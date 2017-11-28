Brighton 0-0 Crystal Palace: Rivals share the spoils

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Brighton have 1 defeat in 7 PL games

Palace pick up first away point of season; first shutout

Seagulls unbeaten at home since opening day of season

Rivals Brighton and Crystal Palace played out a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium in their first-ever meeting in the Premier League.

Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha had the best chances for Palace in the first half, while Glenn Murray and Jose Izquierdo went closest to breaking the deadlock for Brighton.

With the point Brighton move on to 17 points for the season, while Palace have nine points and are within three points of moving out of the relegation zone.

It was a tense, tight start down on the South Coast and the first big chance of the game went to Palace.

A long ball over the top found Christian Benteke and his shot was saved superbly by Mat Ryan who then reacted to the loose ball and denied Wilfried Zaha on the follow-up.

At the other end Lewis Dunk had a header on goal saved by Wayne Hennessey but it was Palace who started to turn the screw as they enjoyed more possession.

Jose Izquierdo then had a shot saved well down low by Hennessey and Dale Stephens fluffed his follow-up with the home side growing into the game.

Pascal Gross then had a low shot well saved by Hennessey as Brighton threatened as the first half came to a close.

Palace went close as Zaha smashed a ball across goal but neither Andros Townsend or Benteke read the situation and they let Brighton off the hook.

Shane Duffy then nodded an effort onto the top of the net and Stephens spanked an effort inches wide of the post with Brighton pushing hard.

Brighton had a great chance to grab the lead late on as Glenn Murray’s header was kneed off the line by Townsend.

Late on Zaha broke free and set up Ruben Loftus-Cheek but his shot was straight at Ryan and the game finished scoreless with both teams seemingly happy enough with a point.

