AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Heynckes not managing Bayern Munich after the season

Associated PressNov 26, 2017, 7:40 AM EST
MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) Jupp Heynckes has ruled out extending his fourth stint in charge of Bayern Munich beyond this season.

Club president Uli Hoeness said on Friday it was “possible” the coach could stay, but Heynckes squashed that on Saturday.

“I don’t know what prompted Uli to say that,” Heynckes told Sky Sport TV.

“We have a very clear agreement that the work goes on until June 30, 2018. What other people say, whether players or officials, that I should keep going – I don’t want to comment on it every week because it’s a clear agreement and that’s how it’ll stay. Nothing will shake that.”

Heynckes returned to the club this season after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked.

He endured his first loss in 10 games when Bayern fell at Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 in the Bundesliga.

“We invested far too little, played too slow and never really got into a rhythm,” Heynckes said. “`Gladbach relied on counterattacks and played a clever tactical game.”

Bayern’s lead was cut to three points by second-placed Leipzig, which won at home over Werder Bremen 2-0. Heynckes’ team is five points ahead of Schalke.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 8:03 AM EST
Tilts in both halves of the Premier League table begin a three-match Sunday.

Burnley and Arsenal tangle at Turf Moor at 9 a.m. ET, with the winner moving into the Top Four for at least a couple days (Watch live on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

LINEUPS

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Cork, Hendrick, Defour, Brady, Barnes. Subs: Lindegaard, Bardsley, Arfield, Long, Westwood, Vokes, Wood.

Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Alexis; Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles, Welbeck, Giroud.

Before that, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Southampton and Everton take aim at a top half spot of their own when they meet at St. Mary’s (Watch live online via NBC Sports Gold).

LINEUPS

Southampton: Forster, Cédric, van Dijk, Hoedt, Bertrand, Davis, Højbjerg, Tadić, Boufal, Ward-Prowse, Austin. Subs: McCarthy, Yoshida, McQueen, Long, Lemina, Redmond, Gabbiadini.

Everton: Pickford; Baines, Keane, Jagielka, Kenny, Schneiderlin, Gana Gueye, Mirallas, Lennon, Sigurdsson, Calver-Lewin. Subs: Robles, Williams, Sandro, Rooney, Vlasic, Lookman, Baningime.

Mourinho: Man Utd coaching job awaits if Carrick forced to retire

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 25, 2017, 10:05 PM EST
MANCHESTER, England (AP) Michael Carrick will be offered a coaching role at Manchester United if an irregular heartbeat prevents him from returning to action, Jose Mourinho said on Saturday.

Carrick released a statement via his Twitter account on Friday revealing the condition that has kept him from playing since September.

Although the midfielder stated his intention to return, the United manager assured him that he has a future at the club either way.

“Michael as a person is more important than Michael as a player,” Mourinho said. “So we gave him the time to relax, to recover, and to feel confident.

“He knows that my coaching staff has a chair for him if he wants, when he wants. The chair is there in the office for him. I want that, the board wants that, the owners want that, so Michael is in a comfortable situation of his future will be with us.

“But he wants to be a player until the end of the season and now he feels confident to be back, training. One more option for us. We need players and if Michael wants, I am happy with that.”

Carrick said he underwent tests after “feeling strange” on Sept. 20 during a League Cup match against Burton Albion. He then had a procedure called a cardiac ablation.

In a statement on Friday, Carrick said, “I feel fine now. I’d like to reassure everyone that I’m healthy and back training hard with the team.”

The game against Burton was the 36-year-old Carrick’s only appearance this season.

Wenger impressed by Burnley, a “most unexpected” top-7 side

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsNov 25, 2017, 9:08 PM EST
Fans and pundits alike are far from alone in their admiration and surprise for “the most unexpected” start to the 2017-18 Premier League season put forth by Burnley, who sit a lofty seventh in the PL table ahead of Sunday’s home clash with Arsenal (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET, on CNBC and NBCSports.com).

In fact, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been quite complimentary of the Clarets this week, admitting they’re the most impressive side he’s seen thus far — with relation to expectations, of course.

Wenger has also spoken of the vast difference between last week’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, which his side won 2-0, and the challenge a side like Burnley will pose on Sunday. In short, the only thing the two games are likely to have in common is the Gunners’ desperate need for three points — quotes from ESPN FC:

“With the points they have? They are the most unexpected team to be there with 22 points. You cannot deny that, of course.

“We have a few [selection] uncertainties but we will have to check that ahead of the game.”

“Both teams, every time they won the ball, went forward so the intensity was higher. Every game gives you a different problem to sort out for you to find a strategic solution to be efficient.

“Against Burnley, that will be different. They are a team who maybe play a bit deeper than Tottenham because they have a strong defensive efficiency.

“You have to keep your nerve, even if you have the ball, to be calm and accurate. You have to be defensively strong as well because they are very efficient going forward.”

Both sides enters Sunday on 22 points, just four back of third-place Chelsea and two back of fourth-place Tottenham. A win for either side would send them fourth in the league table. Yes, Burnley are playing for a top-four place 13 weeks into the season.

Serie A: Icardi scores two, and there’s a new team on top

Fabio Murru/ANSA via AP
Associated PressNov 25, 2017, 7:55 PM EST
MILAN (AP) Mauro Icardi scored twice as Inter Milan reinforced its title credentials by winning at Cagliari 3-1 to move to the top of Serie A on Saturday.

Icardi and Marcelo Brozovic scored for Inter before Leonardo Pavoletti set up a nervy final 20 minutes for the visitors.

However, Icardi scored late. The Inter captain moved level with Lazio’s Ciro Immobile at the top of the goal-scoring charts, with 15.

Inter moved a point above Napoli, which visits Udinese on Sunday. Cagliari, which tested Samir Handanovic several times, remained 13th.

“We’ll enjoy a night at the top of the league,” Icardi said. “The others should know that we are there, right up with them.

“Not playing in European competition this year allows us to work well during the week and build the basis for doing something important.”

Cagliari dominated the opening half hour and Handanovic pulled off good saves, notably denying Pavoletti from point-blank range.

However, Inter took the lead against the run of play in the 29th minute when Antonio Candreva crossed from the right to Ivan Perisic at the far post and he knocked it back for Icardi to tap in.

Inter’s Matias Vecino limped off early in the second half and was replaced by Brozovic, who scored with his first touch, firing home another Candreva cross from the right.

Cagliari reduced the deficit in the 71st. Paolo Farago swung the ball in from the right for Pavoletti to volley home.

Farago, however, was partly at fault for Inter’s third as he failed to clear the ball and Rafael‘s punch fell straight to Icardi, who rifled it into the bottom left corner.

Sampdoria followed its surprise victory over Juventus by losing to Bologna 3-0 despite Bologna playing the second half with 10 men.

Samp’s third defeat left it in sixth place, six points above Bologna, which moved up to seventh ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

Sampdoria beat Juventus 3-2 in the previous round.

Bologna got off to a great start, taking the lead inside three minutes. Sampdoria goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano could only parry Mattia Destro’s effort and Simone Verdi tucked away the rebound.

Ibrahima Mbaye headed in Verdi’s corner in the 23rd and even the loss of defender Vasilis Torosidis to a second yellow card in first-half stoppage time made little difference.

Bologna withstood Sampdoria’s siege in the second half and added a third on the counterattack in the 73rd as Godfred Donsah ran from inside his own half before rolling the ball across for substitute Orji Okwonkwo, who had been on the pitch for less than four minutes.

Relegation-threatened Hellas Verona snapped a run of five successive defeats by beating Sassuolo 2-0. Verona played the final 24 minutes with 10 men after Thomas Heurtaux was sent off for two yellow cards.

Verona remained in penultimate place, two points below Sassuolo and a point behind 17th-placed Spal, which lost at Chievo Verona 2-1.