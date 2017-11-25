More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Premier League roundup: Reds, Blues, Spurs drop points

By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2017, 3:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City didn’t play Saturday, but sure must’ve felt like it won.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Only one Top Four contender found a win on Saturday — second place Manchester United — as Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur all drew.

Those were road points for Chelsea and Spurs, but neither will feel like winners (though the Blues will be pleased to have equalized at Anfield).

Liverpool 1-1 ChelseaRECAP

Jurgen Klopp rolled the dice by keeping Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino out of his Starting XI, and Chelsea obliged him by letting a fairly dominant first half end without a Blues goal. Liverpool went ahead through red-hot Mohamed Salah, but Willian‘s late cross drifted over Simon Mignolet and gave the Blues a share of the points.

Newcastle United 0-3 WatfordRECAP

Marco Silva‘s Watford is dedicated from end line to end line, and Newcastle badly needs a finisher atop its attack. Joselu, Dwight Gayle, and substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic could not find the goal, while Watford struck through Andre Gray, Richarlison, and a DeAndre Yedlin own goal. Is it January yet, Newcastle supporters?

Swansea City 0-0 BournemouthRECAP

Embattled Swans boss Paul Clement hasn’t seen his team score in three matches, and hasn’t won in six after a scoreless draw at the Liberty Stadium. Wilfried Bony had a goal disallowed for Swans, who sit just a point ahead of victorious 20th place side Crystal Palace.

Manchester United 1-0 Brighton and Hove AlbionRECAP

The visiting Gulls were quite good on Saturday, and this one could’ve gone either way. It turned on a wrongly-awarded corner kick to the hosts, and Ashley Young‘s shot from outside the 18 took a wicked turn off Lewis Dunk for an own goal that gave United all three points.

Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke CityRECAP

Roy Hodgson’s Eagles are 2-2-2 in their last six to go from zero to eight points and give themselves a look at Premier League safety. Stoke took a lead on a Xherdan Shaqiri goal, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek quickly answered for Palace. Mamadou Sakho claimed the winner at the death to boost Palace within three points (and a swing in goal differential) of 17th.

West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

Caretaker boss Gary Megson looked to have unleashed the dogs when Salomon Rondon gave West Brom a stunning fourth minute lead, but the Baggies got real stingy real quick against Spurs. Harry Kane could only rescue a point for Tottenham, and West Brom remains winless since August.

Three things we learned from Liverpool v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 25, 2017, 2:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

LIVERPOOL — Liverpool and Chelsea each grabbed a point in an encapsulating clash which did little for their title hopes but proved just how evenly matched the two clubs are.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replay ]

Former Chelsea player Mohamed Salah put Liverpool 1-0 up but substitute Willian rescued Chelsea a point late on as his cross drifted over Simon Mignolet and in.

Here’s what we learned from an intriguing clash between two title hopefuls.

LIVERPOOL’S LOW BLOCK HALTS CHELSEA

Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard had been ripping teams apart with their new partnership up front for Chelsea, so Jurgen Klopp put a roadblock in midfield to stop them linking up.

It worked a treat. Yes, Hazard was sublime (more on that later) but his flashes of individual brilliance didn’t lead to direct chances for himself or Morata.

Klopp sat Jordan Henderson and James Milner in central midfield in a more defensive lineup with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino on the bench. Some will call it a lack of ambition from Klopp but after the defensive collapse at Sevilla in midweek they needed to stay solid and not open themselves up to rapid Chelsea counters.

It worked and Klopp should be applauded for changing his tactics and showing he can grind out results against a fellow top four contender. A draw was probably a fair result but if Willian’s cross wouldn’t have looped in late on, not many would have argued with a win for Liverpool.

RED-HOT SALAH PROVES CHELSEA WRONG

Mohamed Salah left Chelsea after two seasons with two goals in 13 Premier League appearances. In his first 13 PL appearances for Liverpool the Egyptian winger has scored 10 goals and is the main man at Anfield.

At $37 million he is the best signing of the summer transfer window and he is proving Chelsea wrong for offloading him in 2014-15. Salah, 25, has developed his game and physicality during three years away at Fiorentina and AS Roma in Italy and now he is the real deal.

When he scored Liverpool’s goal to give them the lead he refused to celebrate. Salah obviously still respects all that Chelsea have done for him in his career, even though he had to leave west London to reach his now lofty heights. He was denied a game-winner by Thibaut Courtois late on as he always looked Liverpool’s most dangerous player with his mix of pace, trickery and directness deadly.

During his Chelsea days he had Hazard, Oscar, Willian and Andre Schurrle ahead of him in the pecking order and this week Hazard said his former teammate was unlucky to not get a decent run of games at Stamford Bridge.

Jose Mourinho didn’t give him a chance to shine in the Premier League and like Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku offloaded him in 2014-15.

Chelsea don’t wait for players to develop. They want the finished article right away so they won’t lose much sleep over allowing Salah to leave. That said, Roman Abramovich may be wondering “what if” as Salah, De Bruyne and Lukaku are all the main men for Chelsea’s main title rivals this season.

HAZARD ON ANOTHER PLANET

Hazard deserved to be on the winning team on Saturday.

In the first half the Belgian ran ring around Liverpool, flicking through passes, jinxing by defenders and playing in Danny Drinkwater for a glorious chance.

Hazard, 26, is at the peak of his powers and with three goals in his last two games heading into this clash his link up play with Morata was the main concern for Liverpool. They managed to disrupt that pair but Hazard still shone.

In a central role he can set the tempo for the Blues and after recovering from a broken ankle over the summer he is ready to push Chelsea on.

Hazard’s fine form will be the main positive from this draw for Antonio Conte and the main source of hope if they’re going to claw back the growing gap to Manchester City atop the Premier League table.

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Spoils split

By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2017, 2:26 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Salah’s 15th Liverpool goal
  • Reds stay third
  • Willian‘s cross sails in

Mohamed Salah and Willian traded second half goals in a cagey and entertaining 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday.

The point keeps Chelsea third with 26 points, three ahead of fifth-place Liverpool.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jurgen Klopp left Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Georginio Wijnaldum on the bench in an eyebrow-raising XI.

Eden Hazard was far-and-away the star of the opening 20 minutes, and forced the only dangerous moment for either keeper with a 21st minute drive that led to a corner kick.

Danny Drinkwater was the next to ask Simon Mignolet to stop him, poking over the keeper but wide of the frame.

The dangerous Mohamed Salah provided a rare moment of threat from Liverpool, moving between N'Golo Kante and Gary Cahill to curl a shot around a flying Thibaut Courtois… and the goal.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Hazard and James Milner were tangled on the edge of the 18, but Michael Oliver saw the incident as accidental and didn’t award a penalty kick.

At the other end, Courtois almost fumbled a bouncing Daniel Sturridge shot into the goal.

The Blues kept knocking, firing crosses in from the right to force Liverpool into tricky interventions and blocks.

Salah provided the break through, and refused to celebrate against his former club. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set the chance up, and the Egyptian winger calmly and clinically made it 1-0.

Chelsea found an answer through Willian’s lofted cross, which was mishit and put Mignolet in a bad place. The ball sailed over the keeper’s head for 1-1.

Courtois stopped a late Salah strike, and the points were split at the Bridge.

SF Deltas: One year, one championship, one-and-done

@sfdeltas
By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2017, 1:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

The San Francisco Deltas did work in its first season in the NASL, and will leave the soccer landscape with a 100 percent title to season ratio.

Deltas chief executive officer Brian Andrés Helmick announced that the Deltas will not play a second season on Friday, little more than two years after announcing the team’s existence.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Canadian manager Marc Dos Santos led San Francisco to second place in both the Spring and Fall seasons, and the Deltas beat the New York Cosmos to claim the 2017 playoff title.

The NASL has been denied Division II status by the United States Soccer Federation, though appeals have been lodged. The league’s future is being monitored by many in the U.S. soccer landscape.

Saying he’s “eternally grateful,” Helmick wrote a post on Medium.com:

This is a very sad moment because it is definitely not the desired outcome. However, there’s a lot to be proud of and I hope it will leave a lasting effect on all of you. Not just as the startup soccer team that went on to win a championship on the field, but as the team who did all they could to benefit the community off the field.

FC Edmonton has also left the NASL, and may not participate in any league next season as their owner questioned the business’ sustainability and blamed the market. Tom Fath said the club will not be in the USL, either.

“As for the Canadian Premier League, I love the idea, I think it’s important for Canada. But what we require is it to be sustainable. We need to be sustainable. Whatever we do, it won’t be USL. And the NASL is not sustainable in Edmonton.”

Read the NASL’s reaction to the departures here, as Rishi Sehgal says the league is changing its business structure during a “time of change” and expresses hope that it will win its court appeal against USSF.

These are reminders of the perilous and tenuous nature of start-up soccer in America. With wild travel fees and so many entertainment options sewn into the fabric of the country, the course has to be well plotted for a team to be successful. Support your local club.

Have Tottenham, Pochettino given up on title hopes?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 25, 2017, 1:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

Mauricio Pochettino was dejected after Tottenham Hotspur dropped two more points at home on Saturday against West Bromwich Albion.

Spurs fell behind early but Harry Kane equalized with 15 minutes to go to rescue a point for the home side.

Admitting Wembley is “different” to White Hart Lane, Pochettino said Spurs must accept their temporary home because “that is our reality and we cannot escape it.”

He also admitted that Spurs being 10 points behind Manchester City, even at this stage of the season, could be too big of a gap to make up.

“Yes, it’s true. The gap now is 10 points. It’s massive in the Premier League,” Pochettino admitted. “But now we need to be focused on improving ourselves and be more consistent here at Wembley. We’re disappointed to drop two points today. It’s difficult to explain why we didn’t win the game. If you saw the stats, we only conceded two shots on goal. I think the team created a lot of situations and possibilities to score. Our performance was enough to win but we didn’t.”

It was a case of the same old story for Spurs who have now lost at home against Chelsea after dominating, while drawing against Swansea and Burnley when they should have won.

They’ve already dropped seven points at home this season and last season, their final at the Lane, Tottenham only dropped four points in 19 home games which fueled their title charge that ended in a second-place finish.

Saturday’s draw against West Brom proved that teams are finding that extra 5-10 percent when they visit Wembley and it is costing Spurs points.

Pochettino knows it.

Yes, Spurs are flying in the Champions League with five wins from five as they’ve won their group and finished above Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, but in the PL their inconsistent form has all but ended their title hopes.

With just one win, and two defeats, in their last four games, Pochettino’s young side can forget about a third-straight push for the Premier League title. Those defeats came at Manchester United and Arsenal, but not picking up wins at home against struggling opponents is the difference between a title challenge and being in a top four battle.

Spurs might as well focus on the Champions League because on their day they can beat anyone. Too often this season they haven’t been at their best and the Wembley factor, as expected, is playing its part.