Clear Messi goal not given as Barcelona visits second-placed Valencia

Barcelona should have the lead in its top-of-the-table La Liga matchup against Valencia, and yet here we are, still at 0-0.

Luis Suarez crossed the ball from the right flank and Messi charged down the ball. His shot had plenty of pace, enough that Valencia goalkeeper Neto fumbled the save, and the ball trickled over the line. Neto scrambled back to scoop the ball back into play, but it was too late.

Or was it?

The goal wasn’t given, but replays showed the ball clearly over the line, and despite all the subsequent protests by Barcelona players, the scoreline remained goalless.

👀 The ref didn't think this Messi shot went over the line. pic.twitter.com/MzOd6nhU6M — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2017

Barcelona fans will surely hope this missed call doesn’t come back to haunt the La Liga leaders. Messi & Co. came into Mestalla Stadium with a four-point lead over the second-placed hosts, and a seven-point lead over both Madrid clubs.

