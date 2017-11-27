Shearer rips Newcastle backs Yedlin, Manquillo

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Newcastle United legend and Match of the Day analyst Alan Shearer was not having the Magpies’ 3-0 home loss to Watford on Saturday.

Shearer laid into the Magpies defense, which was without captain Jamaal Lascelles, and laid scathing criticism on fullbacks Javier Manquillo and DeAndre Yedlin.

[ MORE: Rafa lays out safety plan ]

It was especially brutal for Yedlin, who was noted by name and by side.

From The Newcastle Chronicle:

“Time and time again it happened. Watford picked up their ball, looked to their left-hand side and it was so, so open. “The third goal is an embarrassment for Newcastle United. Have a look at Yedlin and Manquillo and where they end up. “They both don’t bother at all, to even attempt to get back in.”

Here’s the goal in question. We’re not just buying American here, but Yedlin — who wasn’t good on the day — is coming back from a foray up field; Manquillo is the one who fails to stay with Gray while NUFC center back Florian Lejeune allows dangerous Richarlison the room to cross:

