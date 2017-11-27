Greg Vanney named MLS Coach of the Year

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

It shouldn’t really come as a surprise to many, but Toronto FC’s historic 2017 season has earned its manager significant accolades within Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: Anthony Hudson could be Rapids’ next head coach ]

TFC head coach Greg Vanney was selected as MLS Coach of the Year on Monday after guiding his side to the Supporters’ Shield, as well as the top spot in the Eastern Conference regular season.

The 43-year-old beat out Atlanta’s Gerardo Martino, Fire coach Veljko Paunovic and NYCFC’s Patrick Vieira for the award, while Whitecaps manager Carl Robinson and Columbus’ Gregg Berhalter finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Vanney and his side are currently vying for a place in MLS Cup for the second consecutive year as TFC battles with Columbus Crew SC in the East final.

Under Vanney, Toronto has improved each season thus far, and the former U.S. Men’s National Team defender boasts a 61-41-30 record in three-and-a-half seasons with the Canadian club.

The award is Vanney’s first as a manager, after FC Dallas’ Oscar Pareja took home the honors in 2016.