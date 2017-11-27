Shearer rips Newcastle backs Yedlin, Manquillo

Newcastle United legend and Match of the Day analyst Alan Shearer was not having the Magpies’ 3-0 home loss to Watford on Saturday.
Shearer laid into the Magpies defense, which was without captain Jamaal Lascelles, and laid scathing criticism on fullbacks Javier Manquillo and DeAndre Yedlin.
It was especially brutal for Yedlin, who was noted by name and by side.
From The Newcastle Chronicle:
“Time and time again it happened. Watford picked up their ball, looked to their left-hand side and it was so, so open.
“The third goal is an embarrassment for Newcastle United. Have a look at Yedlin and Manquillo and where they end up.
“They both don’t bother at all, to even attempt to get back in.”
Here’s the goal in question. We’re not just buying American here, but Yedlin — who wasn’t good on the day — is coming back from a foray up field; Manquillo is the one who fails to stay with Gray while NUFC center back Florian Lejeune allows dangerous Richarlison the room to cross:
Up-and-coming manager Anthony Hudson is up and coming to America.
The 36-year-old British boss has been linked with the Colorado Rapids gig for some time, and the New Zealand Herald is calling the move a “done deal.”
Hudson nearly led New Zealand to the World Cup after a dominant run through Oceania qualifying, which is nothing new, though the Kiwis were unable to pip Peru in the interconfederation playoff.
It would be a very promising hire for Colorado. Hudson is a meticulous planner and tactician, and quite willing to take risks.
Hudson is Seattle-born and the son of former Chelsea player Alan Hudson, who played several years with Seattle Sounders (indoor and out). Anthony Hudson started his managerial career in the American fourth-tier PDL before moving onto Newport County, Bahrain, and New Zealand.
The Rapids have made the MLS Cup Playoffs just twice in the last six seasons, and won just seven games this season.
Week 14 of the Premier League is here with games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The action just keep coming thick and fast.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Brighton vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: West Brom vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Wednesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Swansea City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Everton vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Liverpool – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
Sam Allardyce’s retirement has been anything but inactive.
The former disgraced England boss and longtime relegation dominator resigned from Crystal Palace job last season, saying he wanted to enjoy life without the rigors of the Premier League.
Yet he’s continually been linked with any number of open gigs, and even lobbied for the USMNT position. After flirting with the Everton opening, Allardyce pulled his name from consideration.
Turns out it was probably just about money, and Everton may be backing up the armored bank trucks.
We’ve said it before, when he took over at Palace, and we’ll say it again now with all due respect to Allardyce: The hysteria regarding Everton’s potential relegation is overblown, and any number of managers could organize the Toffees’ talent into a safe club by New Year’s.
West Ham, West Brom, Bournemouth, Swansea City, Newcastle, and Huddersfield Town are among the fixtures running up to the end of the season (Liverpool and Chelsea, too).
Then again, how could anyone else save a club if not given the opportunity?
Midweek fixtures in the Premier League break up the work week, even as they cause headaches for managers and players alike.
Tuesday dishes up four appetizers for Wednesday’s sextet of fixtures, beginning with a tasty derby down South.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace — 2:45 p.m. ET
A heated rivalry which has been very even throughout history, the Gulls have a two-win edge on the Eagles over 104 matches. They last met in the 2013 Championship playoff, with Palace winning 2-0 over two legs; The stakes a just a tad lower this go-round given the time of year, but Palace is improving — 2-2-2 in its last six after a historically bad start — and would love to use a derby win to escape the drop zone for the first time this season.
Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — 2:45 p.m. ET
Mauricio Pochettino isn’t playing down Spurs’ four-match slump in form, saying the club’s title hopes would sink into desperation with another loss. Leicester is up to 12th, and will certainly recall the 6-1 spanking Spurs laid on them to end 2016-17. Erik Lamela is available for Spurs for the first time in a year.
Watford vs. Manchester United — 3 p.m. ET
United dodged a bullet when it learned Romelu Lukaku would not face a ban for a pair of kicks aimed at Brighton back Gaetan Bong. Now they’ll face a Watford side which looked quite dangerous in clobbering Newcastle away.
West Bromwich Albion vs. Newcastle United — 3 p.m. ET
It’s a relegation six-pointer at the Hawthorns, with West Brom hoping to stay unbeaten since the sacking of Tony Pulis. The Baggies’ draw at Tottenham will give them more confidence than the visitors, who have lost four straight including the aforementioned blowout against Watford. Newcastle knows it’s under-manned, but is targeting six points from its next six to keep a safety pace.