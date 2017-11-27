Premier League TV, streaming schedule

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.
It would be a very promising hire for Colorado. Hudson is a meticulous planner and tactician, and quite willing to take risks.
Hudson is Seattle-born and the son of former Chelsea player Alan Hudson, who played several years with Seattle Sounders (indoor and out). Anthony Hudson started his managerial career in the American fourth-tier PDL before moving onto Newport County, Bahrain, and New Zealand.
The Rapids have made the MLS Cup Playoffs just twice in the last six seasons, and won just seven games this season.
Turns out it was probably just about money, and Everton may be backing up the armored bank trucks.
We’ve said it before, when he took over at Palace, and we’ll say it again now with all due respect to Allardyce: The hysteria regarding Everton’s potential relegation is overblown, and any number of managers could organize the Toffees’ talent into a safe club by New Year’s.
West Ham, West Brom, Bournemouth, Swansea City, Newcastle, and Huddersfield Town are among the fixtures running up to the end of the season (Liverpool and Chelsea, too).
Then again, how could anyone else save a club if not given the opportunity?
7 of last 13 PL managerial appointments have been Brits aged 50-70. Moyes and Allardyce next. There's your barrier to young British coaches.
Tuesday dishes up four appetizers for Wednesday’s sextet of fixtures, beginning with a tasty derby down South.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace — 2:45 p.m. ET
A heated rivalry which has been very even throughout history, the Gulls have a two-win edge on the Eagles over 104 matches. They last met in the 2013 Championship playoff, with Palace winning 2-0 over two legs; The stakes a just a tad lower this go-round given the time of year, but Palace is improving — 2-2-2 in its last six after a historically bad start — and would love to use a derby win to escape the drop zone for the first time this season.
Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 2:45 p.m. ET
Mauricio Pochettino isn’t playing down Spurs’ four-match slump in form, saying the club’s title hopes would sink into desperation with another loss. Leicester is up to 12th, and will certainly recall the 6-1 spanking Spurs laid on them to end 2016-17. Erik Lamela is available for Spurs for the first time in a year.
West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle United — 3 p.m. ET
It’s a relegation six-pointer at the Hawthorns, with West Brom hoping to stay unbeaten since the sacking of Tony Pulis. The Baggies’ draw at Tottenham will give them more confidence than the visitors, who have lost four straight including the aforementioned blowout against Watford. Newcastle knows it’s under-manned, but is targeting six points from its next six to keep a safety pace.
He also scored his first league goal this weekend, nodding home from a corner kick. This on the heels of a strong performance against Lazio in the Europa League. Vitesse picked up a 1-1 draw, with Miazga playing every minute.
The ex-New York Red Bulls man is growing into his skill set in an attack-first league, so it makes sense he’s adding to the offense.
Getting anywhere near the Chelsea team is a challenge, even if Miazga got a look or two after his January 2016 transfer.
Miazga is a year older than Danish CB Andreas Christensen, who got two Borussia Monchengladbach loans before growing into a role with the Blues. And 23-year-old Kurt Zouma is having a good year at Stoke.
The American could do worse than refining his game in the offense-first culture of the Netherlands, and perhaps it would serve him to become a permanent part of their set-up. He’s done enough overseas to become a person of interest for other top tier clubs.