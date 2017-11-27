More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Desperate Everton reportedly reopens Allardyce talks

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2017, 11:56 AM EST
Sam Allardyce’s retirement has been anything but inactive.

The former disgraced England boss and longtime relegation dominator resigned from Crystal Palace job last season, saying he wanted to enjoy life without the rigors of the Premier League.

Yet he’s continually been linked with any number of open gigs, and even lobbied for the USMNT position. After flirting with the Everton opening, Allardyce pulled his name from consideration.

Turns out it was probably just about money, and Everton may be backing up the armored bank trucks.

We’ve said it before, when he took over at Palace, and we’ll say it again now with all due respect to Allardyce: The hysteria regarding Everton’s potential relegation is overblown, and any number of managers could organize the Toffees’ talent into a safe club by New Year’s.

West Ham, West Brom, Bournemouth, Swansea City, Newcastle, and Huddersfield Town are among the fixtures running up to the end of the season (Liverpool and Chelsea, too).

Then again, how could anyone else save a club if not given the opportunity?

Premier League Tuesday: Rivalry renewed

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2017, 11:25 AM EST
Midweek fixtures in the Premier League break up the work week, even as they cause headaches for managers and players alike.

Tuesday dishes up four appetizers for Wednesday’s sextet of fixtures, beginning with a tasty derby down South.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace — 2:45 p.m. ET

A heated rivalry which has been very even throughout history, the Gulls have a two-win edge on the Eagles over 104 matches. They last met in the 2013 Championship playoff, with Palace winning 2-0 over two legs; The stakes a just a tad lower this go-round given the time of year, but Palace is improving — 2-2-2 in its last six after a historically bad start — and would love to use a derby win to escape the drop zone for the first time this season.

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 2:45 p.m. ET

Mauricio Pochettino isn’t playing down Spurs’ four-match slump in form, saying the club’s title hopes would sink into desperation with another loss. Leicester is up to 12th, and will certainly recall the 6-1 spanking Spurs laid on them to end 2016-17. Erik Lamela is available for Spurs for the first time in a year.

Watford vs. Manchester United — 3 p.m. ET

United dodged a bullet when it learned Romelu Lukaku would not face a ban for a pair of kicks aimed at Brighton back Gaetan Bong. Now they’ll face a Watford side which looked quite dangerous in clobbering Newcastle away.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle United — 3 p.m. ET

It’s a relegation six-pointer at the Hawthorns, with West Brom hoping to stay unbeaten since the sacking of Tony Pulis. The Baggies’ draw at Tottenham will give them more confidence than the visitors, who have lost four straight including the aforementioned blowout against Watford. Newcastle knows it’s under-manned, but is targeting six points from its next six to keep a safety pace.

WATCH: Miazga scores for Vitesse; What’s next for the American CB?

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2017, 10:39 AM EST
Vitesse is again contending for a place in Europe, and an American has been a decent part of the campaign.

On-loan Chelsea back Miazga, 22, has played in 13 matches for the Dutch set, which sits sixth in the Eredivisie.

He also scored his first league goal this weekend, nodding home from a corner kick. This on the heels of a strong performance against Lazio in the Europa League. Vitesse picked up a 1-1 draw, with Miazga playing every minute.

The ex-New York Red Bulls man is growing into his skill set in an attack-first league, so it makes sense he’s adding to the offense.

Miazga is completing almost 84 percent of his passes, and is averaging 3.1 aerial duels won per match. He leads his team in clearances (5.5/game), and drawn offside (.5).

Getting anywhere near the Chelsea team is a challenge, even if Miazga got a look or two after his January 2016 transfer.

Miazga is a year older than Danish CB Andreas Christensen, who got two Borussia Monchengladbach loans before growing into a role with the Blues. And 23-year-old Kurt Zouma is having a good year at Stoke.

The American could do worse than refining his game in the offense-first culture of the Netherlands, and perhaps it would serve him to become a permanent part of their set-up. He’s done enough overseas to become a person of interest for other top tier clubs.

At this point, the move looks a success.

Benitez lays out safety path for struggling Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2017, 9:50 AM EST
Newcastle United has lost four-straight Premier League matches, but manager Rafa Benitez says the club is not far off from its goals.

The Magpies were belted by Watford on Saturday, the latest in a string of losses started by Burnley, Bournemouth, and Manchester United.

Two of those were at home, and the Toon Army is less than enthused with a club which seemed ahead of its projections during a nice run earlier in the season.

Not-so-fast, says Rafa, who was not allowed to meet the wages or transfer fees of many of his required targets this summer. The goal is 20 points in the first 19 matches, and 20 in the second.

Newcastle has 14, and needs six points from its next six matches to meet Rafa’s pace. The Magpies play West Brom on Tuesday before meeting Chelsea, Leicester, West Ham, Everton, and Arsenal.

That puts a big circle on the Hawthorns trip:

“You can lose against the top teams but we have to compete against Huddersfield, against Brighton or against Burnley but we couldn’t sign players that they signed. We couldn’t pay the wages that they paid, so that is what we have.”

Benitez has riffed on the “know who we are” underdog/siege mentality since the summer, and perhaps before it. Top-end talent is at a minimum around St. James Park, and the strength lies in its center back corps when healthy.

Joselu and Aleksandar Mitrovic couldn’t finish their chances in the loss to Watford, and Benitez didn’t exactly endorse the former when asked about the side’s weak strike production. Newcastle bought Joselu from Stoke for under $7 million (£5) this summer.

“Our reality is if you want to buy a striker that scores 20 goals every year you have to pay now £40m,” said Benitez.

“An average striker is £15, £20, £25m, if he kicks the ball forward it’s £15m – if he scores it’s £25m. We didn’t do that, we didn’t do that and that’s it. We need to know who we are and where we are.”

Rafa’s a savvy actor, and knows this puts pressure on owner Mike Ashley when it comes to takeover bids. Stories in the media say Benitez would be backed big in January by new ownership, and fans very much want Ashley out of the picture. The London businessman, however, is anything but easily swayed and has a stubborn streak. Will this help?

Pochettino: Win at Leicester necessary; Lamela available

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2017, 9:03 AM EST
Tottenham has one win from its last four matches, and Mauricio Pochettino needs to steady the Spurs ship in a hurry.

The London side is coming off a surprising home draw against West Brom, one week after losing the North London Derby. Throw in a narrow win over Crystal Palace that followed a defeat at Old Trafford, and it’s fair to call this a slump.

Good news: A big name is back.

Erik Lamela hasn’t played for Spurs in over a year, and the Argentine is in contention to make a Tuesday appearance at Leicester City. Danny Rose is an option, though Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama remain out of action. An ill Harry Winks is a question mark.

All of this as Pochettino says their title hopes would take a humongous hit if the poor form stretches into Tuesday.

“Of course, Manchester City have improved a lot from last season. The gap is massive – we will see what happens. We need to believe and try to win games. If we don’t win [against Leicester] – it is difficult to be a contender.”

Spurs won this fixture 6-1 last season, getting four goals from Harry Kane and a pair from Heung-Min Son. The Foxes have lost just once since September ended with a draw at Bournemouth.