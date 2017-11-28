Key debate arrives in USSF presidential election campaign

Manchester United will go all-out to bring in a new left-sided player, according to reports.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are looking at a left-footed player to arrive in the summer transfer window with Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale, Mesut Ozil and Danny Rose all key targets.

Jose Mourinho admitted last week that his team aren’t scoring enough goals, with the Red Devils scoring seven goals in their last five Premier League games which included just once against Huddersfield, Tottenham and Brighton, plus firing a blank against Chelsea.

United spent $96.5 million on Romelu Lukaku in the summer and despite his fast start to life at Old Trafford the goals have dried up for the big Belgian striker in recent weeks. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have also struggled to score in recent weeks with Rashford failing to score in his last seven outings for United and Martial netting just once in his last 11 outings.

Mourinho is obviously concerned that if Lukaku isn’t scoring, he can’t rely on veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic to step up with the goods long-term.

So, who would be the best fit for United from next summer and beyond?

Griezmann has long been linked with a move to United, so too has Bale. Their profile and goal-scoring ability would slot in with what United need but that will not come cheap with a transfer fee of over $120 million likely. In Griezmann’s case, Barcelona are said to be chasing him hard and he did sign a new deal at Atletico last summer during the height of speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford. As for Bale, his agent continues to say he will remain at Real Madrid for the rest of his career but things can change very quickly at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ozil is said to be a fan of Mourinho and vice versa during their time together at Real Madrid and he could be available on a free transfer from July 1 with his situation at Arsenal uncertain, while Rose’s future at Tottenham also remains uncertain given his issues with Mauricio Pochettino and being left out of the Spurs team as he continues his recovery from a lengthy knee injury.

Yes, he’s not a fully-fledged attacker but Rose would be a wonderful option at left-wing back, especially with Mourinho using the 3-4-3 formation increasingly often this season.

United have chased a left-sided attacking option for the past six months as they went hard after Ivan Perisic in the summer but the Croatian winger signed a new deal at Inter Milan. Mourinho then waxed lyrical about Bale before Real said he wasn’t for sale.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s future at United seems uncertain with Mourinho hitting out at the Armenian playmaker and it appears if Mourinho can move some of his attackers on in January and next summer he has big plans for new players to arrive.

