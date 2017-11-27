Premier League TV, streaming schedule

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Week 14 of the Premier League is here with games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The action just keep coming thick and fast.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for the midweek action is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ]

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday

2:45 p.m. ET: Brighton vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: West Brom vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Wednesday

2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Everton vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Liverpool – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]



