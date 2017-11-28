More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Arsenal appoint new head of football relations

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 9:39 AM EST
Times they are a-changin, at Arsenal.

Arsenal have appointed a new “Head of Football Relations” to work with Arsene Wenger as Raul Sanllehi will arrive in February 2018 after 14 years at Barcelona.

In a statement on the club website, the Gunners confirmed that Sanllehi will “lead future player negotiations” and work with Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis, as well as contract negotiator Huss Fahmy.

Following Wenger agreeing to a new two-year contract at the end of last season, Sanllehi is another big part of Arsenal’s backroom reshuffle as they aim to challenge for the Premier League title and return to the Champions League.

“Raul has been at Barcelona for the past 14 years. He will join us in February to lead future player negotiations and work alongside manager Arsene Wenger, chief executive Ivan Gazidis and contract negotiator Huss Fahmy. He will also represent and support the club with international and domestic governing bodies.

“The appointment follows the recent announcement of Sven Mislintat to head our player recruitment operations and Gazidis said: ‘In the past three years we have supplemented our team with more top-class expertise across every aspect of our football operations.

“‘Raul’s appointment is another important step in developing the infrastructure we need at the club to take everything we do to the next level. Raul has extensive contacts across the football world and has been directly involved in some of the biggest transfers in Europe in recent years. We look forward to him bringing that expertise to Arsenal.'”

Last Monday Sven Mislintat joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund as their new “Head of Recruitment” with the Gunners looking to give Wenger, 67, all the help he needs behind-the-scenes to guide Arsenal back into the top four.

The fact that it has taken Arsenal until now to appoint this new staff members says a lot.

This is their first season in 20 years that they aren’t in the Champions League and Gazidis and Co. have now appointed some of the brightest and most-respected individuals in Europe when it comes to player recruitment and negotiations.

Does Sanllehi’s appointment suggest a new path of negotiations for Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil and their contract talks? Perhaps.

It seems that Arsenal are finally getting their house in order and Wenger can focus solely on coaching the team rather than worrying about negotiations, recruitment and everything else going on with the Gunners.

Allowing these new people to be appointed may have been a key part of negotiations when Wenger signed a new deal in the summer and from the outside looking in it appears that this help for Arsenal’s long-time boss will be invaluable.

Australian player to miss 2 games for shoving ball boy

Associated PressNov 28, 2017, 8:40 AM EST
SYDNEY (AP) An Australian soccer player will miss two league games for shoving a 10-year-old ball boy late in his team’s FFA Cup final loss last week.

Adelaide United defender Michael Marrone received a four-match ban, with two suspended, after appearing at Football Federation Australia’s independent disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

He will be available to play Adelaide’s A-League game against Newcastle on Dec. 16.

The FFA last week charged Marrone for “engaging in serious unsporting conduct” during Adelaide’s 2-1 loss to Sydney FC. Marrone knocked over the ball boy while trying to get the ball to take a throw-in during extra time.

The ball boy and his father were later allowed to take part in the trophy presentation ceremony.

While there are no precedents in Australia for such charges, Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard was banned for three games for violent conduct after kicking a ball boy in 2013.

Wenger: Ozil, Sanchez won’t leave Arsenal in January

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 7:45 AM EST
Arsene Wenger has given his weekly update on the future of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

And this time he’s dishing out more positive news.

Despite the star duo having just over six months remaining on their current contract, Wenger remains adamant they will not leave the Emirates Stadium and he is now saying that won’t be sold in January.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning ahead of their home game against Huddersfield on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) Wenger stood firm with reports swirling about both players lined up for January moves so Arsenal can at least recoup some kind of transfer fee back.

“As long as they are here, they give their best for the club. In my head, they stay until the end of the season. Unless something unbelievable happens I don’t see that changing,” Wenger said.

He also said that his gut feeling is that they will both remain with Arsenal beyond the end of the 2017-18 season. Wenger has stated this time and time again, but this is the first time he’s shared a strong belief that they won’t be sold in January.

After recovering from injuries over the summer, both Sanchez and Ozil have stepped up big in recent weeks as the Gunners have won four of their last five games and moved up to fourth in the PL table.

With both players free to discuss contracts with non-English clubs from Jan. 1, 2018, reports continue to link Ozil with clubs in Spain, Germany and France, while Sanchez is being strong linked with a July 1 move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

If you’re Sanchez and Ozil, and their agents, you’d be silly not to listen to the offers from non-English clubs in January.

Expect no movement with this situation until the end of January but at this point Arsenal look ready to gamble on not selling Ozil and Sanchez for $30 million each in cut-price deals in January in the hope they sign new deals.

With Arsenal improving defensively in recent months and the big-money addition of Alexandre Lacazette helping Ozil and Sanchez with the attacking burden, the Gunners look likely to push for a top four finish and if they stay free of injuries they have a great chance of returning to the Champions League for next season. Will that be enough to sway Sanchez and Ozil to sign new deals?

If the Gunners are in a good league position in January, surely they’ll be more willing to sign new deals and extend their stay in north London as the negative tide starts to turn.

Former CONMEBOL chief Leoz appeals extradition to US

Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 10:05 PM EST
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) The former head of South American soccer is appealing extradition to the United States where he is wanted on charges of receiving millions in bribes in exchange for marketing and TV rights to tournaments.

A judge in Nicolas Leoz’s native Paraguay approved the extradition order last week.

Leoz’s lawyer, Ricardo Preda, has told the Associated Press he is appealing the judge’s order and says, if it fails, he will appeal to the supreme court.

The 89-year-old Leoz headed CONMEBOL from 1986 to 2013. He quit after acknowledging he received $130,000 in payments from a former marketing partner of FIFA.

The U.S. Justice Department has indicted more than 40 soccer and marketing officials, including Leoz, on charges of bribery, racketeering, and money laundering.

MLS: Ashley Cole, Mike Grella among biggest roster casualties

By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 9:00 PM EST
Monday was moving day for many MLS teams as they look to cut their rosters down before the offseason really progresses in the next several weeks, and there were certainly some surprising decisions made.

LA Galaxy defender Ashley Cole and New York Red Bulls midfielder Mike Grella were among the most-recognizable names not to return to their respective clubs, with Cole’s contract set to expire at the end of 2017.

The Galaxy did not state in their press release at to whether or not they were working on renegotiations with the former Premier League outside back.

Meanwhile, Grella missed the majority of the 2017 season for the Red Bulls with a knee injury, making the 30-year-old a solid option for another club if he can get healthy again.

Vancouver Whitecaps duo David Ousted and Christian Bolanos were also among the casualties, while Real Salt Lake have several big names out of contract starting in January, including Nick Rimando, Kyle Beckerman, Brooks Lennon and Chris Wingert.

Earlier in the day, NYCFC announced its roster moves, which included the team letting go of Mikey Lopez, Ethan White and Fredrick Brillant.

The four clubs remaining in the MLS Cup Playoffs will have the opportunity to trim their rosters down after their respective seasons are over. The two sides that exit after the conference finals will have until Dec. 1, while Dec. 10 is the cut off for the two squads that reach MLS Cup.

With Los Angeles FC set to take part in the Expansion Draft in two weeks, some of these could be in the running for selection by the new West Coast side.