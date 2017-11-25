Have Tottenham, Pochettino given up on title hopes?

Mauricio Pochettino was dejected after Tottenham Hotspur dropped two more points at home on Saturday against West Bromwich Albion.
Spurs fell behind early but Harry Kane equalized with 15 minutes to go to rescue a point for the home side.
Admitting Wembley is “different” to White Hart Lane, Pochettino said Spurs must accept their temporary home because “that is our reality and we cannot escape it.”
He also admitted that Spurs being 10 points behind Manchester City, even at this stage of the season, could be too big of a gap to make up.
“Yes, it’s true. The gap now is 10 points. It’s massive in the Premier League,” Pochettino admitted. “But now we need to be focused on improving ourselves and be more consistent here at Wembley. We’re disappointed to drop two points today. It’s difficult to explain why we didn’t win the game. If you saw the stats, we only conceded two shots on goal. I think the team created a lot of situations and possibilities to score. Our performance was enough to win but we didn’t.”
It was a case of the same old story for Spurs who have now lost at home against Chelsea after dominating, while drawing against Swansea and Burnley when they should have won.
They’ve already dropped seven points at home this season and last season, their final at the Lane, Tottenham only dropped four points in 19 home games which fueled their title charge that ended in a second-place finish.
Saturday’s draw against West Brom proved that teams are finding that extra 5-10 percent when they visit Wembley and it is costing Spurs points.
Pochettino knows it.
Yes, Spurs are flying in the Champions League with five wins from five as they’ve won their group and finished above Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, but in the PL their inconsistent form has all but ended their title hopes.
With just one win, and two defeats, in their last four games, Pochettino’s young side can forget about a third-straight push for the Premier League title. Those defeats came at Manchester United and Arsenal, but not picking up wins at home against struggling opponents is the difference between a title challenge and being in a top four battle.
Spurs might as well focus on the Champions League because on their day they can beat anyone. Too often this season they haven’t been at their best and the Wembley factor, as expected, is playing its part.