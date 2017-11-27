WATCH: Miazga scores for Vitesse; What’s next for the American CB?

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Vitesse is again contending for a place in Europe, and an American has been a decent part of the campaign.

On-loan Chelsea back Miazga, 22, has played in 13 matches for the Dutch set, which sits sixth in the Eredivisie.

[ MORE: Man City sets points record ]

He also scored his first league goal this weekend, nodding home from a corner kick. This on the heels of a strong performance against Lazio in the Europa League. Vitesse picked up a 1-1 draw, with Miazga playing every minute.

The ex-New York Red Bulls man is growing into his skill set in an attack-first league, so it makes sense he’s adding to the offense.

Miazga is completing almost 84 percent of his passes, and is averaging 3.1 aerial duels won per match. He leads his team in clearances (5.5/game), and drawn offside (.5).

Getting anywhere near the Chelsea team is a challenge, even if Miazga got a look or two after his January 2016 transfer.

Miazga is a year older than Danish CB Andreas Christensen, who got two Borussia Monchengladbach loans before growing into a role with the Blues. And 23-year-old Kurt Zouma is having a good year at Stoke.

The American could do worse than refining his game in the offense-first culture of the Netherlands, and perhaps it would serve him to become a permanent part of their set-up. He’s done enough overseas to become a person of interest for other top tier clubs.

At this point, the move looks a success.

Follow @NicholasMendola