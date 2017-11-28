Key debate arrives in USSF presidential election campaign

For those of you concerned about the future of U.S. Soccer (so, all of us) a key debate between candidates running for U.S. Soccer Federation President will take place later today in Chicago.
US Club Soccer will hold the event from 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday with presidential candidates Paul Caliguiri, Steve Gans, Kyle Martino, Michael Winograd and Eric Wynalda taking part in the forum about the future of U.S. Soccer as they aim to win the US Club Soccer recommendation and votes ahead of the USSF presidential election in Orlando, Fla. on Feb. 10, 2018.
Below is the statement from US Club Soccer on the event, which will be moderated by their CEO/Executive Director Kevin Payne plus Chairman Phil Wright and the US Club Soccer Board of Directors.
A variety of questions will be asked about player development, national team development and coaching issues, to name a few. Full audio recording will be available for download after its conclusion here.
“With millions of athletes playing soccer in the U.S., the Federation’s President has a critical role to play in shaping the future of the game with a defined roadmap for growth and success at the grassroots level through the professional ranks,” Payne said. “Each candidate brings unique qualifications to drive U.S. Soccer, and we look forward to exploring how our country can position itself as a global leader of the game, especially with the possibility as serving as one of the hosts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”
With presidential candidates to be locked in on Dec. 12, the deadline for acquiring the votes needed to be eligible for the election in February, it will be intriguing to see how the four candidates, three of which are former USMNT players, navigate the debate.
You can follow updates from the forum by following US Club Soccer on Twitter.