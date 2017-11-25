More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Swansea 0-0 Bournemouth: Stalemate in South Wales

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 25, 2017, 12:01 PM EST
  • Bournemouth are unbeaten in the PL vs. Swansea
  • Swansea without a win in six games in all comps
  • Swans without a goal in three games

Swansea City and Bournemouth drew 0-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday with both teams huffing and puffing in the chilly conditions in South Wales.

Wilfried Bony had a goal disallowed in the first half for Swansea and Bournemouth went close on multiple occasions in a scrappy, hard-fought encounter.

Despite the point Swansea are just one point above last-place Crystal Palace, while Bournemouth are unbeaten in three and rise to 12th.

Early on Bournemouth were comfortable in possession but failed to create any clear cut chances as Swansea grew into the game. Neither team took the game by the scruff of the neck in a scrappy encounter in South Wales.

Renato Sanches drilled a shot towards the near post which hit the side-netting and went wide, while Jordan Ayew was threatening to get in behind Bournemouth’s defense.

Just before half time Josh King went close as Marc Pugh found him in the box but his shot was too close to Lukasz Fabianski.

Moments later Swansea thought they had taken the lead as Wilfried Bony finished but Ayew was adjudged to have fouled Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake in the build up.

Jordon Ibe caused some problems for Swansea in the second half but his cross was well held by Lukasz Fabianski.

Bournemouth had more of the ball in the second half but failed to create clear chances to take the lead.

Both teams almost grabbed the winner late on but Leroy Fer somehow put over when the ball dropped to him with the goal gaping and then at the other end Charlie Daniels dragged an effort wide for Bournemouth.

Manchester United 1-0 Brighton: Win nabbed in downpour

By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2017, 11:59 AM EST
  • Rainy day at Old Trafford
  • Dunk deflection dooms Gulls
  • United stays second

Ashley Young‘s long shot took a wicked deflection for an own goal that gave Manchester United a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on a rainy Saturday at Old Trafford.

Lewis Dunk was credited with the own goal, as the Gulls’ game effort leaves them in ninth.

United now has 27 points, seven back of Man City.

Romelu Lukaku got a shot away after a 1-2 with Anthony Martial in the second minute, but his left-footed hit was wildly inaccurate.

Brighton was very much involved in the match, with David De Gea called upon to make a stop on Pascal Gross.

Antonio Valencia swept an invitation to the back post for Lukaku, but the Belgian couldn’t nod it on frame.

United looked as good as ahead when Mathew Ryan stopped Lukaku and Paul Pogba within two yards of the goal line from a Marcus Rashford cross.

United got its breakthrough in the 66th minute, when Young’s shot from outside the 18 took a huge turn off Lewis Dunk to beat Ryan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a late chance to make it 2-0 when he dragged a shot wide of the frame.

Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City: Sakho keeps Eagles rising

By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2017, 11:56 AM EST
  • Shaqiri, Loftus-Cheek trade goals
  • Sakho nabs winner
  • Palace 2W-2D-2L in last six

Mamadou Sakho‘s late goal drove Crystal Palace to a 2-1 late win at Selhurst Park on Saturday, as the Roy Hodgson regroup is well and truly on in South London.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek canceled out Xherdan Shaqiri‘s first half goal within moments.

Palace now has eight points and can see safety for the first time this season. Stoke sits 15th.

A slow start eventually saw Stoke City look superior, and Wayne Hennessey made a nice save on Xherdan Shaqiri 1v1.

At the other end, Lee Grant robbed James McArthur.

Roy Hodgson took McArthur off for Christian Benteke at the break. Could the big man make a difference in his second substitute appearance following a long layoff?

The aforementioned actors all played a role in a defining stanza of the match. Benteke lashed over goal moments before Shaqiri converted a chance at the other end.

Yet Palace battled back to equalize quickly through Loftus-Cheek. And Yohan Cabaye‘s late drive off the post allowed Sakho to snag three big points for the hosts.

Newcastle United 0-3 Watford: Magpies crushed at home

By Nicholas MendolaNov 25, 2017, 11:52 AM EST
  • Hornets rampant
  • Yedlin concedes own goal
  • Hughes, Gray score
  • Newcastle drops 13th

Marco Silva‘s Watford posted an impressive and complete 3-0 win over Newcastle United at St. James Park on Saturday.

Will Hughes and Andre Gray scored for Watford, and Newcastle conceded an own goal off USMNT back DeAndre Yedlin.

The Hornets sit 8th with 21 points, while the Magpies four points above the drop zone.

It’s the fourth-straight defeat for Newcastle United, who looked starved for strike options.

The Magpies’ 4-4-2 still aimed to find Joselu as if it were a one-man strike force, and the Spaniard mishit an early chance while another Jacob Murphy offering just missed him.

Matt Ritchie also missed with a left-footed offering, while at the other end Rob Elliot made a nice stop on Richarlison.

Jonjo Shelvey scythed down Miguel Britos in the 16th minute which was a foul of the “orange card” variety, so the midfielder was happy to accept a yellow.

Hughes put the Hornets ahead on a nice cut back toward the spot from  Zeegelaar in the 19th minute.

Joselu then had a shot blocked by Adrian Mariappa in a 23rd minute bid to level the score. Matt Ritchie sprung Joselu in the left of the box, but no one was back post to meet his inviting pass.

Newcastle controlled the match following Watford’s first, but DeAndre Yedlin redirected a Zeegelaar cross past Elliot in first half stoppage.

Andre Gray should’ve put the match to bed in the 48th minute with an unimpeded 40-yard dribble on goal, but his left-footed effort was way off the mark.

Gray converted after a spell of Newcastle possession when Richarlison was able to sweep a cross over Ciaran Clark and onto the path of the striker.

Heurelho Gomes made a 67th minute stop on Joselu as Newcastle tried to find an unlikely way back.

Snakebit Newcastle could not buy a goal, and substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic was stymied several times.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Chelsea at Anfield

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 25, 2017, 11:47 AM EST
This is it.

A huge clash takes place at Anfield on Saturday with Liverpool welcoming Chelsea to Merseyside (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) for a battle between top four rivals and title hopefuls.

Jurgen Klopp has yet to lose to Chelsea in the league as Liverpool boss but Antonio Conte‘s Blues are on a roll and the reigning Premier League champs will be hoping to edge closer to leaders Manchester City.

We can expect a lively atmosphere and plenty of chances with both teams possessing some of the best attacking players in the game today.

In team news Liverpool start with James Milner in midfield with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino dropped to the bench.

Chelsea bring in Danny Drinkwater in midfield for Cesc Fabregas and start Davide Zappacosta at right wing back.

LINEUPS