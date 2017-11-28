Arsenal appoint new head of football relations

Arsene Wenger has given his weekly update on the future of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

And this time he’s dishing out more positive news.

Despite the star duo having just over six months remaining on their current contract, Wenger remains adamant they will not leave the Emirates Stadium and he is now saying that won’t be sold in January.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning ahead of their home game against Huddersfield on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) Wenger stood firm with reports swirling about both players lined up for January moves so Arsenal can at least recoup some kind of transfer fee back.

“As long as they are here, they give their best for the club. In my head, they stay until the end of the season. Unless something unbelievable happens I don’t see that changing,” Wenger said.

He also said that his gut feeling is that they will both remain with Arsenal beyond the end of the 2017-18 season. Wenger has stated this time and time again, but this is the first time he’s shared a strong belief that they won’t be sold in January.

After recovering from injuries over the summer, both Sanchez and Ozil have stepped up big in recent weeks as the Gunners have won four of their last five games and moved up to fourth in the PL table.

With both players free to discuss contracts with non-English clubs from Jan. 1, 2018, reports continue to link Ozil with clubs in Spain, Germany and France, while Sanchez is being strong linked with a July 1 move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

If you’re Sanchez and Ozil, and their agents, you’d be silly not to listen to the offers from non-English clubs in January.

Expect no movement with this situation until the end of January but at this point Arsenal look ready to gamble on not selling Ozil and Sanchez for $30 million each in cut-price deals in January in the hope they sign new deals.

With Arsenal improving defensively in recent months and the big-money addition of Alexandre Lacazette helping Ozil and Sanchez with the attacking burden, the Gunners look likely to push for a top four finish and if they stay free of injuries they have a great chance of returning to the Champions League for next season. Will that be enough to sway Sanchez and Ozil to sign new deals?

If the Gunners are in a good league position in January, surely they’ll be more willing to sign new deals and extend their stay in north London as the negative tide starts to turn.

