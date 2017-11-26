WATCH LIVE: Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City

- Saints snap three-match winless run
- Austin, Tadic star (video)
- Toffees allow 2+ goals for fifth-straight game
- Sigurdsson scores beauty (video)
- Saints rise 10th
Charlie Austin‘s brace led Southampton’s riot, as Saints broke free in a 4-1 win over moribund Everton at St. Mary’s on Sunday.
Dusan Tadic had a goal and an assist for Saints, and Steven Davis also scored.
It was Austin’s first brace since Oct. 16, 2016, in a 3-1 Saints win over Burnley.
Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a wonderful goal for Everton, but the Toffees’ continued goal hemorrhage leaves it a beautiful footnote.
Southampton is now 10th with 16 points, while Everton is 16th (two points above the drop zone).
Jordan Pickford collected an early Steven Davis free kick as the hosts opened with more promise.
A corner came soon after, and Charlie Austin slipped in a wide-open bid to score from the back post.
Everton countered in the 10th, and Kevin Mirallas mishit a shot wide of the frame.
Austin then hit a leaping side volley off the outside of the netting, as entertainment was no issue at St. Mary’s.
Saints found their finish in the 18th minute, as Tadic completed a fine team play. Working as the final piece of a break, Tadic held off a 50/50 challenge and a charging Pickford to collect and scoot Ryan Bertrand‘s cross across the line.
Sigurdsson leveled the score for Everton as the first half drew to a close, swirling an intoxicating shot over Fraser Forster and off the cross bar, far post, and cross bar again before nestling inside the near post.
Great goals weren’t limited to the opening half, as Sofiane Boufal‘s cute cross was turned under the bar by Austin early in the second.
A similar goal came minutes later, this time assisted by Tadic, as Austin cruised between Ashley Williams and Michael Keane to make it a two-goal advantage.
Davis made it 4-1 in the 87th minute, a terrific spinning finish from atop the 18. Blowout.