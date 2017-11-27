Desperate Everton reportedly reopens Allardyce talks

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Sam Allardyce’s retirement has been anything but inactive.

The former disgraced England boss and longtime relegation dominator resigned from Crystal Palace job last season, saying he wanted to enjoy life without the rigors of the Premier League.

Yet he’s continually been linked with any number of open gigs, and even lobbied for the USMNT position. After flirting with the Everton opening, Allardyce pulled his name from consideration.

[ MORE: Premier League Tues. preview ]

Turns out it was probably just about money, and Everton may be backing up the armored bank trucks.

We’ve said it before, when he took over at Palace, and we’ll say it again now with all due respect to Allardyce: The hysteria regarding Everton’s potential relegation is overblown, and any number of managers could organize the Toffees’ talent into a safe club by New Year’s.

West Ham, West Brom, Bournemouth, Swansea City, Newcastle, and Huddersfield Town are among the fixtures running up to the end of the season (Liverpool and Chelsea, too).

Then again, how could anyone else save a club if not given the opportunity?

7 of last 13 PL managerial appointments have been Brits aged 50-70. Moyes and Allardyce next. There's your barrier to young British coaches. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) November 5, 2017

Follow @NicholasMendola