Alba saves Barcelona in 1-1 draw with Valencia

By Kyle BonnNov 26, 2017, 5:54 PM EST
Jordi Alba’s late goal helped Barcelona salvage a 1-1 draw with second-place Valencia, but frustration is the overriding feeling at the final whistle as the La Liga leaders were held to a point at Mestalla Stadium.

Lionel Messi had a clear goal not given in the first half that would have given Barcelona the lead, but Neto scooped the ball out and the referee did not signal the goal. It left Barcelona with nothing to show for a dominant first half, and Valencia made the appropriate adjustments.

Right on the hour mark, the home side took the lead through Rodrigo who tapped in a cross by José Gayá. The 22-year-old winger took a feed from Goncalo Guedes that beat Nelson Semedo, and Gaya cut into the box along the end line before feeding Rodrigo right on the crowded doorstep.

With Barcelona suddenly finding itself on the wrong end of the 1-0 scoreline, Messi was there to help save the day in the 84th minute. The Barcelona star chipped a fabulous ball over the defense to Alba bursting towards the left post, and he volleyed the ball into the back of the net with blistering pace.

The draw leaves Barcelona four points above Valencia at the top of the table, with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid both eight points behind in third and fourth.

PSG tops Monaco 2-1 to extend Ligue 1 lead

By Kyle BonnNov 26, 2017, 5:31 PM EST
Paris Saint-Germain wasn’t at its best, but Monaco was worse as the Ligue 1 leaders extended their lead with a 2-1 win behind goals from Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

Cavani put PSG in front 19 minutes in. Julian Draxler received a through-ball and nutmegged Jemerson to feed the striker, and Cavani redirected the cross into the back of the net with the outside of his foot.

Neymar doubled the lead just after halftime after he won a penalty when Almamy Traore barreled him over from behind looking to defend a ball over the top. The Brazilian buried the spot-kick for a 2-0 lead.

Monaco erased the clean sheet with a free-kick goal in the 89th minute, assisted by a very heavy deflection off the back of Kylian Mbappe and into the top-right corner. It wasn’t enough though, as Monaco could only muster two shots on target all match. PSG was somewhat wasteful, but deserved to win as they held 66% possession and peppered Danijel Subasic’s goal with 18 shots, five on target.

PSG’s lead at the top of the table now sits at nine points, with Lyon moving into second after a 5-0 win over Nice put them level with AS Monaco on points and moved them above in goal differential. Monaco drops back into third, with Marseille a point back of them in fourth after beating Guingamp 1-0.

Man City sets PL points record for this stage of the season

By Kyle BonnNov 26, 2017, 4:49 PM EST
Manchester City is unfathomably good right now.

So good, they’re better than any other Premier League team in history.

With the 2-1 comeback win over Burnley, Manchester City now has 37 points, eight clear of Manchester United in second. That point total is more than anyone in Premier League history has had at this point in the season, and is on pace for 108 points at the end of the year, a total which would absolutely shatter the previous record.

No team has garnered more points in an English top flight season than Chelsea in the 2004/05 campaign, when Jose Mourinho’s squad picked up 95 points on 29 wins and eight draws. In fact, no team at ANY level of English football has earned more than 106 points in a season, which Reading achieved by winning the Championship in 2005/06. That would be a remarkable achievement.

But that’s not all. They are on pace to score 122 goals, which would shatter the Premier League record of 103 set by Chelsea in 2009/10, and would be six short of the English top flight mark that dates back to Aston Villa’s season in 1930/31. Their goal-differential is on pace to finish at a ridiculous +99, which would ROAST the Premier League record of +71 set by that same Chelsea team.

Pep Guardiola deserves credit for almost every bit of City’s success this season. He’s helped Raheem Sterling take the next step, rotated Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero to perfection, transformed Kevin De Bruyne from Chelsea reject to Player of the Year frontrunner, and groomed John Stones from big-money bust to defensive rock. While the City attack roasts teams up and down the table, the back line quietly has become one of the most formidable defenses in the league.

To help the defense, Guardiola’s possession-based tactics keeps the ball away from the opposition at such an unbelievable rate, their defenders are racking up unheard-of passing numbers, even in games they are (relatively speaking) struggling.

City has averaged (AVERAGED!) 636 successful passes per game – exactly 150 successful passes per game more than ANY other Premier League team – along with 64% possession. While their raw shooting numbers aren’t stellar given all that passing (they’re third in the Premier League in total shots), they still lead the league in shots from inside the box, meaning they are being patient and creating quality chances.

It’s going to take a tactical masterclass for any team to take Manchester City down, and it seems the only team that can prevent City from winning the title is City itself. If they continue plodding along at this blistering pace, there’s no way anyone in England – and maybe even in Europe – can stop the Manchester City freight train.

Clear Messi goal not given as Barcelona visits second-placed Valencia

By Kyle BonnNov 26, 2017, 3:33 PM EST
Barcelona should have the lead in its top-of-the-table La Liga matchup against Valencia, and yet here we are, still at 0-0.

Luis Suarez crossed the ball from the right flank and Messi charged down the ball. His shot had plenty of pace, enough that Valencia goalkeeper Neto fumbled the save, and the ball trickled over the line. Neto scrambled back to scoop the ball back into play, but it was too late.

Or was it?

The goal wasn’t given, but replays showed the ball clearly over the line, and despite all the subsequent protests by Barcelona players, the scoreline remained goalless.

Barcelona fans will surely hope this missed call doesn’t come back to haunt the La Liga leaders. Messi & Co. came into Mestalla Stadium with a four-point lead over the second-placed hosts, and a seven-point lead over both Madrid clubs.

Unsworth rips into Everton players after big loss

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 2:10 PM EST
David Unsworth loves Everton, but hates the performance of his rudderless team.

The caretaker manager and longtime Toffee wasn’t at a loss for words after a 4-1 shellacking at the hands of Southampton on Sunday

“It’s killing me,” he said.

Unsworth has called the Everton job his dream job, but the Toffees have failed to do much of anything since cutting ties with Ronald Koeman.

They remain just two points clear of the drop zone. From the BBC:

“Confidence is as low as it has ever been. The club has to decide and the sooner that happens the better. The players need this resolving. What I see is a happy squad but I’d rather have an unhappy squad that’s winning. I want what’s best for the club and I hope the players do too.”

In other words, Everton’s squad is a sated bunch despite the losses. Somewhere, Koeman is smirking (He loves a smirk, though, to be fair).

Many fearful Everton supporters and neutral pundits have called for Sam Allardyce due to his record of never being relegated, but if a club feels it has to go with a domestic boss with a record might we suggest Tony Pulis? At least there’d be less “me first” talk after games…