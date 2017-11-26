More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Saints smash defenseless Everton

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 10:25 AM EST
  • Saints snap three-match winless run
  • Austin, Tadic star (video)
  • Toffees allow 2+ goals for fifth-straight game
  • Sigurdsson scores beauty (video)
  • Saints rise 10th

Charlie Austin‘s brace led Southampton’s riot, as Saints broke free in a 4-1 win over moribund Everton at St. Mary’s on Sunday.

Dusan Tadic had a goal and an assist for Saints, and Steven Davis also scored.

It was Austin’s first brace since Oct. 16, 2016, in a 3-1 Saints win over Burnley.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a wonderful goal for Everton, but the Toffees’ continued goal hemorrhage leaves it a beautiful footnote.

Southampton is now 10th with 16 points, while Everton is 16th (two points above the drop zone).

Jordan Pickford collected an early Steven Davis free kick as the hosts opened with more promise.

A corner came soon after, and Charlie Austin slipped in a wide-open bid to score from the back post.

Everton countered in the 10th, and Kevin Mirallas mishit a shot wide of the frame.

Austin then hit a leaping side volley off the outside of the netting, as entertainment was no issue at St. Mary’s.

Saints found their finish in the 18th minute, as Tadic completed a fine team play. Working as the final piece of a break, Tadic held off a 50/50 challenge and a charging Pickford to collect and scoot Ryan Bertrand‘s cross across the line.

Sigurdsson leveled the score for Everton as the first half drew to a close, swirling an intoxicating shot over Fraser Forster and off the cross bar, far post, and cross bar again before nestling inside the near post.

Great goals weren’t limited to the opening half, as Sofiane Boufal‘s cute cross was turned under the bar by Austin early in the second.

A similar goal came minutes later, this time assisted by Tadic, as Austin cruised between Ashley Williams and Michael Keane to make it a two-goal advantage.

Davis made it 4-1 in the 87th minute, a terrific spinning finish from atop the 18. Blowout.

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: Tough at Turf Moor

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 10:54 AM EST
  • Gunners earn stoppage time PK
  • Arsenal outshoots BFC 15-8
  • Alexis scores winner

Alexis Sanchez converted a silly stoppage time penalty to move Arsenal into the Top Four with a 1-0 win Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

James Tarkowski shoved Aaron Ramsey in the back as the midfielder tried to run onto a 91st minute header in the box.

Arsenal leapfrogs Liverpool and Tottenham for fourth place, while Burnley remains fifth.

Arsenal was late for its preparations due to traffic problems. It never found clear sailing at Turf Moor.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson won a fifth minute free kick when his dribble led him into Aaron Ramsey.

And the Icelandic winger forced Petr Cech into a save off the goal post (which went unrecognized and led to an Arsenal throw-in).

Alexis Sanchez and Nacho Monreal had first half chances for the Gunners, with the latter skying a shot over the bar with vigor.

Cech made a volleyball style set save on a well-struck Robbie Brady effort in the 39th minute.

Jack Wilshere‘s substitution proved entertaining, with the English midfielder’s hard shot providing an unsuccessful Arsenal corner in the 80th minute.

Burnley looked set for another point against a Premier League big boy, but Tarkowski shoved Ramsey to the ground and Sanchez pushed his penalty past a correct-guessing Nick Pope.

WATCH LIVE: Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 10:32 AM EST
The John Smith’s Stadium gets its first look at Manchester City when the Premier League leaders visit Huddersfield Town on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

City is unbeaten this season, including 10-straight league wins by a combined score of 37-6.

Town has won two of its last four, but the promoted side were blown out in the other pair of matches (3-0 at Liverpool and 4-0 at Bournemouth).

LINEUPS

Huddersfield Town: Lossl; Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Malone, Hogg, Williams, Mooy, Ince, Van La Parra, Depoitre. Subs: Green, Kachunga, Cranie, Lowe, Quaner, Mounie, Hadergjonaj.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany (c), Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Zinchenko, Jesus, Bernardo, Mangala, Gundogan

VIDEO: Sigurdsson scores stunning three-bar equalizer

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 9:30 AM EST
Everton’s bungled first half turned into a thing of beauty via one moment from its big Icelandic purchase.

Gylfi Sigurdsson worked himself a bit of 45th minute space before ripping a swirling shot that hit the cross bar, far post, then cross bar again before nestling inside the far post to make it 1-1 at St. Mary’s.

[ MORE: Saints open scoring with team beauty ]

It was Sigurdsson’s first Premier League goal for the Toffees since arriving from Swansea, and his second overall. The first was also astonishing stuff dating back to a September date in the Europa League against Hajduk Split.

WATCH: Southampton team goal a thing of wonder

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2017, 9:21 AM EST
Southampton’s goal woes met Everton’s

Saints entered the match averaging less than a goal a game, and St. Mary’s hadn’t been a fertile pitch for the South Coast club.

The visitors arrived having conceded almost two per game.

Something had to give, and early on it was the Toffees.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg helped started a one-touch play that found Ryan Bertrand down the left wing.

The England back’s wonderful sweeping pass found Dusan Tadic in the middle of the box, and the Serbian bodied off Leighton Baines before scooting the ball under Jordan Pickford.