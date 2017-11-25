Premier League roundup: Reds, Blues, Spurs drop points

Manchester City didn’t play Saturday, but sure must’ve felt like it won.
Only one Top Four contender found a win on Saturday — second place Manchester United — as Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur all drew.
Those were road points for Chelsea and Spurs, but neither will feel like winners (though the Blues will be pleased to have equalized at Anfield).
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea — RECAP
Jurgen Klopp rolled the dice by keeping Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino out of his Starting XI, and Chelsea obliged him by letting a fairly dominant first half end without a Blues goal. Liverpool went ahead through red-hot Mohamed Salah, but Willian‘s late cross drifted over Simon Mignolet and gave the Blues a share of the points.
Newcastle United 0-3 Watford — RECAP
Marco Silva‘s Watford is dedicated from end line to end line, and Newcastle badly needs a finisher atop its attack. Joselu, Dwight Gayle, and substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic could not find the goal, while Watford struck through Andre Gray, Richarlison, and a DeAndre Yedlin own goal. Is it January yet, Newcastle supporters?
Swansea City 0-0 Bournemouth — RECAP
Embattled Swans boss Paul Clement hasn’t seen his team score in three matches, and hasn’t won in six after a scoreless draw at the Liberty Stadium. Wilfried Bony had a goal disallowed for Swans, who sit just a point ahead of victorious 20th place side Crystal Palace.
Manchester United 1-0 Brighton and Hove Albion — RECAP
The visiting Gulls were quite good on Saturday, and this one could’ve gone either way. It turned on a wrongly-awarded corner kick to the hosts, and Ashley Young‘s shot from outside the 18 took a wicked turn off Lewis Dunk for an own goal that gave United all three points.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City — RECAP
Roy Hodgson’s Eagles are 2-2-2 in their last six to go from zero to eight points and give themselves a look at Premier League safety. Stoke took a lead on a Xherdan Shaqiri goal, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek quickly answered for Palace. Mamadou Sakho claimed the winner at the death to boost Palace within three points (and a swing in goal differential) of 17th.
West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur — RECAP
Caretaker boss Gary Megson looked to have unleashed the dogs when Salomon Rondon gave West Brom a stunning fourth minute lead, but the Baggies got real stingy real quick against Spurs. Harry Kane could only rescue a point for Tottenham, and West Brom remains winless since August.