been even with Chelsea, closer to Tottenham maybe. The position is still okay. We have to improve. We can do better but the boys did well and after a performance like tonight it cannot be taken for granted because it is so difficult. I am happy about that but not happy about the result.”

 

Bundesliga wrap: BVB go 4-0 up, Schalke come back to 4-4

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Andy EdwardsNov 25, 2017, 3:31 PM EST
A roundup of all of Saturday’s (wild) action in the Bundesliga, Germany’s (highly entertaining and enthralling) top flight…

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke (HT)

Peter Bosz’s side blew the doors of their Revier derby rivals, to the tune of 4-0 well before halftime. It could have easily been 5-0 or 6-0 at the intermission, in all honesty.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring after just eight minutes, followed four minutes later by an own goal from Benjamin Stambouli. Two minutes after that, Mario Gotze made it 3-0 after just 20 minutes. Game over, right? Right?!

For good measure, Raphael Guerreiro added a fourth goal in the 25th minute to complete one of the most dominant, lopsided routs of a derby in recent memory.

The second half would be a mere formality, with Dortmund needing only to remain with 11 men on the field — heck, even 10 should do the job — to see out the victory, unbeknownst to them at the time, move them three points closer to the league leaders, Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund 4-4 Schalke (FT)

Well, that really escalated quickly, didn’t it? How, exactly, did we get here?

For the first 15 minutes of the second half, it all appeared to be going to plan for Dortmund. Sure, Schalke were in total control of possession, but again, it was all part of the plan for Dortmund.

Then came Guido Burgstaller’s goal to make it 4-1, followed by Amine Harit four minutes later and it was 4-2. Another 20 minutes would pass, during which period it was widely speculated that Bosz could very well find himself under further fire for failing to see the game out properly. Aubameyang made matters so much worse in the 72nd minute, having only just returned from a club-imposed suspension, by picking up his second yellow card on the day and making the long, lonely walk off the field and down the tunnel.

When Daniel Caligiuri scored Schalke’s third in the 86th minute, speculation became a firmly held belief.

Naldo’s 93rd-minute header presumably all but sealed Bosz’s fate, that he could very well be fired after fewer than six months on the job.

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Bayern Munich

Bayern fell 2-0 behind to Gladbach before halftime, and Jupp Heynckes’ couldn’t claw their way back to rescue a point, even if for an incredibly lopsided set of full-time stats.

Thorgan Hazard converted from the penalty spot to put Gladbach ahead in the 39th minute, followed five minutes later by the second courtesy of Matthias Ginter. For another half-hour, the score remained 2-0, until Arturo Vidal pulled one back for Bayern in the 74th minute. Despite their best efforts — 16 second-half shots — a Bayern equalizer was never to be found.

RB Leipzig 2-0 Werder Bremen

One side did capitalize on Bayern’s slip-up and gain three points on the six-time defending champions, moving to within three in the league table: second-place RB Leipzig, with a 2-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

Future Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita opened the scoring in the 34th minute. The 1-0 scoreline held for nearly 45 minutes before Bernardo bagged a late insurance goal in the 87th minute to secure all three points and inch closer in the title race.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga

Freiburg 2-1 Mainz
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Augsburg 2-1 Wolfsburg

Sunday’s Bundesliga schedule

Hamburg vs. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. ET
Cologne vs. Hertha Berlin — 12 p.m. ET