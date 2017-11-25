How can Liverpool stop Chelsea’s Morata, Hazard?

A key tactical battle in Saturday’s massive Premier League clash at Anfield between Liverpool and Chelsea (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) will be Liverpool’s defense vs. Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard.
In recent games Antonio Conte has decided to play Hazard in a central role just off Morata and it has worked wonders.
The duo are on the same wavelength and last time out in the Premier League they each had an assist for one another with Hazard scoring twice and Morata once.
Liverpool’s recent shaky defensive displays (ahem, the second half collapse to draw at Sevilla in midweek after leading 3-0 at half time…) aren’t anything new but Jurgen Klopp has been slightly more defensive in bigger games this season. See: the 0-0 draw with Manchester United at home last month.
Could Klopp deploy a true holding midfielder to block the burgeoning partnership between Morata and Hazard?
In the video above Joe Prince-Wright uses data from Opta to discuss why that might be a good idea.
The results of PST’s Big American Soccer Survey are in, and our staff will be walking through the results of thousands of votes in a series of posts this week.
We didn’t realize you could acronymize it to BASS, or else we would’ve done it sooner. Today’s question: Where do Americans fall on the club or country debate?
Here’s one problem (of sorts) the United States faces when it comes to soccer versus the rest of the world.
Most of the country’s favorite team, here or abroad, is the national team.
Fifty-three percent of our voters said that, given the choice of club or country, they choose country.
Now unfortunately we don’t have the stats from around the world, but we’re assuming it’s much much different in nations with more storied domestic leagues (and this is largely not Major League Soccer’s fault, other than to debit its nascency).
Try to imagine this below story from Rio Ferdinand coming from any rivalry, from New York to Cascadia. It feels almost absurd, but over time perhaps that will change a bit.
Then again, perhaps our country is just a bit more rock, flag, eagle than the rest of the world. What do you think? Why is it country over club here?
What’s that about big time players in big time matches?
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has given Borussia Dortmund a 12th minute lead over Schalke in Saturday’s Revierderby at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday, with a little help from Christian Pulisic.
The American teen met a diagonal ball from Aubameyang on the right edge of the 18, and first-touched a right-footed ball to Nuri Sahin near the penalty spot.
Sahin tried a deft touch toward the goal, but it wouldn’t make its way over the goal until Aubameyang slid it inside the far post with a little help from his hand.
It’s 3-0 off an own goal and Mario Gotze after just 20 minutes.
Is the Pardew Bump coming to the Baggies?
West Bromwich Albion is holding talks with Alan Pardew regarding its managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports. West Brom fired Tony Pulis last week.
Pardew was fired by Crystal Palace last season, two years after being hired away from Newcastle United.
The Wimbledon-born Pardew, 56, may be the anti-Tony Pulis, and the attack-minded Baggies supporters will, at the very least, enjoy what Pardew will bring to the pitch. He’s also entertaining, even if it’s very much “me first” often.
Both clubs saw red-hot streaks under Pardew, and he’s led both Palace and West Ham to FA Cup Finals.
There are plenty of fish in the managerial sea, and some will view Pards’ name as another unfortunate rehash. There’s a decent chance that’s true, but his appointment would be a refreshing change given West Brom’s underachievement and “unlockable” talent.
Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday
Crystal Palace host Stoke, Tottenham welcome West Brom to Wembley, Man United and Brighton clash, while Newcastle host Watford and Swansea welcome Bournemouth.
The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Brighton
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. West Brom
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Stoke City
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Watford
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Bournemouth