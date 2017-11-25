Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City: Sakho keeps Eagles rising

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Shaqiri, Loftus-Cheek trade goals

Sakho nabs winner

Palace 2W-2D-2L in last six

Mamadou Sakho‘s late goal drove Crystal Palace to a 2-1 late win at Selhurst Park on Saturday, as the Roy Hodgson regroup is well and truly on in South London.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek canceled out Xherdan Shaqiri‘s first half goal within moments.

Palace now has eight points and can see safety for the first time this season. Stoke sits 15th.

A slow start eventually saw Stoke City look superior, and Wayne Hennessey made a nice save on Xherdan Shaqiri 1v1.

At the other end, Lee Grant robbed James McArthur.

Roy Hodgson took McArthur off for Christian Benteke at the break. Could the big man make a difference in his second substitute appearance following a long layoff?

The aforementioned actors all played a role in a defining stanza of the match. Benteke lashed over goal moments before Shaqiri converted a chance at the other end.

Yet Palace battled back to equalize quickly through Loftus-Cheek. And Yohan Cabaye‘s late drive off the post allowed Sakho to snag three big points for the hosts.

104 – Darren Fletcher is playing in his 104th consecutive Premier League match today, the joint-4th longest such run for an outfield player in the competition. Mainstay. pic.twitter.com/EyqQ6LXmBF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2017

