NYCFC cuts ties with 11 players, including Brillant & White

Changes are afoot for many clubs within Major League Soccer, and one of the top sides in the Eastern Conference announced their preliminary plans heading into next year.
On Monday, New York City FC revealed that it won’t bring back 11 players from its 2017 roster, including regular defensive starters, Fredrick Brillant, Ethan White and RJ Allen.
Additionally, the club opted to drop Mikey Lopez, Miguel Camargo, Shannon Gomez, Eirik Johansen, Jefferson Mena, Sean Okoli, John Stertzer and Andraz Struna from their future plans.
NYCFC did however pick up contract options on five players, though, with Ronald Matarrita, Khiry Shelton, Kwame Awuah, Ben Sweat and Andre Rawls all tabbed to return for Patrick Vieira next season.
Vieira’s side currently has 15 players under contract heading into the 2018 season, including captain David Villa, young Englishman Jack Harrison and goalkeeper Sean Johnson.Follow @MattReedFutbol