Rodgers matches Stein record as Celtic wins League Cup

Associated PressNov 26, 2017, 10:08 PM EST
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic defeated Motherwell 2-0 Sunday at Hampden Park to retain the Scottish League Cup.

The triumph saw Brendan Rodgers become the first Celtic manager since Jock Stein to win four domestic trophies in a row.

James Forrest gave Celtic the lead shortly after halftime and the game was effectively over when Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre gave away a penalty and was sent off just before the hour mark.

Moussa Dembele rolled in the spot kick to ensure Rodgers equaled the record of club legend Stein.

Barcelona manager pushes for VAR after missed Messi goal

By Kyle BonnNov 26, 2017, 8:40 PM EST
It’s funny how nobody pushes for these things until the bad things happen to them.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is suddenly a proponent of VAR and goal-line technology after a missed call cost Lionel Messi a goal and possibly cost Barcelona two points.

“I think we all agree that in these plays so evident, the topic of VAR is not about re-refereeing the games, but it was clear that it had crossed and that we are still with this issues puts us on the spot,” he said after the match. “The other day against Malaga there was a ball that went out, we scored and it benefited us.”

What’s more, this incident took place just weeks after the La Liga president announced that the league would institute VAR next season after being vehemently against it for some time, claiming it was too expensive.

“Next season there will be VAR in La Liga, without a doubt,” said league president Javier Tebas on November 14th. “We are making lots of progress in meetings about it right now and it will be ready very soon.”

Barcelona could have taken a commanding six-point lead at the top of the table that would have given them much more room for error, but instead they sit just four points above Valencia, unable to gain any cushion.

Serie A wrap: Napoli stays top, Roma and AC Milan held

By Kyle BonnNov 26, 2017, 6:27 PM EST
Napoli remained at the top of the Serie A table, jumping back over Inter with a 1-0 win at Udinese.

The Italian leaders weren’t at their best, but Jorginho dispatched the rebound of a saved penalty past the half-hour mark, and that was enough for the victory. Despite 64% possession, Napoli only managed 9 total shots, four of those on target. Udinese actually out-shot them.

Even the goal was ugly, as Jorginho’s penalty was horrifically misplaced and weak, easily saved by Simone Scuffet. However the goalkeeper disappointingly failed to hold onto the ball, and the 25-year-old midfielder was there to tap in the rebound.

In the end, a win is a win, and Napoli moved back to its two-point lead, leap-frogging Inter who had won 3-1 at Cagliari yesterday.

Elsewhere, Juventus also kept pace with the leaders with a 3-0 demolition of Crotone in Turin. The defending champions held a masterful 81% possession, ripped off 25 shots, and put 10 of those on target. They got second-half goals from Mario Mandzukic, Mattia de Sciglio, and Medhi Benatia.

Mandzukic’s was the opener, his textbook looping header just five minutes after the break. De Sciglio struck eight minutes later, a screamer from outside the box. Benatia finished it off with the easiest goal of his life as a diving Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz saw a cross get by him, leaving the Juventus defender with an empty-net tap-in inches from the goal line.

In Genoa, AS Roma was held to a 1-1 draw that saw them drop to seven points back of Napoli at the top of the table. Roma took the lead just before the hour mark by Stephen El Shaarawy, but Daniele de Rossi was sent off 10 minutes later for slapping Gianluca Lapadula in the box, and Lapadula buried the ensuing penalty for the equalizer.

AC Milan also settled for a point, seeing out a 0-0 result at home against 10th-placed Torino. The draw saw Milan’s record slide to just two wins in their last nine matches despite out-shooting Torino 17-8. The visitors nearly grabbed a win four minutes from full-time as Andrea Belotti saw his header saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma and Iago Falque’s rebound effort was blocked.

Alba saves Barcelona in 1-1 draw with Valencia

By Kyle BonnNov 26, 2017, 5:54 PM EST
Jordi Alba’s late goal helped Barcelona salvage a 1-1 draw with second-place Valencia, but frustration is the overriding feeling at the final whistle as the La Liga leaders were held to a point at Mestalla Stadium.

Lionel Messi had a clear goal not given in the first half that would have given Barcelona the lead, but Neto scooped the ball out and the referee did not signal the goal. It left Barcelona with nothing to show for a dominant first half, and Valencia made the appropriate adjustments.

Right on the hour mark, the home side took the lead through Rodrigo who tapped in a cross by José Gayá. The 22-year-old winger took a feed from Goncalo Guedes that beat Nelson Semedo, and Gaya cut into the box along the end line before feeding Rodrigo right on the crowded doorstep.

With Barcelona suddenly finding itself on the wrong end of the 1-0 scoreline, Messi was there to help save the day in the 84th minute. The Barcelona star chipped a fabulous ball over the defense to Alba bursting towards the left post, and he volleyed the ball into the back of the net with blistering pace.

The draw leaves Barcelona four points above Valencia at the top of the table, with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid both eight points behind in third and fourth.

PSG tops Monaco 2-1 to extend Ligue 1 lead

By Kyle BonnNov 26, 2017, 5:31 PM EST
Paris Saint-Germain wasn’t at its best, but Monaco was worse as the Ligue 1 leaders extended their lead with a 2-1 win behind goals from Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

Cavani put PSG in front 19 minutes in. Julian Draxler received a through-ball and nutmegged Jemerson to feed the striker, and Cavani redirected the cross into the back of the net with the outside of his foot.

Neymar doubled the lead just after halftime after he won a penalty when Almamy Traore barreled him over from behind looking to defend a ball over the top. The Brazilian buried the spot-kick for a 2-0 lead.

Monaco erased the clean sheet with a free-kick goal in the 89th minute, assisted by a very heavy deflection off the back of Kylian Mbappe and into the top-right corner. It wasn’t enough though, as Monaco could only muster two shots on target all match. PSG was somewhat wasteful, but deserved to win as they held 66% possession and peppered Danijel Subasic’s goal with 18 shots, five on target.

PSG’s lead at the top of the table now sits at nine points, with Lyon moving into second after a 5-0 win over Nice put them level with AS Monaco on points and moved them above in goal differential. Monaco drops back into third, with Marseille a point back of them in fourth after beating Guingamp 1-0.