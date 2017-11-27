More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 27, 2017, 2:40 PM EST
Ready for the midweek action in the Premier League? This will be a lot of fun.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-0 Huddersfield – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Watford 0-2 Manchester United – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Leicester City 1-3 Tottenham (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Chelsea 4-0 Swansea City – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Manchester City 2-1 Southampton – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Everton 3-2 West Ham – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

West Brom 2-0 Newcastle – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Greg Vanney named MLS Coach of the Year

By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 3:20 PM EST
It shouldn’t really come as a surprise to many, but Toronto FC’s historic 2017 season has earned its manager significant accolades within Major League Soccer.

TFC head coach Greg Vanney was selected as MLS Coach of the Year on Monday after guiding his side to the Supporters’ Shield, as well as the top spot in the Eastern Conference regular season.

The 43-year-old beat out Atlanta’s Gerardo Martino, Fire coach Veljko Paunovic and NYCFC’s Patrick Vieira for the award, while Whitecaps manager Carl Robinson and Columbus’ Gregg Berhalter finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Vanney and his side are currently vying for a place in MLS Cup for the second consecutive year as TFC battles with Columbus Crew SC in the East final.

Under Vanney, Toronto has improved each season thus far, and the former U.S. Men’s National Team defender boasts a 61-41-30 record in three-and-a-half seasons with the Canadian club.

The award is Vanney’s first as a manager, after FC Dallas’ Oscar Pareja took home the honors in 2016.

Bale set to return to Madrid’s squad after injury layoff

Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 2:20 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Gareth Bale is expected to make his return to Real Madrid’s lineup in a Copa del Rey match this week after being sidelined for more than two months because of injuries.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says the Wales forward has recovered from a left leg muscle injury and will play at least part of Tuesday’s match against Fuenlabrada at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Madrid won the first leg 2-0 against the third-division club.

Bale hasn’t played since Madrid’s 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Sept. 26. Plagued by injuries this season, his latest ailment came in practice while trying to recover from another muscle injury.

Shearer rips Newcastle backs Yedlin, Manquillo

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2017, 1:30 PM EST
Newcastle United legend and Match of the Day analyst Alan Shearer was not having the Magpies’ 3-0 home loss to Watford on Saturday.

Shearer laid into the Magpies defense, which was without captain Jamaal Lascelles, and laid scathing criticism on fullbacks Javier Manquillo and DeAndre Yedlin.

It was especially brutal for Yedlin, who was noted by name and by side.

From The Newcastle Chronicle:

“Time and time again it happened. Watford picked up their ball, looked to their left-hand side and it was so, so open.

“The third goal is an embarrassment for Newcastle United. Have a look at Yedlin and Manquillo and where they end up.

“They both don’t bother at all, to even attempt to get back in.”

Here’s the goal in question. We’re not just buying American here, but Yedlin — who wasn’t good on the day — is coming back from a foray up field; Manquillo is the one who fails to stay with Gray while NUFC center back Florian Lejeune allows dangerous Richarlison the room to cross:

Hudson could be coming to Colorado at long last

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2017, 12:45 PM EST
Up-and-coming manager Anthony Hudson is up and coming to America.

The 36-year-old British boss has been linked with the Colorado Rapids gig for some time, and the New Zealand Herald is calling the move a “done deal.”

Hudson nearly led New Zealand to the World Cup after a dominant run through Oceania qualifying, which is nothing new, though the Kiwis were unable to pip Peru in the interconfederation playoff.

It would be a very promising hire for Colorado. Hudson is a meticulous planner and tactician, and quite willing to take risks.

Hudson is Seattle-born and the son of former Chelsea player Alan Hudson, who played several years with Seattle Sounders (indoor and out). Anthony Hudson started his managerial career in the American fourth-tier PDL before moving onto Newport County, Bahrain, and New Zealand.

The Rapids have made the MLS Cup Playoffs just twice in the last six seasons, and won just seven games this season.