Hudson could be coming to Colorado at long last

Up-and-coming manager Anthony Hudson is up and coming to America.

The 36-year-old British boss has been linked with the Colorado Rapids gig for some time, and the New Zealand Herald is calling the move a “done deal.”

Hudson nearly led New Zealand to the World Cup after a dominant run through Oceania qualifying, which is nothing new, though the Kiwis were unable to pip Peru in the interconfederation playoff.

It would be a very promising hire for Colorado. Hudson is a meticulous planner and tactician, and quite willing to take risks.

Hudson is Seattle-born and the son of former Chelsea player Alan Hudson, who played several years with Seattle Sounders (indoor and out). Anthony Hudson started his managerial career in the American fourth-tier PDL before moving onto Newport County, Bahrain, and New Zealand.

The Rapids have made the MLS Cup Playoffs just twice in the last six seasons, and won just seven games this season.

