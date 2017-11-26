WATCH: Southampton team goal a thing of wonder

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Southampton’s goal woes met Everton’s

Saints entered the match averaging less than a goal a game, and St. Mary’s hadn’t been a fertile pitch for the South Coast club.

The visitors arrived having conceded almost two per game.

Something had to give, and early on it was the Toffees.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg helped started a one-touch play that found Ryan Bertrand down the left wing.

The England back’s wonderful sweeping pass found Dusan Tadic in the middle of the box, and the Serbian bodied off Leighton Baines before scooting the ball under Jordan Pickford.

