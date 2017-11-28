More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

As Pardew hiring looms, West Brom laments “awful goals”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2017, 6:05 PM EST
Perhaps it’s fitting that Newcastle United piled on West Bromwich Albion’s misery, coming back from a 2-0 deficit to keep the Baggies winless since August following a 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns on Tuesday.

That’s because an old Newcastle United hero-turned-villain is expected to be named West Brom manager on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, West Brom will hire Alan Pardew.

[ RECAP: West Brom 2-2 Newcastle ]

Pardew led the Magpies to the UEFA Europa League but the notoriously streaky manager saw the Magpies flirt with relegation before skipping town for Crystal Palace where, it must be said, a similar tenure transpired in London.

Interim boss Gary Megson said he’ll speak with West Brom’s chairman on Wednesday morning, and he’s unsure what the future holds (although he admits his “appetite is whet” to return to management somewhere). Here’s his verdict on the match:

“It’s one of disappointment because we were 2-0 up. We scored two really good well worked goals, we are supposed to be a big side at set pieces but we conceded awful goals for us to give away. We have to pick ourselves and go again.”

 

Despite consecutive draws against Spurs and Newcastle, West Brom needs to find some life. Pardew is known for doing that, and is tasked with saving an under-performing and perhaps under-talented side at the Hawthorns. Will he keep the Baggies from the Championship?

Ranking the golazos from a dazzling Premier League day

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2017, 6:33 PM EST
There were only four Premier League matches to kick off Tuesday’s midweek fun, and all but one had a sensational goal.

If not more than one.

[ MORE: Mourinho reacts to wild win ]

It’s hard to put them in order, but it’s easier to put them in one place. Here’s our best quick-fire guess. VOTE at bottom, and hit the comments to let us know if we’re off.

BONUS: Sam Field opens his Premier League account thanks to Matty Phillips’ impeccable cross in West Brom’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United.

5) Jesse Lingard dribbles for days to restore Manchester United’s multi-goal lead.

4) Ashley Young hits an acute shot through traffic to give Manchester United an early lead.

3) Leicester City gets Riyad Mahrez to call back to his Premier League title-winning years with a gorgeous left-footed effort.

2) Jamie Vardy‘s deft pop helps Leicester upset struggling Tottenham Hotspur.

1) Ashley Young’s free kick fit for the all-time highlight vault.

Mourinho reacts to wild 4-2 win over Watford

By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2017, 5:39 PM EST
Manchester United got a scare from Watford in one of the season’s trickier matches.

The Red Devils led 3-0 despite the Hornets controlling first half possession, then looked dangerous in the second half as Watford pulled to within a goal.

[ RECAP: Watford 2-4 Man Utd ]

Yeah, it was weird.

United boss Jose Mourinho admitted as much, saying Watford threw caution to the wind once down three at home.

“They were full of confidence after, they had nothing to lose could play the way they do and got back into the game. We should be smoking cigars but then were in trouble.”

Mourinho is concerned after Nemanja Matic left the match injured, and said Matic’s injury is a significant concern. From the BBC:

“For Matic to tell me he wants to be replaced, he does not do that if it is nothing important. It is muscular.”

United scored four goals for just the second time since September, the first coming against Newcastle 10 days ago.

They could use the attacking confidence, with Arsenal next before an important UEFA Champions League match versus CSKA Moscow and the Manchester Derby. Will Matic be available?

Young’s beautiful brace leads Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2017, 4:58 PM EST
  • Young scores pretty pair (video)
  • Martial makes it 3-0
  • Rojo concedes PK
  • Lingard solo dribble ends it

Ashley Young scored two goals and Anthony Martial also netted as Manchester United used a huge first half to beat Watford 4-2 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Jesse Lingard put the match to bed after Troy Deeney and Abdoulaye Doucore scored second half goals to pull Watford within one.

United is now seven points back of Man City, which plays Wednesday versus Southampton.

Watford fails to reach the Top Four, and remains eighth with 22 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Victor Lindelof bodied Richarlison off the ball before a cross could reach him in the seventh minute as Manchester United dodged the first threat of the match.

And Watford was largely on the front foot for the first quarter hour, as Will Hughes continued his prominent role in the team and Richarlison remained a challenge for the opposition.

Young gave United a second goal in as many matches, this one credited to him, as he hit a shot from the left that beat Heurelho Gomes to the near post.

Paul Pogba won a 24th minute free kick during a 50-yard dribble through the heart of the midfield. Abdoulaye Doucore saw yellow, and Young stepped to the plate with a fantastic, swerving free kick goal.

Martial added a third in the 32nd minute, running to the top of the 18 to hit a low shot to the left of a diving Gomes.

Romelu Lukaku‘s 45th minute rip was stopped by a Gomes dive, and the keeper popped up to stop Jesse Lingard’s rebound.

Richarlison missed a header just before the halftime whistle.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Lukaku had a sadly funny miss in the 75th minute. Cued up alone with an empty net, he dribbled out of a chance to make it 4-0 to compound his struggles and confound his supporters.

Roberto Pereyra won a penalty in the 77th minute, dribbling past Marcos Rojo. The back’s rescue tackle was quite poor, and Deeney didn’t miss from the spot.

Deeney then got higher than Chris Smalling to head on goal.

Watford continued to control play, and Marco Silva‘s men pulled within one when Doucoure connected with a cross. The Hornets would have seven minutes to find an equalizer.

Brighton 0-0 Crystal Palace: Rivals share the spoils

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 4:55 PM EST
  • Brighton have 1 defeat in 7 PL games
  • Palace pick up first away point of season; first shutout
  • Seagulls unbeaten at home since opening day of season

Rivals Brighton and Crystal Palace played out a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium in their first-ever meeting in the Premier League.

Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha had the best chances for Palace in the first half, while Glenn Murray and Jose Izquierdo went closest to breaking the deadlock for Brighton.

With the point Brighton move on to 17 points for the season, while Palace have nine points and are within three points of moving out of the relegation zone.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

It was a tense, tight start down on the South Coast and the first big chance of the game went to Palace.

A long ball over the top found Christian Benteke and his shot was saved superbly by Mat Ryan who then reacted to the loose ball and denied Wilfried Zaha on the follow-up.

At the other end Lewis Dunk had a header on goal saved by Wayne Hennessey but it was Palace who started to turn the screw as they enjoyed more possession.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Jose Izquierdo then had a shot saved well down low by Hennessey and Dale Stephens fluffed his follow-up with the home side growing into the game.

Pascal Gross then had a low shot well saved by Hennessey as Brighton threatened as the first half came to a close.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ] 

Palace went close as Zaha smashed a ball across goal but neither Andros Townsend or Benteke read the situation and they let Brighton off the hook.

Shane Duffy then nodded an effort onto the top of the net and Stephens spanked an effort inches wide of the post with Brighton pushing hard.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Brighton had a great chance to grab the lead late on as Glenn Murray’s header was kneed off the line by Townsend.

Late on Zaha broke free and set up Ruben Loftus-Cheek but his shot was straight at Ryan and the game finished scoreless with both teams seemingly happy enough with a point.