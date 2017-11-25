More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mourinho right to hit out at Henrikh Mkhitaryan?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 25, 2017, 8:27 AM EST
Jose Mourinho has launched a scathing attack on Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, his latest target after calling out Luke Shaw last season and during this campaign.

Given Mourinho’s comments, it’s hard to see the Mkhitaryan sticking around at Old Trafford for much longer. And perhaps that is what Mourinho wants.

Speaking ahead of United’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Mourinho discussed Mkhitaryan’s recent form.

He didn’t hold back.

“I was not happy with his last performances,” Mourinho said. “It’s not one or two, I am talking about three, four or five. He started well this season but his performance levels, goalscoring, assists, high pressing, bringing the team with him as number 10, were decreasing step by step. That was enough [to be dropped] because the others worked to have a chance. Everybody works to have a chance. It’s as simple as that.”

This isn’t the first time Mkhitaryan has been criticized by Mourinho, but it may be the last and with incredible competition for places among the attacking midfielders at United, the Armenian international may be the odd one out.

Just a few months into his debut campaign at United, following his $37 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016, Mkhitaryan was hauled off at half time in the Manchester derby and Mourinho didn’t start him in another PL game for three months.

The 28-year-old rebounded well from a tough start to life at United and scored 11 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions in 2016-17, scoring six times in their run to winning the UEFA Europa League, including in the final.

Mkhitaryan recovered from that knock-back and did start this season well but hasn’t featured since a lackluster display in the defeat at Chelsea on Nov. 5. In all honesty, Mkhitaryan was woeful at Chelsea and it would be easy to understand if the real reason he hasn’t played a single second in any of United’s last two games is because he is still lost in N'Golo Kante‘s back pocket…

With Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all able to play in the same role as Mkhitaryan, plus Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning to full fitness to boost their attacking options, this attack on Mkhitaryan is well-timed by Mourinho and could suggest he’s ready to offload him in January when the transfer window reopens.

It is believed Mkhitaryan’s former club Dortmund may be eager to buy him back in January with the Bundesliga side having bought Shinji Kagawa, Mario Gotze and Nuri Sahin back to the Westfalenstadion in recent years.

Mkhitaryan’s time at United has been somewhat underwhelming but if he leaves in January, his career can’t be brushed aside as a complete failure as he helped them to two major trophies last season and a return to the UEFA Champions League.

His time at United will be remembered more for his constant battle to impress Mourinho. The 2015-16 Bundesliga player of the year appears to have lost both the battle, and the war, when it comes to that.

PST Survey results: Club or country?

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2017, 11:01 AM EST
The results of PST’s Big American Soccer Survey are in, and our staff will be walking through the results of thousands of votes in a series of posts this week.

We didn’t realize you could acronymize it to BASS, or else we would’ve done it sooner. Today’s question: Where do Americans fall on the club or country debate?

Here’s one problem (of sorts) the United States faces when it comes to soccer versus the rest of the world.

Most of the country’s favorite team, here or abroad, is the national team.

Fifty-three percent of our voters said that, given the choice of club or country, they choose country.

Now unfortunately we don’t have the stats from around the world, but we’re assuming it’s much much different in nations with more storied domestic leagues (and this is largely not Major League Soccer’s fault, other than to debit its nascency).

Try to imagine this below story from Rio Ferdinand coming from any rivalry, from New York to Cascadia. It feels almost absurd, but over time perhaps that will change a bit.

Then again, perhaps our country is just a bit more rock, flag, eagle than the rest of the world. What do you think? Why is it country over club here?

How can Liverpool stop Chelsea’s Morata, Hazard?

By NBCSports.comNov 25, 2017, 10:20 AM EST
A key tactical battle in Saturday’s massive Premier League clash at Anfield between Liverpool and Chelsea (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) will be Liverpool’s defense vs. Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard.

In recent games Antonio Conte has decided to play Hazard in a central role just off Morata and it has worked wonders.

The duo are on the same wavelength and last time out in the Premier League they each had an assist for one another with Hazard scoring twice and Morata once.

Liverpool’s recent shaky defensive displays (ahem, the second half collapse to draw at Sevilla in midweek after leading 3-0 at half time…) aren’t anything new but Jurgen Klopp has been slightly more defensive in bigger games this season. See: the 0-0 draw with Manchester United at home last month.

Could Klopp deploy a true holding midfielder to block the burgeoning partnership between Morata and Hazard?

In the video above Joe Prince-Wright uses data from Opta to discuss why that might be a good idea.

VIDEO: Aubameyang, Pulisic set BVB to Revierderby lead

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2017, 9:54 AM EST
What’s that about big time players in big time matches?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has given Borussia Dortmund a 12th minute lead over Schalke in Saturday’s Revierderby at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday, with a little help from Christian Pulisic.

The American teen met a diagonal ball from Aubameyang on the right edge of the 18, and first-touched a right-footed ball to Nuri Sahin near the penalty spot.

Sahin tried a deft touch toward the goal, but it wouldn’t make its way over the goal until Aubameyang slid it inside the far post with a little help from his hand.

It’s 3-0 off an own goal and Mario Gotze after just 20 minutes.

West Brom reportedly talk with Alan Pardew

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2017, 9:38 AM EST
Is the Pardew Bump coming to the Baggies?

West Bromwich Albion is holding talks with Alan Pardew regarding its managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports. West Brom fired Tony Pulis last week.

Pardew was fired by Crystal Palace last season, two years after being hired away from Newcastle United.

The Wimbledon-born Pardew, 56, may be the anti-Tony Pulis, and the attack-minded Baggies supporters will, at the very least, enjoy what Pardew will bring to the pitch. He’s also entertaining, even if it’s very much “me first” often.

Both clubs saw red-hot streaks under Pardew, and he’s led both Palace and West Ham to FA Cup Finals.

There are plenty of fish in the managerial sea, and some will view Pards’ name as another unfortunate rehash. There’s a decent chance that’s true, but his appointment would be a refreshing change given West Brom’s underachievement and “unlockable” talent.