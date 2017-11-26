Barcelona manager pushes for VAR after missed Messi goal

It’s funny how nobody pushes for these things until the bad things happen to them.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is suddenly a proponent of VAR and goal-line technology after a missed call cost Lionel Messi a goal and possibly cost Barcelona two points.

“I think we all agree that in these plays so evident, the topic of VAR is not about re-refereeing the games, but it was clear that it had crossed and that we are still with this issues puts us on the spot,” he said after the match. “The other day against Malaga there was a ball that went out, we scored and it benefited us.”

What’s more, this incident took place just weeks after the La Liga president announced that the league would institute VAR next season after being vehemently against it for some time, claiming it was too expensive.

“Next season there will be VAR in La Liga, without a doubt,” said league president Javier Tebas on November 14th. “We are making lots of progress in meetings about it right now and it will be ready very soon.”

Barcelona could have taken a commanding six-point lead at the top of the table that would have given them much more room for error, but instead they sit just four points above Valencia, unable to gain any cushion.

