Cold weather win has Pep, Kompany channeling “Game of Thrones”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 1:31 PM EST
Vincent Kompany and Manchester City got all they could handle from Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, but survived for a 2-1 comeback win that secured their unbeaten record for another few days.

The Premier League leaders got goals from Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling to overcome Nicolas Otamendi’s own goal and a game effort from David Wagner‘s Terriers.

It was cold, and maybe a bit wet, and had City’s captain making a comment that recalled “Game of Thrones.”

“Today was a game that epitomised the Premier League, winter is here, it’s colder, it’s harder to move the ball, they defended well.

“I feel the team deserved the win, we kept at it, even being 1-0 down we believed.”

Guardiola opted for a similar quote.

“The Premier League is so tough, now winter has come, we knew they were so aggressive so strong, but we are so happy for the way we won.

As for the “GOT” mention, perhaps Pep Guardiola is the Night King. Furthering this: Given Kompany’s injury history, if he was a “Game of Thrones” character perhaps he’d be… Brokenfinger? I’ll see myself out, thanks.

Clear Messi goal not given as Barcelona visits second-placed Valencia

By Kyle BonnNov 26, 2017, 3:33 PM EST
Barcelona should have the lead in its top-of-the-table La Liga matchup against Valencia, and yet here we are, still at 0-0.

Luis Suarez crossed the ball from the right flank and Messi charged down the ball. His shot had plenty of pace, enough that Valencia goalkeeper Neto fumbled the save, and the ball trickled over the line. Neto scrambled back to scoop the ball back into play, but it was too late.

Or was it?

The goal wasn’t given, but replays showed the ball clearly over the line, and despite all the subsequent protests by Barcelona players, the scoreline remained goalless.

Barcelona fans will surely hope this missed call doesn’t come back to haunt the La Liga leaders. Messi & Co. came into Mestalla Stadium with a four-point lead over the second-placed hosts, and a seven-point lead over both Madrid clubs.

Unsworth rips into Everton players after big loss

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 2:10 PM EST
David Unsworth loves Everton, but hates the performance of his rudderless team.

The caretaker manager and longtime Toffee wasn’t at a loss for words after a 4-1 shellacking at the hands of Southampton on Sunday

“It’s killing me,” he said.

Unsworth has called the Everton job his dream job, but the Toffees have failed to do much of anything since cutting ties with Ronald Koeman.

They remain just two points clear of the drop zone. From the BBC:

“Confidence is as low as it has ever been. The club has to decide and the sooner that happens the better. The players need this resolving. What I see is a happy squad but I’d rather have an unhappy squad that’s winning. I want what’s best for the club and I hope the players do too.”

In other words, Everton’s squad is a sated bunch despite the losses. Somewhere, Koeman is smirking (He loves a smirk, though, to be fair).

Many fearful Everton supporters and neutral pundits have called for Sam Allardyce due to his record of never being relegated, but if a club feels it has to go with a domestic boss with a record might we suggest Tony Pulis? At least there’d be less “me first” talk after games…

Man City survives scare at Huddersfield

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 12:53 PM EST
  • Town goes ahead before half
  • Aguero converts equalizing penalty
  • Sterling in right place for winner

Raheem Sterling won an equalizing penalty and scored a funny winner as Manchester City stayed unbeaten with a 2-1 comeback win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

The win restores City’s eight-point table advantage of Manchester United, while Town remains 11th with 15 points.

Sergio Aguero was the Man of the Match scored the penalty, and Nicolas Otamendi’s own goal accounted for the one on Town’s side of the scoreboard.

Town’s Rajiv Van la Parra was sent off after the final whistle.

Sergio Aguero had the ball in the net inside of 13 minutes but the flag was up.

Aguero was the name of the half, with continued pressure leading to several timely interventions from Huddersfield Town.

Those include a fine 38th minute stop by Town backstop Jonas Lossl, moments before Mathias Zanka failed in a bid to nod the hosts in front.

Then Town went ahead, anyway! Christopher Schindler‘s headed flick turned off Otamendi’s shoulder and behind Ederson.

Moments after a first minute Raheem Sterling shout for a penalty went uncalled, Scott Malone got a hold of the Englishman just inside the 18. Sterling grabbed Malone’s shirt on his way down to make sure he got the call, and Aguero rolled in the penalty.

Lossl then went back to thwarting in-on-goal Aguero’s toe poke. Leroy Sane’s ensuing corner kick was sent away by Town.

Moments later, Sane whipped a free kick off the cross bar.

The goal turned out to be far from a dam breaker for Town, who stood firm against City’s continued pressure.

The winner did arrive as Aguero slid to meet a loose ball that Lossl pushed off Sterling’s leg and into the goal.

Ex-City property Aaron Mooy then belted a free kick off the outside of the goal in the 88th minute.

Lewandowski’s wife: “We dream of Los Angeles”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 12:34 PM EST
Robert Lewandowski’s past few seasons at Bayern Munich have been anything but stable, and the prolific Polish striker has been tipped for a transfer on several occasions.

But Sunday brings a report that Lewandowski, 29, and his wife Anna would like to live and play in Los Angeles, where there are two Major League Soccer teams with the budget to pay a world class striker.

Here are the words of Anna, an accomplished Polish karate competitor, from The Sun’s translation of a Business Insider Poland report:

“I think we will spend some time in the United States, too. We dream of Los Angeles. There we want to develop our brands.

“We hope that Robert will end his career at a club in Los Angeles. We can now say that it would be our dream. ”

Of course this doesn’t mean it will be Lewandowski’s next stop, but if for some bizarre reason came to pass… man, let’s live in a theoretical world with Zlatan on the Galaxy and Lewandowski on LAFC!

When you consider what Chris Wondolowski — a poor man’s Lewandowski* — and David Villa have been able to do in Major League Soccer, it’s almost unfathomable to think what a target forward of Lewandowski’s ilk would produce on a season-long basis.

*I typed that! I really did!