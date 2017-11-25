Newcastle United 0-3 Watford: Magpies crushed at home

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hornets rampant

Yedlin concedes own goal

Hughes, Gray score

Newcastle drops 13th

Marco Silva‘s Watford posted an impressive and complete 3-0 win over Newcastle United at St. James Park on Saturday.

Will Hughes and Andre Gray scored for Watford, and Newcastle conceded an own goal off USMNT back DeAndre Yedlin.

The Hornets sit 8th with 21 points, while the Magpies four points above the drop zone.

It’s the fourth-straight defeat for Newcastle United, who looked starved for strike options.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Magpies’ 4-4-2 still aimed to find Joselu as if it were a one-man strike force, and the Spaniard mishit an early chance while another Jacob Murphy offering just missed him.

Matt Ritchie also missed with a left-footed offering, while at the other end Rob Elliot made a nice stop on Richarlison.

Jonjo Shelvey scythed down Miguel Britos in the 16th minute which was a foul of the “orange card” variety, so the midfielder was happy to accept a yellow.

Hughes put the Hornets ahead on a nice cut back toward the spot from Zeegelaar in the 19th minute.

Joselu then had a shot blocked by Adrian Mariappa in a 23rd minute bid to level the score. Matt Ritchie sprung Joselu in the left of the box, but no one was back post to meet his inviting pass.

Newcastle controlled the match following Watford’s first, but DeAndre Yedlin redirected a Zeegelaar cross past Elliot in first half stoppage.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

2 – Will Hughes has scored in back-to-back league games for the first time in his career. Bloom. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Andre Gray should’ve put the match to bed in the 48th minute with an unimpeded 40-yard dribble on goal, but his left-footed effort was way off the mark.

Gray converted after a spell of Newcastle possession when Richarlison was able to sweep a cross over Ciaran Clark and onto the path of the striker.

Heurelho Gomes made a 67th minute stop on Joselu as Newcastle tried to find an unlikely way back.

Snakebit Newcastle could not buy a goal, and substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic was stymied several times.

Follow @NicholasMendola