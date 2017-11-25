More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mourinho: Man Utd coaching job awaits if Carrick forced to retire

By Andy EdwardsNov 25, 2017, 10:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

MANCHESTER, England (AP) Michael Carrick will be offered a coaching role at Manchester United if an irregular heartbeat prevents him from returning to action, Jose Mourinho said on Saturday.

Carrick released a statement via his Twitter account on Friday revealing the condition that has kept him from playing since September.

Although the midfielder stated his intention to return, the United manager assured him that he has a future at the club either way.

“Michael as a person is more important than Michael as a player,” Mourinho said. “So we gave him the time to relax, to recover, and to feel confident.

“He knows that my coaching staff has a chair for him if he wants, when he wants. The chair is there in the office for him. I want that, the board wants that, the owners want that, so Michael is in a comfortable situation of his future will be with us.

“But he wants to be a player until the end of the season and now he feels confident to be back, training. One more option for us. We need players and if Michael wants, I am happy with that.”

Carrick said he underwent tests after “feeling strange” on Sept. 20 during a League Cup match against Burton Albion. He then had a procedure called a cardiac ablation.

In a statement on Friday, Carrick said, “I feel fine now. I’d like to reassure everyone that I’m healthy and back training hard with the team.”

The game against Burton was the 36-year-old Carrick’s only appearance this season.

Wenger impressed by Burnley, a “most unexpected” top-7 side

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 25, 2017, 9:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

Fans and pundits alike are far from alone in their admiration and surprise for “the most unexpected” start to the 2017-18 Premier League season put forth by Burnley, who sit a lofty seventh in the PL table ahead of Sunday’s home clash with Arsenal (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com).

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup | Sunday preview ]

In fact, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been quite complimentary of the Clarets this week, admitting they’re the most impressive side he’s seen thus far — with relation to expectations, of course.

Wenger has also spoken of the vast difference between last week’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, which his side won 2-0, and the challenge a side like Burnley will pose on Sunday. In short, the only thing the two games are likely to have in common is the Gunners’ desperate need for three points — quotes from ESPN FC:

“With the points they have? They are the most unexpected team to be there with 22 points. You cannot deny that, of course.

“We have a few [selection] uncertainties but we will have to check that ahead of the game.”

“Both teams, every time they won the ball, went forward so the intensity was higher. Every game gives you a different problem to sort out for you to find a strategic solution to be efficient.

“Against Burnley, that will be different. They are a team who maybe play a bit deeper than Tottenham because they have a strong defensive efficiency.

“You have to keep your nerve, even if you have the ball, to be calm and accurate. You have to be defensively strong as well because they are very efficient going forward.”

Both sides enters Sunday on 22 points, just four back of third-place Chelsea and two back of fourth-place Tottenham. A win for either side would send them fourth in the league table. Yes, Burnley are playing for a top-four place 13 weeks into the season.

Serie A: Icardi scores two, and there’s a new team on top

Fabio Murru/ANSA via AP
Associated PressNov 25, 2017, 7:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

MILAN (AP) Mauro Icardi scored twice as Inter Milan reinforced its title credentials by winning at Cagliari 3-1 to move to the top of Serie A on Saturday.

Icardi and Marcelo Brozovic scored for Inter before Leonardo Pavoletti set up a nervy final 20 minutes for the visitors.

However, Icardi scored late. The Inter captain moved level with Lazio’s Ciro Immobile at the top of the goal-scoring charts, with 15.

Inter moved a point above Napoli, which visits Udinese on Sunday. Cagliari, which tested Samir Handanovic several times, remained 13th.

“We’ll enjoy a night at the top of the league,” Icardi said. “The others should know that we are there, right up with them.

“Not playing in European competition this year allows us to work well during the week and build the basis for doing something important.”

Cagliari dominated the opening half hour and Handanovic pulled off good saves, notably denying Pavoletti from point-blank range.

However, Inter took the lead against the run of play in the 29th minute when Antonio Candreva crossed from the right to Ivan Perisic at the far post and he knocked it back for Icardi to tap in.

Inter’s Matias Vecino limped off early in the second half and was replaced by Brozovic, who scored with his first touch, firing home another Candreva cross from the right.

Cagliari reduced the deficit in the 71st. Paolo Farago swung the ball in from the right for Pavoletti to volley home.

Farago, however, was partly at fault for Inter’s third as he failed to clear the ball and Rafael‘s punch fell straight to Icardi, who rifled it into the bottom left corner.

Sampdoria followed its surprise victory over Juventus by losing to Bologna 3-0 despite Bologna playing the second half with 10 men.

Samp’s third defeat left it in sixth place, six points above Bologna, which moved up to seventh ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

Sampdoria beat Juventus 3-2 in the previous round.

Bologna got off to a great start, taking the lead inside three minutes. Sampdoria goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano could only parry Mattia Destro’s effort and Simone Verdi tucked away the rebound.

Ibrahima Mbaye headed in Verdi’s corner in the 23rd and even the loss of defender Vasilis Torosidis to a second yellow card in first-half stoppage time made little difference.

Bologna withstood Sampdoria’s siege in the second half and added a third on the counterattack in the 73rd as Godfred Donsah ran from inside his own half before rolling the ball across for substitute Orji Okwonkwo, who had been on the pitch for less than four minutes.

Relegation-threatened Hellas Verona snapped a run of five successive defeats by beating Sassuolo 2-0. Verona played the final 24 minutes with 10 men after Thomas Heurtaux was sent off for two yellow cards.

Verona remained in penultimate place, two points below Sassuolo and a point behind 17th-placed Spal, which lost at Chievo Verona 2-1.

Klopp explains Mane’s frustration, post-game argument

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 25, 2017, 6:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp insists that all remains completely well at Liverpool, even after the Reds boss was seen participating in a heated discussion with Sadio Mane following the side’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup | Sunday preview ]

Mane, who played all 90 minutes and scored a goal during Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, was unhappy after being left out of the starting lineup ahead of such a critical top-four battle in the Premier League. Mane was then scantily used against the Blues, coming on as an 89th-minute substitute with the two sides deadlocked at 1-1.

After the game, rather than the customary handshake and hug, Mane appeared to confront his manager who was more than happy to explain the decision to his star winger right then and there, rather than let the Senegalese dynamo sulk and stew on it another five minutes — quotes from Liverpool Echo:

“I was shouting at him because he was in the centre. But no player’s happy about that when you come on to the pitch with three minutes left and you feel like you’ve got 150 minutes in your legs already.

“I wanted to sort it immediately. He was not happy and said to me, ‘Mo (Salah) wanted to come in the position’ but Mo already had 90 minutes in his legs. So it would have made more sense that Sadio was close to the right wing and starts from that position.

“It’s not a big thing, we could have done it in the dressing room, it would have been the same thing. Everything is sorted immediately.”

La Liga: Ronaldo’s late winner saves Real Madrid; Atleti cruise 5-0

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Associated PressNov 25, 2017, 5:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Real Madrid from another stumble at home when he scored after his penalty kick was saved to secure a 3-2 win over Malaga in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Ronaldo got the 75th-minute winner by knocking in the ball following Malaga goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez’s save. Jimenez denied him on two clear chances in the first half before Ronaldo finally got his second league goal in 13 rounds.

The win put Madrid seven points behind leader Barcelona, which faces an important trip to second-place Valencia on Sunday.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane blamed his team’s passing mistakes on why the defending Liga champions twice lost the lead to a team in the relegation zone, before finally taking control.

“We knew that possession of the ball is a weapon that we have, and we lost the ball several times,” Zidane said. “In the end … we have to focus on the result since we know that we did some things well and that there were some other things that didn’t go as we would have liked.”

Karim Benzema also netted just his second league goal to put Madrid ahead in the ninth when he nodded in a rebound of Ronaldo’s header that came off the crossbar.

Malaga hadn’t scored a goal in all six of its previous league games away from home, but it leveled through Diego Rolan in the 18th by capitalizing on an error by Madrid’s Toni Kroos. The Germany midfielder blundered with a back pass near his own area, and Sergio “Keko” Gontan pounced to send in a cross for unmarked Rolan to control with his chest and fire home.

Casemiro headed Madrid ahead again and Malaga forward Gonzalo “Chory” Castro made it 2-2 with a long-range strike.

Madrid was heading to another costly slip at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium – where it failed to win the first three league matches – until substitute Luka Modric was tripped by Luis Hernandez in the area. That allowed Ronaldo to step up and take what turned out to be the winner.

Malaga lost defender Juan Carlos Perez to a left knee injury early.

“I believe we deserved much more (from the match),” said Malaga coach Michel Gonzalez, a former Madrid player.

“We are all worried about Juan Carlos’ knee because he is in a lot of pain, and that hurts us more than the loss.”

Kevin Gameiro scored twice and played a direct part in three more goals to lead Atletico Madrid’s 5-0 rout at Levante.

Atletico’s biggest win of the season allowed it to move ahead of Real Madrid and into third place on goal difference.

Antoine Griezmann also scored twice.

Real Betis salvaged a 2-2 draw at home with Girona after a wild finish that included goals from both teams in the dying moments.

Girona appeared set to get the win after Cristian “Portu” Portugues netted his second goal four minutes into stoppage time.

But just after the restart, Betis substitute Cristian Tello controlled a long ball with his chest, dribbled past a defender and slotted in a strike on the last kick of the match.

Ten-man Eibar dealt Alaves its 11th loss of the season after winning 2-1 on the road in a derby of small Basque Country clubs.

Charles scored Eibar’s second goal then received a direct red card for shoving the head of an Alaves player in the 83rd.