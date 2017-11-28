More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Brighton 0-0 Crystal Palace: Rivals share the spoils

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 4:55 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Brighton have 1 defeat in 7 PL games
  • Palace pick up first away point of season; first shutout
  • Seagulls unbeaten at home since opening day of season

Rivals Brighton and Crystal Palace played out a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium in their first-ever meeting in the Premier League.

Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha had the best chances for Palace in the first half, while Glenn Murray and Jose Izquierdo went closest to breaking the deadlock for Brighton.

With the point Brighton move on to 17 points for the season, while Palace have nine points and are within three points of moving out of the relegation zone.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

It was a tense, tight start down on the South Coast and the first big chance of the game went to Palace.

A long ball over the top found Christian Benteke and his shot was saved superbly by Mat Ryan who then reacted to the loose ball and denied Wilfried Zaha on the follow-up.

At the other end Lewis Dunk had a header on goal saved by Wayne Hennessey but it was Palace who started to turn the screw as they enjoyed more possession.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Jose Izquierdo then had a shot saved well down low by Hennessey and Dale Stephens fluffed his follow-up with the home side growing into the game.

Pascal Gross then had a low shot well saved by Hennessey as Brighton threatened as the first half came to a close.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ] 

Palace went close as Zaha smashed a ball across goal but neither Andros Townsend or Benteke read the situation and they let Brighton off the hook.

Shane Duffy then nodded an effort onto the top of the net and Stephens spanked an effort inches wide of the post with Brighton pushing hard.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Brighton had a great chance to grab the lead late on as Glenn Murray’s header was kneed off the line by Townsend.

Late on Zaha broke free and set up Ruben Loftus-Cheek but his shot was straight at Ryan and the game finished scoreless with both teams seemingly happy enough with a point.

Mourinho reacts to wild 4-2 win over Watford

By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2017, 5:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United got a scare from Watford in one of the season’s trickier matches.

The Red Devils led 3-0 despite the Hornets controlling first half possession, then looked dangerous in the second half as Watford pulled to within a goal.

[ RECAP: Watford 2-4 Man Utd ]

Yeah, it was weird.

United boss Jose Mourinho admitted as much, saying Watford threw caution to the wind once down three at home.

“They were full of confidence after, they had nothing to lose could play the way they do and got back into the game. We should be smoking cigars but then were in trouble.”

Mourinho is concerned after Nemanja Matic left the match injured, and said Matic’s injury is a significant concern. From the BBC:

“For Matic to tell me he wants to be replaced, he does not do that if it is nothing important. It is muscular.”

United scored four goals for just the second time since September, the first coming against Newcastle 10 days ago.

They could use the attacking confidence, with Arsenal next before an important UEFA Champions League match versus CSKA Moscow and the Manchester Derby. Will Matic be available?

Young’s beautiful brace leads Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2017, 4:58 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Young scores pretty pair (video)
  • Martial makes it 3-0
  • Rojo concedes PK
  • Lingard solo dribble ends it

Ashley Young scored two goals and Anthony Martial also netted as Manchester United used a huge first half to beat Watford 4-2 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.

Jesse Lingard put the match to bed after Troy Deeney and Abdoulaye Doucore scored second half goals to pull Watford within one.

United is now seven points back of Man City, which plays Wednesday versus Southampton.

Watford fails to reach the Top Four, and remains eighth with 22 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Victor Lindelof bodied Richarlison off the ball before a cross could reach him in the seventh minute as Manchester United dodged the first threat of the match.

And Watford was largely on the front foot for the first quarter hour, as Will Hughes continued his prominent role in the team and Richarlison remained a challenge for the opposition.

Young gave United a second goal in as many matches, this one credited to him, as he hit a shot from the left that beat Heurelho Gomes to the near post.

Paul Pogba won a 24th minute free kick during a 50-yard dribble through the heart of the midfield. Abdoulaye Doucore saw yellow, and Young stepped to the plate with a fantastic, swerving free kick goal.

Martial added a third in the 32nd minute, running to the top of the 18 to hit a low shot to the left of a diving Gomes.

Romelu Lukaku‘s 45th minute rip was stopped by a Gomes dive, and the keeper popped up to stop Jesse Lingard’s rebound.

Richarlison missed a header just before the halftime whistle.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Lukaku had a sadly funny miss in the 75th minute. Cued up alone with an empty net, he dribbled out of a chance to make it 4-0 to compound his struggles and confound his supporters.

Roberto Pereyra won a penalty in the 77th minute, dribbling past Marcos Rojo. The back’s rescue tackle was quite poor, and Deeney didn’t miss from the spot.

Deeney then got higher than Chris Smalling to head on goal.

Watford continued to control play, and Marco Silva‘s men pulled within one when Doucoure connected with a cross. The Hornets would have seven minutes to find an equalizer.

Newcastle rallies to draw West Brom 2-2

By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2017, 4:54 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Baggies take 2-0 lead
  • Field scores first PL goal
  • Magpies score off two set pieces

A late West Brom own goal helped Newcastle United come back from a two-goal hole to draw 2-2 at the Hawthorns on Tuesday

Ciaran Clark scored Newcastle’s other goal after Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field staked the Baggies to a 2-0 lead.

The draw keeps West Brom winless since August, but it pulls the Baggies above Everton and into 16th place. Newcastle is three points and four places higher.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

A sleepy start to the match was brought to life when Salomon Rondon had a go from 30 yards that bounced off the top of the cross bar.

That unfortunately was not a harbinger of what was the come, and the match crawled through the first half hour.

Isaac Hayden recorded a rare shot on target for Newcastle when Ben Foster collected a bounding 35th minute shot through traffic.

Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow rescued a looping header from Hal Robson-Kanu from the goal line.

Robson-Kanu would get his goal before the break, darting in front of Chancel Mbemba to nod Kieran Gibbs‘ cross over the line. The play was started by a fantastic Johnny Evans ball.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Newcastle threatened with an early corner kick, but Ciaran Clark couldn’t turn Matt Ritchie‘s service on frame. A free kick followed, but was poorly executed.

The hosts went up 2-0 in the 56th minute through Field, who raced to the back post to meet typical service from crossing wizard Matty Phillips.

The Magpies tried to answer off a pair of corners, and this time Clark headed Ritchie’s corner home. It was 2-1 in the 59th.

Darlow stopped a Robson-Kanu shot four minutes later. At the other end, Ayoze Perez turned and fired and Foster collected the ball in the 80th.

James McClan fouled DeAndre Yedlin on the edge of the 18 in the 82nd minute after a fine pass from Jonjo Shelvey.

That foul cost the Baggies, as Ritchie’s free kick was backheeled into his own goal off Evans by Rondon.

Leicester 2-1 Tottenham: Foxes stun Spurs

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 4:46 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Kane has 41 goals in 40 games in 2017
  • Vardy, Mahrez score stunning goals
  • Eriksen, Llorente miss sitters
  • Spurs with one win in last five PL games

Leicester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday to all but end Spurs’ faint hopes of wining the Premier League title.

Two stunning first half goals set Leicester on their way with Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez putting the Foxes 2-0 up at half time. Harry Kane (who else?) pulled one back with just over 10 minutes to go to set up a tense finish but both Christian Eriksen and Fernando Llorente missed glorious chances as Spurs slipped up once again.

With the win Claude Puel‘s Leicester rose to ninth place and have 17 points, while Spurs are in fifth on 24 points and are now 13 points off leaders Manchester City who also have a game in hand.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Leicester started well and Danny Rose cleared Wes Morgan‘s header off the line, while at the other end Spurs went close with Rose causing plenty of problems down the left.

Vardy then lobbed Leicester into the lead with a fantastic finish as Marc Albrighton‘s cross found him on the edge of the box and he lifted the ball over Lloris and into the net. 1-0.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Spurs responded well to going behind as Moussa Sissoko raced free but Kasper Schmeichel smothered his effort and the ball looped towards the goal but Vicente Iborra cleared off the line.

Kane then cut inside and curled a shot just over the bar as Spurs continued to search for an equalizer and he went even closer soon after. Dele Alli had a shot saved by Schmeichel and he then had a follow-up which Kane, in an offside position, left as the ball squirmed agonizingly wide.

Right on half time Leicester doubled their lead with a simply stunning goal. Mahrez cut in from the right flank, jinxed past three Tottenham players and curled an unstoppable effort into the far top corner to make it 2-0.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ] 

Spurs failed to generate many clear-cut chances at the start of the second half with Davinson Sanchez’s header almost turned in by Alli as Leicester started to sit back deeper.

Leicester were dangerous on the break as Vardy raced clear but Jan Vertonghen did well to recover and clear the danger with a last-ditch tackle.

Christian Eriksen missed a glorious chance at the other end as from five yards out the ball came to unexpectedly and he skewed his effort wide when he was off balance.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Kane did pull one back from with an emphatic finish as he drilled home at the near post as substitute Erik Lamela made the goal on his return to action after 13 months out with a head injury. 2-1.

Substitute Fernando Llorente then got it all wrong with Serge Aurier whipping in a great cross but the Spaniard prodded over from close range with the goal gaping.

Schmeichel made a brave stop late on to deny Kane an equalizer as the Englishman came flying in to try and get on the end of an Aurier cross.

Rose went down in the box late on claiming a penalty kick after he looked to be caught by Wilfried Ndidi but nothing was given and Leicester held on for a huge win.