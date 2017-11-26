Hoffenheim gives up hilarious unwalled free kick goal (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Town goes ahead before half

Aguero converts equalizing penalty

Sterling in right place for winner

Raheem Sterling won an equalizing penalty and scored a funny winner as Manchester City stayed unbeaten with a 2-1 comeback win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

The win restores City’s eight-point table advantage of Manchester United, while Town remains 11th with 15 points.

Sergio Aguero was the Man of the Match scored the penalty, and Nicolas Otamendi’s own goal accounted for the one on Town’s side of the scoreboard.

Town’s Rajiv Van la Parra was sent off after the final whistle.

Sergio Aguero had the ball in the net inside of 13 minutes but the flag was up.

Aguero was the name of the half, with continued pressure leading to several timely interventions from Huddersfield Town.

Those include a fine 38th minute stop by Town backstop Jonas Lossl, moments before Mathias Zanka failed in a bid to nod the hosts in front.

Then Town went ahead, anyway! Christopher Schindler‘s headed flick turned off Otamendi’s shoulder and behind Ederson.

8 – Sergio Aguero has scored in each of his last eight @premierleague appearances against newly-promoted clubs (nine goals). Intimidation. pic.twitter.com/AWWbrupVF5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2017

Moments after a first minute Raheem Sterling shout for a penalty went uncalled, Scott Malone got a hold of the Englishman just inside the 18. Sterling grabbed Malone’s shirt on his way down to make sure he got the call, and Aguero rolled in the penalty.

Lossl then went back to thwarting in-on-goal Aguero’s toe poke. Leroy Sane’s ensuing corner kick was sent away by Town.

Moments later, Sane whipped a free kick off the cross bar.

The goal turned out to be far from a dam breaker for Town, who stood firm against City’s continued pressure.

The winner did arrive as Aguero slid to meet a loose ball that Lossl pushed off Sterling’s leg and into the goal.

Ex-City property Aaron Mooy then belted a free kick off the outside of the goal in the 88th minute.

