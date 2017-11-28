As Pardew hiring looms, West Brom laments “awful goals”

Perhaps it’s fitting that Newcastle United piled on West Bromwich Albion’s misery, coming back from a 2-0 deficit to keep the Baggies winless since August following a 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns on Tuesday.

That’s because an old Newcastle United hero-turned-villain is expected to be named West Brom manager on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, West Brom will hire Alan Pardew.

[ RECAP: West Brom 2-2 Newcastle ]

Pardew led the Magpies to the UEFA Europa League but the notoriously streaky manager saw the Magpies flirt with relegation before skipping town for Crystal Palace where, it must be said, a similar tenure transpired in London.

Interim boss Gary Megson said he’ll speak with West Brom’s chairman on Wednesday morning, and he’s unsure what the future holds (although he admits his “appetite is whet” to return to management somewhere). Here’s his verdict on the match:

“It’s one of disappointment because we were 2-0 up. We scored two really good well worked goals, we are supposed to be a big side at set pieces but we conceded awful goals for us to give away. We have to pick ourselves and go again.”

Despite consecutive draws against Spurs and Newcastle, West Brom needs to find some life. Pardew is known for doing that, and is tasked with saving an under-performing and perhaps under-talented side at the Hawthorns. Will he keep the Baggies from the Championship?

