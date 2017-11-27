More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MLS: Ashley Cole, Mike Grella among biggest roster casualties

By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 9:00 PM EST
Monday was moving day for many MLS teams as they look to cut their rosters down before the offseason really progresses in the next several weeks, and there were certainly some surprising decisions made.

LA Galaxy defender Ashley Cole and New York Red Bulls midfielder Mike Grella were among the most-recognizable names not to return to their respective clubs, with Cole’s contract set to expire at the end of 2017.

The Galaxy did not state in their press release at to whether or not they were working on renegotiations with the former Premier League outside back.

Meanwhile, Grella missed the majority of the 2017 season for the Red Bulls with a knee injury, making the 30-year-old a solid option for another club if he can get healthy again.

Vancouver Whitecaps duo David Ousted and Christian Bolanos were also among the casualties, while Real Salt Lake have several big names out of contract starting in January, including Nick Rimando, Kyle Beckerman, Brooks Lennon and Chris Wingert.

Earlier in the day, NYCFC announced its roster moves, which included the team letting go of Mikey Lopez, Ethan White and Fredrick Brillant.

The four clubs remaining in the MLS Cup Playoffs will have the opportunity to trim their rosters down after their respective seasons are over. The two sides that exit after the conference finals will have until Dec. 1, while Dec. 10 is the cut off for the two squads that reach MLS Cup.

With Los Angeles FC set to take part in the Expansion Draft in two weeks, some of these could be in the running for selection by the new West Coast side.

Former CONMEBOL chief Leoz appeals extradition to US

Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 10:05 PM EST
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) The former head of South American soccer is appealing extradition to the United States where he is wanted on charges of receiving millions in bribes in exchange for marketing and TV rights to tournaments.

A judge in Nicolas Leoz’s native Paraguay approved the extradition order last week.

Leoz’s lawyer, Ricardo Preda, has told the Associated Press he is appealing the judge’s order and says, if it fails, he will appeal to the supreme court.

The 89-year-old Leoz headed CONMEBOL from 1986 to 2013. He quit after acknowledging he received $130,000 in payments from a former marketing partner of FIFA.

The U.S. Justice Department has indicted more than 40 soccer and marketing officials, including Leoz, on charges of bribery, racketeering, and money laundering.

YouTube star’s brand could become Botafogo’s primary shirt sponsor

By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 8:30 PM EST
We’re always hearing about firsts in sports, and this one out of Brazil could set the bar for future sponsorship deals.

First-division side Botafogo has signed an agreement with YouTube sensation, Felipe Neto, and the Brazilian’s food brand — Neto’s — to be featured on the front of the club’s kit on Monday.

Botafogo’s sponsorship agreement is the first of its kind in the sports world.

The deal between the two sides could be extended beyond Monday’s match against Palmeiras, but that will depend on a variety of factors.

Botafogo released the following statement regarding the sponsorship announcement:

“Botafogo announces the one-off sponsorship of Neto’s food brand ‘Neto’s’ on the uniform of our professional team for Monday’s game against Palmeiras, the 37th round of the Brazilian league.

“Led by YouTuber Felipe Neto, the brand will be printed on the team’s jersey.

“Felipe is a known Botafoguense fan… He has never used Botafogo to promote himself, on the contrary.

“This is a commercial partnership that will start in the game against Palmeiras but we are sure that it will continue for longer.”

Neto currently has 16 million followers subscribed to his personal YouTube channel, while Botafogo has 1.1 million and 251,000, respectively, on its Twitter and Instagram accounts.

According to Neto’s personal Twitter account (which has amassed 7.3 million followers), the 29-year-old internet celebrity has helped Botafogo gain nearly 40,000 YouTube subscribers in a span of two days.

Witness: Soccer officials agreed to accept $1M in bribes

Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 7:30 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) The former president of Colombia’s soccer federation has testified that he and five other heads of South American governing bodies agreed to accept $1 million bribes to sign a marketing and broadcast rights contract in 2010 for future Copa Americas.

Luis Bedoya implicated Juan Angel Napout, the ex-president of Paraguay’s soccer federation, and Manuel Burga, the former head of Peru’s soccer federation. Napout, Burga and Jose Maria Marin, the former president of Brazil’s soccer federation, are on trial in federal court in New York for racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

Testifying Monday in Spanish through a translator, Bedoya said the contract with Full Play Group was signed during the 2010 FIFA Congress in South Africa. He said in conversations before that, Napout indicated he was concerned that he “not be exposed” and Burga said “he didn’t know how to receive money of this type.”

Bedoya said one of the owners of Full Play set up a “paper” company in Uruguay that benefited Bedoya.

Bedoya, a former member of FIFA’s executive committee, pleaded guilty in 2015 to racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy.

Spain sticking to plan to introduce VAR next season

Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 6:30 PM EST
MADRID (AP) The Spanish league is not going to rush implementing video assistance review even after the refereeing mistake that cost Barcelona a goal at the weekend.

The mistake on Sunday in a 1-1 draw between league leader Barcelona and second-place Valencia reignited debate about La Liga being the only top league in Europe without a system to assist referees. But the league said on Monday it will keep its plans to implement VAR next season.

The main reason for the delay in VAR’s introduction is because La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation must reach an agreement over the system to be used. The system also has to be approved by FIFA.

Calls to install video review and goal-line technology only increased after Lionel Messi was denied a goal when his shot from outside the area clearly crossed the goal-line. The match in Valencia was scoreless when Messi thought he’d scored in the first half at Mestalla Stadium.

“Everybody saw it, except those who actually had to see it,” Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta said. “It was very clear. It’s a shame, because in these plays the technology would be ideal. I’m sure that those responsible are taking note so that it can be implemented and we can avoid these problems in clear situations like this, when there is no possible interpretation.”

Goalkeeper Neto was unable to hold on to Messi’s shot and let the ball slip between his legs toward the goal. It bounced clearly over the line, but the linesman did not see it and let the play continue after Neto rushed back to swat the ball away.

Barcelona players immediately complained to the linesman and the referee. After seeing the play on television at halftime, they complained again, and after the match Messi used his hands to gesture to the referee how much the ball had crossed the line.

Barcelona also had a goal not count last season when a ball crossed the line in a league match against Real Betis. This season it benefited when the officiating crew did not see a ball cross the byline in a play that led to its goal in a match against Malaga.

“Technology will change things and will improve football,” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Monday. “As a coach and someone working in football, I want it to improve, without a doubt. We’ll gain some things and at the same time lose other things, but it’s inevitable.”

