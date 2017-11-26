WATCH LIVE: Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gunners earn stoppage time PK

Arsenal outshoots BFC 15-8

Alexis scores winner

Alexis Sanchez converted a silly stoppage time penalty to move Arsenal into the Top Four with a 1-0 win Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

James Tarkowski shoved Aaron Ramsey in the back as the midfielder tried to run onto a 91st minute header in the box.

Arsenal leapfrogs Liverpool and Tottenham for fourth place, while Burnley remains fifth.

Arsenal was late for its preparations due to traffic problems. It never found clear sailing at Turf Moor.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Johann Berg Gudmundsson won a fifth minute free kick when his dribble led him into Aaron Ramsey.

And the Icelandic winger forced Petr Cech into a save off the goal post (which went unrecognized and led to an Arsenal throw-in).

Alexis Sanchez and Nacho Monreal had first half chances for the Gunners, with the latter skying a shot over the bar with vigor.

Cech made a volleyball style set save on a well-struck Robbie Brady effort in the 39th minute.

Jack Wilshere‘s substitution proved entertaining, with the English midfielder’s hard shot providing an unsuccessful Arsenal corner in the 80th minute.

Burnley looked set for another point against a Premier League big boy, but Tarkowski shoved Ramsey to the ground and Sanchez pushed his penalty past a correct-guessing Nick Pope.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

The @Arsenal team bus still hasn't arrived at Burnley. Barely an hour to kick off. Been a road traffic accident somewhere in the vicinity which is delaying them. — Peter Staunton (@petermstaunton) November 26, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola