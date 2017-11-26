Unsworth rips into Everton players after big loss

David Unsworth loves Everton, but hates the performance of his rudderless team.

The caretaker manager and longtime Toffee wasn’t at a loss for words after a 4-1 shellacking at the hands of Southampton on Sunday

“It’s killing me,” he said.

[ RECAP: Saints 4-1 Everton ]

Unsworth has called the Everton job his dream job, but the Toffees have failed to do much of anything since cutting ties with Ronald Koeman.

They remain just two points clear of the drop zone. From the BBC:

“Confidence is as low as it has ever been. The club has to decide and the sooner that happens the better. The players need this resolving. What I see is a happy squad but I’d rather have an unhappy squad that’s winning. I want what’s best for the club and I hope the players do too.”

In other words, Everton’s squad is a sated bunch despite the losses. Somewhere, Koeman is smirking (He loves a smirk, though, to be fair).

Many fearful Everton supporters and neutral pundits have called for Sam Allardyce due to his record of never being relegated, but if a club feels it has to go with a domestic boss with a record might we suggest Tony Pulis? At least there’d be less “me first” talk after games…

