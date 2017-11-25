Watch Live: Liverpool v. Chelsea at Anfield

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth are unbeaten in the PL vs. Swansea

Swansea without a win in six games in all comps

Swans without a goal in three games

Swansea City and Bournemouth drew 0-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday with both teams huffing and puffing in the chilly conditions in South Wales.

Wilfried Bony had a goal disallowed in the first half for Swansea and Bournemouth went close on multiple occasions in a scrappy, hard-fought encounter.

Despite the point Swansea are just one point above last-place Crystal Palace, while Bournemouth are unbeaten in three and rise to 12th.

Early on Bournemouth were comfortable in possession but failed to create any clear cut chances as Swansea grew into the game. Neither team took the game by the scruff of the neck in a scrappy encounter in South Wales.

Renato Sanches drilled a shot towards the near post which hit the side-netting and went wide, while Jordan Ayew was threatening to get in behind Bournemouth’s defense.

Just before half time Josh King went close as Marc Pugh found him in the box but his shot was too close to Lukasz Fabianski.

Moments later Swansea thought they had taken the lead as Wilfried Bony finished but Ayew was adjudged to have fouled Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake in the build up.

Jordon Ibe caused some problems for Swansea in the second half but his cross was well held by Lukasz Fabianski.

Bournemouth had more of the ball in the second half but failed to create clear chances to take the lead.

Both teams almost grabbed the winner late on but Leroy Fer somehow put over when the ball dropped to him with the goal gaping and then at the other end Charlie Daniels dragged an effort wide for Bournemouth.

