Manchester United 1-0 Brighton: Win nabbed in downpour

Rainy day at Old Trafford

Dunk deflection dooms Gulls

United stays second

Ashley Young‘s long shot took a wicked deflection for an own goal that gave Manchester United a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on a rainy Saturday at Old Trafford.

Lewis Dunk was credited with the own goal, as the Gulls’ game effort leaves them in ninth.

United now has 27 points, seven back of Man City.

Romelu Lukaku got a shot away after a 1-2 with Anthony Martial in the second minute, but his left-footed hit was wildly inaccurate.

Brighton was very much involved in the match, with David De Gea called upon to make a stop on Pascal Gross.

Antonio Valencia swept an invitation to the back post for Lukaku, but the Belgian couldn’t nod it on frame.

United looked as good as ahead when Mathew Ryan stopped Lukaku and Paul Pogba within two yards of the goal line from a Marcus Rashford cross.

SAVES! Mat Ryan with a fine double stop from Lukaku & Pogba at the back post. What a cross from Rashford, Fantastic goalkeeping. #MUFC 0-0 #BHAFC #PLonNBC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 25, 2017

United got its breakthrough in the 66th minute, when Young’s shot from outside the 18 took a huge turn off Lewis Dunk to beat Ryan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a late chance to make it 2-0 when he dragged a shot wide of the frame.

2 – Lewis Dunk is the first player in Premier League history to score an own goal versus both Man Utd and Man City in the same season. Slam. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2017

