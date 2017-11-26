Cold weather win has Pep, Kompany channeling “Game of Thrones”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Vincent Kompany and Manchester City got all they could handle from Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, but survived for a 2-1 comeback win that secured their unbeaten record for another few days.

The Premier League leaders got goals from Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling to overcome Nicolas Otamendi’s own goal and a game effort from David Wagner‘s Terriers.

It was cold, and maybe a bit wet, and had City’s captain making a comment that recalled “Game of Thrones.”

“Today was a game that epitomised the Premier League, winter is here, it’s colder, it’s harder to move the ball, they defended well. “I feel the team deserved the win, we kept at it, even being 1-0 down we believed.”

Guardiola opted for a similar quote.

“The Premier League is so tough, now winter has come, we knew they were so aggressive so strong, but we are so happy for the way we won.

As for the “GOT” mention, perhaps Pep Guardiola is the Night King. Furthering this: Given Kompany’s injury history, if he was a “Game of Thrones” character perhaps he’d be… Brokenfinger? I’ll see myself out, thanks.

