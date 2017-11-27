More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Witness: Soccer officials agreed to accept $1M in bribes

Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 7:30 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) The former president of Colombia’s soccer federation has testified that he and five other heads of South American governing bodies agreed to accept $1 million bribes to sign a marketing and broadcast rights contract in 2010 for future Copa Americas.

Luis Bedoya implicated Juan Angel Napout, the ex-president of Paraguay’s soccer federation, and Manuel Burga, the former head of Peru’s soccer federation. Napout, Burga and Jose Maria Marin, the former president of Brazil’s soccer federation, are on trial in federal court in New York for racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

Testifying Monday in Spanish through a translator, Bedoya said the contract with Full Play Group was signed during the 2010 FIFA Congress in South Africa. He said in conversations before that, Napout indicated he was concerned that he “not be exposed” and Burga said “he didn’t know how to receive money of this type.”

Bedoya said one of the owners of Full Play set up a “paper” company in Uruguay that benefited Bedoya.

Bedoya, a former member of FIFA’s executive committee, pleaded guilty in 2015 to racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy.

YouTube star’s brand could become Botafogo’s primary shirt sponsor

By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 8:30 PM EST
We’re always hearing about firsts in sports, and this one out of Brazil could set the bar for future sponsorship deals.

First-division side Botafogo has signed an agreement with YouTube sensation, Felipe Neto, and the Brazilian’s food brand — Neto’s — to be featured on the front of the club’s kit on Monday.

Botafogo’s sponsorship agreement is the first of its kind in the sports world.

The deal between the two sides could be extended beyond Monday’s match against Palmeiras, but that will depend on a variety of factors.

Botafogo released the following statement regarding the sponsorship announcement:

“Botafogo announces the one-off sponsorship of Neto’s food brand ‘Neto’s’ on the uniform of our professional team for Monday’s game against Palmeiras, the 37th round of the Brazilian league.

“Led by YouTuber Felipe Neto, the brand will be printed on the team’s jersey.

“Felipe is a known Botafoguense fan… He has never used Botafogo to promote himself, on the contrary.

“This is a commercial partnership that will start in the game against Palmeiras but we are sure that it will continue for longer.”

Neto currently has 16 million followers subscribed to his personal YouTube channel, while Botafogo has 1.1 million and 251,000, respectively, on its Twitter and Instagram accounts.

According to Neto’s personal Twitter account (which has amassed 7.3 million followers), the 29-year-old internet celebrity has helped Botafogo gain nearly 40,000 YouTube subscribers in a span of two days.

Spain sticking to plan to introduce VAR next season

Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 6:30 PM EST
MADRID (AP) The Spanish league is not going to rush implementing video assistance review even after the refereeing mistake that cost Barcelona a goal at the weekend.

The mistake on Sunday in a 1-1 draw between league leader Barcelona and second-place Valencia reignited debate about La Liga being the only top league in Europe without a system to assist referees. But the league said on Monday it will keep its plans to implement VAR next season.

The main reason for the delay in VAR’s introduction is because La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation must reach an agreement over the system to be used. The system also has to be approved by FIFA.

Calls to install video review and goal-line technology only increased after Lionel Messi was denied a goal when his shot from outside the area clearly crossed the goal-line. The match in Valencia was scoreless when Messi thought he’d scored in the first half at Mestalla Stadium.

“Everybody saw it, except those who actually had to see it,” Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta said. “It was very clear. It’s a shame, because in these plays the technology would be ideal. I’m sure that those responsible are taking note so that it can be implemented and we can avoid these problems in clear situations like this, when there is no possible interpretation.”

Goalkeeper Neto was unable to hold on to Messi’s shot and let the ball slip between his legs toward the goal. It bounced clearly over the line, but the linesman did not see it and let the play continue after Neto rushed back to swat the ball away.

Barcelona players immediately complained to the linesman and the referee. After seeing the play on television at halftime, they complained again, and after the match Messi used his hands to gesture to the referee how much the ball had crossed the line.

Barcelona also had a goal not count last season when a ball crossed the line in a league match against Real Betis. This season it benefited when the officiating crew did not see a ball cross the byline in a play that led to its goal in a match against Malaga.

“Technology will change things and will improve football,” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Monday. “As a coach and someone working in football, I want it to improve, without a doubt. We’ll gain some things and at the same time lose other things, but it’s inevitable.”

Alaves sacks manager De Biasi with side bottom in La Liga

By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 5:34 PM EST
While Barcelona and Valencia continue to tango at the top of Spain’s first division, Alaves’ outlook is one of a much different tone.

The La Liga bottom-dwellers sacked manager Gianni de Biasi on Monday after the club went 3-0-5 in his eight matches in charge this season.

De Biasi took over Alaves in September after previous manager Luis Zubeldía lasted a little over one month on the job to start the 2017/18 La Liga campaign.

Overall, Alaves has gone through five managers since 2015, including Mauricio Pellegrino — who currently manages Premier League side Southampton.

The Babazorros currently sit dead last in La Liga on six points through the club’s opening 13 matches, scoring just seven goals in that stretch.

Transfer news: Arsenal, Liverpool aim for Draxler move; Can to Juventus?

By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
January is closer than it may seem, and that means transfer rumors are swirling once again. Although, they never really stop.

Here are some of Monday’s top stories as Premier League sides look into their options for the winter.

Julian Draxler has seen his role diminished since the Neymar’s arrival at the Parc des Princes this summer, and now the German could look for a revival in England this January.

The Mirror is reporting that Arsenal and Liverpool could vie for the PSG man’s services during the winter transfer window, as both clubs look to further bolster their attacks.

With Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil’s futures hanging in the balance at Arsenal, the Gunners could turn to Draxler as a suitable replacement at winger.

Meanwhile, the Reds already have a plethora of young talent in their front group, including Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and the addition of Draxler would provide further depth if Philippe Coutinho‘s exit rumors persist.

Liverpool could see one of its midfielders leave Anfield soon, as Emre Can is garnering interest from Serie A.

Italian giant Juventus is said to have interest in Can, with Tuttosport reporting that the two parties have already agreed to terms for the 25-year-old to arrive in Turin next summer.

Can’s current deal with the Reds is scheduled to expire after the 2017/18 season, which would make him a free agent at that point.

Barcelona continues to look at options to help further its attack this winter, and while Coutinho’s name continues to fly around, a Tottenham player could be the solution the Blaugrana have been looking for.

Don Balon is reporting that Barca is eyeing up a move for Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen, despite the club’s interest in Coutinho and Mesut Ozil.