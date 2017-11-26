Lewandowski’s wife: “We dream of Los Angeles”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Robert Lewandowski’s past few seasons at Bayern Munich have been anything but stable, and the prolific Polish striker has been tipped for a transfer on several occasions.

But Sunday brings a report that Lewandowski, 29, and his wife Anna would like to live and play in Los Angeles, where there are two Major League Soccer teams with the budget to pay a world class striker.

Here are the words of Anna, an accomplished Polish karate competitor, from The Sun’s translation of a Business Insider Poland report:

“I think we will spend some time in the United States, too. We dream of Los Angeles. There we want to develop our brands. “We hope that Robert will end his career at a club in Los Angeles. We can now say that it would be our dream. ”

Of course this doesn’t mean it will be Lewandowski’s next stop, but if for some bizarre reason came to pass… man, let’s live in a theoretical world with Zlatan on the Galaxy and Lewandowski on LAFC!

When you consider what Chris Wondolowski — a poor man’s Lewandowski* — and David Villa have been able to do in Major League Soccer, it’s almost unfathomable to think what a target forward of Lewandowski’s ilk would produce on a season-long basis.

*I typed that! I really did!

