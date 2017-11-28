More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Australian player to miss 2 games for shoving ball boy

Associated PressNov 28, 2017, 8:40 AM EST
SYDNEY (AP) An Australian soccer player will miss two league games for shoving a 10-year-old ball boy late in his team’s FFA Cup final loss last week.

Adelaide United defender Michael Marrone received a four-match ban, with two suspended, after appearing at Football Federation Australia’s independent disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

He will be available to play Adelaide’s A-League game against Newcastle on Dec. 16.

The FFA last week charged Marrone for “engaging in serious unsporting conduct” during Adelaide’s 2-1 loss to Sydney FC. Marrone knocked over the ball boy while trying to get the ball to take a throw-in during extra time.

The ball boy and his father were later allowed to take part in the trophy presentation ceremony.

While there are no precedents in Australia for such charges, Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard was banned for three games for violent conduct after kicking a ball boy in 2013.

Wenger: Ozil, Sanchez won’t leave Arsenal in January

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 7:45 AM EST
Arsene Wenger has given his weekly update on the future of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

And this time he’s dishing out more positive news.

Despite the star duo having just over six months remaining on their current contract, Wenger remains adamant they will not leave the Emirates Stadium and he is now saying that won’t be sold in January.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning ahead of their home game against Huddersfield on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) Wenger stood firm with reports swirling about both players lined up for January moves so Arsenal can at least recoup some kind of transfer fee back.

“As long as they are here, they give their best for the club. In my head, they stay until the end of the season. Unless something unbelievable happens I don’t see that changing,” Wenger said.

He also said that his gut feeling is that they will both remain with Arsenal beyond the end of the 2017-18 season. Wenger has stated this time and time again, but this is the first time he’s shared a strong belief that they won’t be sold in January.

After recovering from injuries over the summer, both Sanchez and Ozil have stepped up big in recent weeks as the Gunners have won four of their last five games and moved up to fourth in the PL table.

With both players free to discuss contracts with non-English clubs from Jan. 1, 2018, reports continue to link Ozil with clubs in Spain, Germany and France, while Sanchez is being strong linked with a July 1 move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

If you’re Sanchez and Ozil, and their agents, you’d be silly not to listen to the offers from non-English clubs in January.

Expect no movement with this situation until the end of January but at this point Arsenal look ready to gamble on not selling Ozil and Sanchez for $30 million each in cut-price deals in January in the hope they sign new deals.

With Arsenal improving defensively in recent months and the big-money addition of Alexandre Lacazette helping Ozil and Sanchez with the attacking burden, the Gunners look likely to push for a top four finish and if they stay free of injuries they have a great chance of returning to the Champions League for next season. Will that be enough to sway Sanchez and Ozil to sign new deals?

If the Gunners are in a good league position in January, surely they’ll be more willing to sign new deals and extend their stay in north London as the negative tide starts to turn.

Former CONMEBOL chief Leoz appeals extradition to US

Associated PressNov 27, 2017, 10:05 PM EST
ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) The former head of South American soccer is appealing extradition to the United States where he is wanted on charges of receiving millions in bribes in exchange for marketing and TV rights to tournaments.

A judge in Nicolas Leoz’s native Paraguay approved the extradition order last week.

Leoz’s lawyer, Ricardo Preda, has told the Associated Press he is appealing the judge’s order and says, if it fails, he will appeal to the supreme court.

The 89-year-old Leoz headed CONMEBOL from 1986 to 2013. He quit after acknowledging he received $130,000 in payments from a former marketing partner of FIFA.

The U.S. Justice Department has indicted more than 40 soccer and marketing officials, including Leoz, on charges of bribery, racketeering, and money laundering.

MLS: Ashley Cole, Mike Grella among biggest roster casualties

By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 9:00 PM EST
Monday was moving day for many MLS teams as they look to cut their rosters down before the offseason really progresses in the next several weeks, and there were certainly some surprising decisions made.

LA Galaxy defender Ashley Cole and New York Red Bulls midfielder Mike Grella were among the most-recognizable names not to return to their respective clubs, with Cole’s contract set to expire at the end of 2017.

The Galaxy did not state in their press release at to whether or not they were working on renegotiations with the former Premier League outside back.

Meanwhile, Grella missed the majority of the 2017 season for the Red Bulls with a knee injury, making the 30-year-old a solid option for another club if he can get healthy again.

Vancouver Whitecaps duo David Ousted and Christian Bolanos were also among the casualties, while Real Salt Lake have several big names out of contract starting in January, including Nick Rimando, Kyle Beckerman, Brooks Lennon and Chris Wingert.

Earlier in the day, NYCFC announced its roster moves, which included the team letting go of Mikey Lopez, Ethan White and Fredrick Brillant.

The four clubs remaining in the MLS Cup Playoffs will have the opportunity to trim their rosters down after their respective seasons are over. The two sides that exit after the conference finals will have until Dec. 1, while Dec. 10 is the cut off for the two squads that reach MLS Cup.

With Los Angeles FC set to take part in the Expansion Draft in two weeks, some of these could be in the running for selection by the new West Coast side.

YouTube star’s brand could become Botafogo’s primary shirt sponsor

By Matt ReedNov 27, 2017, 8:30 PM EST
We’re always hearing about firsts in sports, and this one out of Brazil could set the bar for future sponsorship deals.

First-division side Botafogo has signed an agreement with YouTube sensation, Felipe Neto, and the Brazilian’s food brand — Neto’s — to be featured on the front of the club’s kit on Monday.

Botafogo’s sponsorship agreement is the first of its kind in the sports world.

The deal between the two sides could be extended beyond Monday’s match against Palmeiras, but that will depend on a variety of factors.

Botafogo released the following statement regarding the sponsorship announcement:

“Botafogo announces the one-off sponsorship of Neto’s food brand ‘Neto’s’ on the uniform of our professional team for Monday’s game against Palmeiras, the 37th round of the Brazilian league.

“Led by YouTuber Felipe Neto, the brand will be printed on the team’s jersey.

“Felipe is a known Botafoguense fan… He has never used Botafogo to promote himself, on the contrary.

“This is a commercial partnership that will start in the game against Palmeiras but we are sure that it will continue for longer.”

Neto currently has 16 million followers subscribed to his personal YouTube channel, while Botafogo has 1.1 million and 251,000, respectively, on its Twitter and Instagram accounts.

According to Neto’s personal Twitter account (which has amassed 7.3 million followers), the 29-year-old internet celebrity has helped Botafogo gain nearly 40,000 YouTube subscribers in a span of two days.