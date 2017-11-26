More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Hoffenheim gives up hilarious unwalled free kick goal (video)

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 11:41 AM EST
Judging by this play alone, you’d wager Hoffenheim was a relegation candidate and not a European tournament participant.

Hamburg’s second goal in its 3-0 win over Hoffenheim on Sunday came in hilarious fashion, a comedy of errors by field players and goalkeeper Oliver Baumann which lifted the hosts out of relegation danger for the week.

Filip Kostic earned his second goal in three matches with this strike, which had to feel a bit like target practice.

Quickly taken? Sure. But for Hoffenheim’s players to be nowhere near a wall and Baumann’s fault is multi-faceted.

USMNT forward Bobby Wood played most of the win for Hamburg.

Man City survives scare at Huddersfield

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 12:53 PM EST
  • Town goes ahead before half
  • Aguero converts equalizing penalty
  • Sterling in right place for winner

Raheem Sterling won an equalizing penalty and scored a funny winner as Manchester City stayed unbeaten with a 2-1 comeback win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

The win restores City’s eight-point table advantage of Manchester United, while Town remains 11th with 15 points.

Sergio Aguero was the Man of the Match scored the penalty, and Nicolas Otamendi’s own goal accounted for the one on Town’s side of the scoreboard.

Town’s Rajiv Van la Parra was sent off after the final whistle.

Sergio Aguero had the ball in the net inside of 13 minutes but the flag was up.

Aguero was the name of the half, with continued pressure leading to several timely interventions from Huddersfield Town.

Those include a fine 38th minute stop by Town backstop Jonas Lossl, moments before Mathias Zanka failed in a bid to nod the hosts in front.

Then Town went ahead, anyway! Christopher Schindler‘s headed flick turned off Otamendi’s shoulder and behind Ederson.

Moments after a first minute Raheem Sterling shout for a penalty went uncalled, Scott Malone got a hold of the Englishman just inside the 18. Sterling grabbed Malone’s shirt on his way down to make sure he got the call, and Aguero rolled in the penalty.

Lossl then went back to thwarting in-on-goal Aguero’s toe poke. Leroy Sane’s ensuing corner kick was sent away by Town.

Moments later, Sane whipped a free kick off the cross bar.

The goal turned out to be far from a dam breaker for Town, who stood firm against City’s continued pressure.

The winner did arrive as Aguero slid to meet a loose ball that Lossl pushed off Sterling’s leg and into the goal.

Ex-City property Aaron Mooy then belted a free kick off the outside of the goal in the 88th minute.

Lewandowski’s wife: “We dream of Los Angeles”

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images For Paulaner
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 12:34 PM EST
Robert Lewandowski’s past few seasons at Bayern Munich have been anything but stable, and the prolific Polish striker has been tipped for a transfer on several occasions.

But Sunday brings a report that Lewandowski, 29, and his wife Anna would like to live and play in Los Angeles, where there are two Major League Soccer teams with the budget to pay a world class striker.

Here are the words of Anna, an accomplished Polish karate competitor, from The Sun’s translation of a Business Insider Poland report:

“I think we will spend some time in the United States, too. We dream of Los Angeles. There we want to develop our brands.

“We hope that Robert will end his career at a club in Los Angeles. We can now say that it would be our dream. ”

Of course this doesn’t mean it will be Lewandowski’s next stop, but if for some bizarre reason came to pass… man, let’s live in a theoretical world with Zlatan on the Galaxy and Lewandowski on LAFC!

When you consider what Chris Wondolowski — a poor man’s Lewandowski* — and David Villa have been able to do in Major League Soccer, it’s almost unfathomable to think what a target forward of Lewandowski’s ilk would produce on a season-long basis.

*I typed that! I really did!

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: Tough at Turf Moor

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 10:54 AM EST
  • Gunners earn stoppage time PK
  • Arsenal outshoots BFC 15-8
  • Alexis scores winner

Alexis Sanchez converted a silly stoppage time penalty to move Arsenal into the Top Four with a 1-0 win Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, adding to its run of late performances versus the Clarets.

James Tarkowski shoved Aaron Ramsey in the back as the midfielder tried to run onto a 91st minute header in the box.

Arsenal leapfrogs Liverpool and Tottenham for fourth place, while Burnley remains fifth.

Arsenal was late for its preparations due to traffic problems. It never found clear sailing at Turf Moor.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson won a fifth minute free kick when his dribble led him into Aaron Ramsey.

And the Icelandic winger forced Petr Cech into a save off the goal post (which went unrecognized and led to an Arsenal throw-in).

Alexis Sanchez and Nacho Monreal had first half chances for the Gunners, with the latter skying a shot over the bar with vigor.

Cech made a volleyball style set save on a well-struck Robbie Brady effort in the 39th minute.

Jack Wilshere‘s substitution proved entertaining, with the English midfielder’s hard shot providing an unsuccessful Arsenal corner in the 80th minute.

Burnley looked set for another point against a Premier League big boy, but Tarkowski shoved Ramsey to the ground and Sanchez pushed his penalty past a correct-guessing Nick Pope.

WATCH LIVE: Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 10:32 AM EST
The John Smith’s Stadium gets its first look at Manchester City when the Premier League leaders visit Huddersfield Town on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

City is unbeaten this season, including 10-straight league wins by a combined score of 37-6.

Town has won two of its last four, but the promoted side were blown out in the other pair of matches (3-0 at Liverpool and 4-0 at Bournemouth).

LINEUPS

Huddersfield Town: Lossl; Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Malone, Hogg, Williams, Mooy, Ince, Van La Parra, Depoitre. Subs: Green, Kachunga, Cranie, Lowe, Quaner, Mounie, Hadergjonaj.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany (c), Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Zinchenko, Jesus, Bernardo, Mangala, Gundogan