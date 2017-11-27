More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Spain sticking to plan to introduce VAR next season

Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 6:30 PM EST
MADRID (AP) The Spanish league is not going to rush implementing video assistance review even after the refereeing mistake that cost Barcelona a goal at the weekend.

[ MORE: Barca manager calls for VAR after Messi "goal" missed vs. Valencia ]

The mistake on Sunday in a 1-1 draw between league leader Barcelona and second-place Valencia reignited debate about La Liga being the only top league in Europe without a system to assist referees. But the league said on Monday it will keep its plans to implement VAR next season.

The main reason for the delay in VAR’s introduction is because La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation must reach an agreement over the system to be used. The system also has to be approved by FIFA.

Calls to install video review and goal-line technology only increased after Lionel Messi was denied a goal when his shot from outside the area clearly crossed the goal-line. The match in Valencia was scoreless when Messi thought he’d scored in the first half at Mestalla Stadium.

“Everybody saw it, except those who actually had to see it,” Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta said. “It was very clear. It’s a shame, because in these plays the technology would be ideal. I’m sure that those responsible are taking note so that it can be implemented and we can avoid these problems in clear situations like this, when there is no possible interpretation.”

Goalkeeper Neto was unable to hold on to Messi’s shot and let the ball slip between his legs toward the goal. It bounced clearly over the line, but the linesman did not see it and let the play continue after Neto rushed back to swat the ball away.

Barcelona players immediately complained to the linesman and the referee. After seeing the play on television at halftime, they complained again, and after the match Messi used his hands to gesture to the referee how much the ball had crossed the line.

Barcelona also had a goal not count last season when a ball crossed the line in a league match against Real Betis. This season it benefited when the officiating crew did not see a ball cross the byline in a play that led to its goal in a match against Malaga.

“Technology will change things and will improve football,” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Monday. “As a coach and someone working in football, I want it to improve, without a doubt. We’ll gain some things and at the same time lose other things, but it’s inevitable.”

Alaves sacks manager De Biasi with side bottom in La Liga

By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 5:34 PM EST
While Barcelona and Valencia continue to tango at the top of Spain’s first division, Alaves’ outlook is one of a much different tone.

[ MORE: Toronto's Greg Vanney named MLS Coach of the Year ]

The La Liga bottom-dwellers sacked manager Gianni de Biasi on Monday after the club went 3-0-5 in his eight matches in charge this season.

De Biasi took over Alaves in September after previous manager Luis Zubeldía lasted a little over one month on the job to start the 2017/18 La Liga campaign.

Overall, Alaves has gone through five managers since 2015, including Mauricio Pellegrino — who currently manages Premier League side Southampton.

The Babazorros currently sit dead last in La Liga on six points through the club’s opening 13 matches, scoring just seven goals in that stretch.

Transfer news: Arsenal, Liverpool aim for Draxler move; Can to Juventus?

By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
January is closer than it may seem, and that means transfer rumors are swirling once again. Although, they never really stop.

[ MORE: NYCFC cuts ties with 11 players, including Brillant and White ]

Here are some of Monday’s top stories as Premier League sides look into their options for the winter.

Julian Draxler has seen his role diminished since the Neymar’s arrival at the Parc des Princes this summer, and now the German could look for a revival in England this January.

The Mirror is reporting that Arsenal and Liverpool could vie for the PSG man’s services during the winter transfer window, as both clubs look to further bolster their attacks.

With Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil’s futures hanging in the balance at Arsenal, the Gunners could turn to Draxler as a suitable replacement at winger.

Meanwhile, the Reds already have a plethora of young talent in their front group, including Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and the addition of Draxler would provide further depth if Philippe Coutinho‘s exit rumors persist.

Liverpool could see one of its midfielders leave Anfield soon, as Emre Can is garnering interest from Serie A.

Italian giant Juventus is said to have interest in Can, with Tuttosport reporting that the two parties have already agreed to terms for the 25-year-old to arrive in Turin next summer.

Can’s current deal with the Reds is scheduled to expire after the 2017/18 season, which would make him a free agent at that point.

Barcelona continues to look at options to help further its attack this winter, and while Coutinho’s name continues to fly around, a Tottenham player could be the solution the Blaugrana have been looking for.

Don Balon is reporting that Barca is eyeing up a move for Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen, despite the club’s interest in Coutinho and Mesut Ozil.

NYCFC cuts ties with 11 players, including Brillant & White

By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 4:10 PM EST
Changes are afoot for many clubs within Major League Soccer, and one of the top sides in the Eastern Conference announced their preliminary plans heading into next year.

[ MORE: Toronto's Greg Vanney named MLS Coach of the Year ]

On Monday, New York City FC revealed that it won’t bring back 11 players from its 2017 roster, including regular defensive starters, Fredrick Brillant, Ethan White and RJ Allen.

Additionally, the club opted to drop Mikey Lopez, Miguel Camargo, Shannon Gomez, Eirik Johansen, Jefferson Mena, Sean Okoli, John Stertzer and Andraz Struna from their future plans.

NYCFC did however pick up contract options on five players, though, with Ronald Matarrita, Khiry Shelton, Kwame Awuah, Ben Sweat and Andre Rawls all tabbed to return for Patrick Vieira next season.

Vieira’s side currently has 15 players under contract heading into the 2018 season, including captain David Villa, young Englishman Jack Harrison and goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

Greg Vanney named MLS Coach of the Year

By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 3:20 PM EST
It shouldn’t really come as a surprise to many, but Toronto FC’s historic 2017 season has earned its manager significant accolades within Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: Anthony Hudson could be Rapids' next head coach ]

TFC head coach Greg Vanney was selected as MLS Coach of the Year on Monday after guiding his side to the Supporters’ Shield, as well as the top spot in the Eastern Conference regular season.

The 43-year-old beat out Atlanta’s Gerardo Martino, Fire coach Veljko Paunovic and NYCFC’s Patrick Vieira for the award, while Whitecaps manager Carl Robinson and Columbus’ Gregg Berhalter finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Vanney and his side are currently vying for a place in MLS Cup for the second consecutive year as TFC battles with Columbus Crew SC in the East final.

Under Vanney, Toronto has improved each season thus far, and the former U.S. Men’s National Team defender boasts a 61-41-30 record in three-and-a-half seasons with the Canadian club.

The award is Vanney’s first as a manager, after FC Dallas’ Oscar Pareja took home the honors in 2016.