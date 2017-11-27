More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Clive Rose/Getty Images

Transfer news: Arsenal, Liverpool aim for Draxler move; Can to Juventus?

By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
January is closer than it may seem, and that means transfer rumors are swirling once again. Although, they never really stop.

Here are some of Monday’s top stories as Premier League sides look into their options for the winter.

Julian Draxler has seen his role diminished since the Neymar’s arrival at the Parc des Princes this summer, and now the German could look for a revival in England this January.

The Mirror is reporting that Arsenal and Liverpool could vie for the PSG man’s services during the winter transfer window, as both clubs look to further bolster their attacks.

With Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil’s futures hanging in the balance at Arsenal, the Gunners could turn to Draxler as a suitable replacement at winger.

Meanwhile, the Reds already have a plethora of young talent in their front group, including Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and the addition of Draxler would provide further depth if Philippe Coutinho‘s exit rumors persist.

Liverpool could see one of its midfielders leave Anfield soon, as Emre Can is garnering interest from Serie A.

Italian giant Juventus is said to have interest in Can, with Tuttosport reporting that the two parties have already agreed to terms for the 25-year-old to arrive in Turin next summer.

Can’s current deal with the Reds is scheduled to expire after the 2017/18 season, which would make him a free agent at that point.

Barcelona continues to look at options to help further its attack this winter, and while Coutinho’s name continues to fly around, a Tottenham player could be the solution the Blaugrana have been looking for.

Don Balon is reporting that Barca is eyeing up a move for Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen, despite the club’s interest in Coutinho and Mesut Ozil.

NYCFC cuts ties with 11 players, including Brillant & White

Graham Hughes /The Canadian Press via AP
By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 4:10 PM EST
Changes are afoot for many clubs within Major League Soccer, and one of the top sides in the Eastern Conference announced their preliminary plans heading into next year.

On Monday, New York City FC revealed that it won’t bring back 11 players from its 2017 roster, including regular defensive starters, Fredrick Brillant, Ethan White and RJ Allen.

Additionally, the club opted to drop Mikey Lopez, Miguel Camargo, Shannon Gomez, Eirik Johansen, Jefferson Mena, Sean Okoli, John Stertzer and Andraz Struna from their future plans.

NYCFC did however pick up contract options on five players, though, with Ronald Matarrita, Khiry Shelton, Kwame Awuah, Ben Sweat and Andre Rawls all tabbed to return for Patrick Vieira next season.

Vieira’s side currently has 15 players under contract heading into the 2018 season, including captain David Villa, young Englishman Jack Harrison and goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

Greg Vanney named MLS Coach of the Year

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 3:20 PM EST
It shouldn’t really come as a surprise to many, but Toronto FC’s historic 2017 season has earned its manager significant accolades within Major League Soccer.

TFC head coach Greg Vanney was selected as MLS Coach of the Year on Monday after guiding his side to the Supporters’ Shield, as well as the top spot in the Eastern Conference regular season.

The 43-year-old beat out Atlanta’s Gerardo Martino, Fire coach Veljko Paunovic and NYCFC’s Patrick Vieira for the award, while Whitecaps manager Carl Robinson and Columbus’ Gregg Berhalter finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Vanney and his side are currently vying for a place in MLS Cup for the second consecutive year as TFC battles with Columbus Crew SC in the East final.

Under Vanney, Toronto has improved each season thus far, and the former U.S. Men’s National Team defender boasts a 61-41-30 record in three-and-a-half seasons with the Canadian club.

The award is Vanney’s first as a manager, after FC Dallas’ Oscar Pareja took home the honors in 2016.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 27, 2017, 2:40 PM EST
Ready for the midweek action in the Premier League? This will be a lot of fun.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-0 Huddersfield – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Watford 0-2 Manchester United – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Leicester City 1-3 Tottenham (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 4-0 Swansea City – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Manchester City 2-1 Southampton – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Stoke City 1-2 Liverpool – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Everton 3-2 West Ham – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

West Brom 2-0 Newcastle – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Bale set to return to Madrid’s squad after injury layoff

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 2:20 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Gareth Bale is expected to make his return to Real Madrid’s lineup in a Copa del Rey match this week after being sidelined for more than two months because of injuries.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says the Wales forward has recovered from a left leg muscle injury and will play at least part of Tuesday’s match against Fuenlabrada at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Madrid won the first leg 2-0 against the third-division club.

Bale hasn’t played since Madrid’s 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Sept. 26. Plagued by injuries this season, his latest ailment came in practice while trying to recover from another muscle injury.