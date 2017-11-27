NYCFC cuts ties with 11 players, including Brillant & White

January is closer than it may seem, and that means transfer rumors are swirling once again. Although, they never really stop.

Here are some of Monday’s top stories as Premier League sides look into their options for the winter.

Julian Draxler has seen his role diminished since the Neymar’s arrival at the Parc des Princes this summer, and now the German could look for a revival in England this January.

The Mirror is reporting that Arsenal and Liverpool could vie for the PSG man’s services during the winter transfer window, as both clubs look to further bolster their attacks.

With Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil’s futures hanging in the balance at Arsenal, the Gunners could turn to Draxler as a suitable replacement at winger.

Meanwhile, the Reds already have a plethora of young talent in their front group, including Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and the addition of Draxler would provide further depth if Philippe Coutinho‘s exit rumors persist.

Liverpool could see one of its midfielders leave Anfield soon, as Emre Can is garnering interest from Serie A.

Italian giant Juventus is said to have interest in Can, with Tuttosport reporting that the two parties have already agreed to terms for the 25-year-old to arrive in Turin next summer.

Can’s current deal with the Reds is scheduled to expire after the 2017/18 season, which would make him a free agent at that point.

Barcelona continues to look at options to help further its attack this winter, and while Coutinho’s name continues to fly around, a Tottenham player could be the solution the Blaugrana have been looking for.

Don Balon is reporting that Barca is eyeing up a move for Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen, despite the club’s interest in Coutinho and Mesut Ozil.