Key debate arrives in USSF presidential election campaign

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 10:43 AM EST
For those of you concerned about the future of U.S. Soccer (so, all of us) a key debate between candidates running for U.S. Soccer Federation President will take place later today in Chicago.

US Club Soccer will hold the event from 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday with presidential candidates Paul Caliguiri, Steve Gans, Kyle Martino, Michael Winograd and Eric Wynalda taking part in the forum about the future of U.S. Soccer as they aim to win the US Club Soccer recommendation and votes ahead of the USSF presidential election in Orlando, Fla. on Feb. 10, 2018.

Below is the statement from US Club Soccer on the event, which will be moderated by their CEO/Executive Director Kevin Payne plus Chairman Phil Wright and the US Club Soccer Board of Directors.

A variety of questions will be asked about player development, national team development and coaching issues, to name a few. Full audio recording will be available for download after its conclusion here.

“With millions of athletes playing soccer in the U.S., the Federation’s President has a critical role to play in shaping the future of the game with a defined roadmap for growth and success at the grassroots level through the professional ranks,” Payne said. “Each candidate brings unique qualifications to drive U.S. Soccer, and we look forward to exploring how our country can position itself as a global leader of the game, especially with the possibility as serving as one of the hosts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

US Club Soccer’s mission is to foster the growth and development of soccer clubs throughout the United States to create the best possible development environment for players of all ages in every club. The organization’s vision statement is to be the finest soccer organization in America and an integral part of U.S. National Team success.

With presidential candidates to be locked in on Dec. 12, the deadline for acquiring the votes needed to be eligible for the election in February, it will be intriguing to see how the four candidates, three of which are former USMNT players, navigate the debate.

Report: Chelsea, Liverpool battle for Aubameyang

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 12:10 PM EST
Chelsea and Liverpool are said to both be interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

A report from the Daily Mirror says that Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign the Gabonese striker, 28, in January, while the Daily Express believe Liverpool are also interested despite his brother saying the Bundesliga’s reigning Golden Boot winner is focused on staying at Dortmund.

Aubameyang has been consistently linked with a move to Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp, his former boss at Dortmund, took over at Anfield in October 2015. Following his red card in Dortmund’s collapse in the Revierderby vs. Schalke at the weekend (they led 4-0 after 25 minutes but ended up drawing 4-4) the striker was the subject of extreme abuse from Dortmund’s fans, despite scoring 17 goals in 19 appearances this season.

It looked likely Aubameyang would leave Dortmund in the summer with reports of a move to Chelsea, the Chinese Super League and AC Milan rife and plenty of speculation about his future, but he has remained at Dortmund and has continued his incredible goalscoring record with 137 goals in 208 games in all competitions since 2013.

Chelsea’s move for Aubemeyang would make more sense, even with Alvaro Morata arriving from Real Madrid in the summer for $90 million.

If Morata gets injured, Chelsea aren’t blessed with plenty of replacements. Antonio Conte doesn’t seem to be a fan of Michy Batshuayi, while the likes of Tammy Abraham are out on loan.

With Conte playing Eden Hazard and Morata up front together in recent weeks, there is potential there for Chelsea to play with two out-and-out strikers in Morata and Aubameyang together. What a striker partnership that would be, with Morata also capable of playing out wide if necessary.

As for Liverpool, they do lack a proper target man in attack with Daniel Sturridge‘s future still uncertain despite the fact that he started against Chelsea at the weekend but he has scored just three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season. Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah are Liverpool’s first-choice front four but it would be tough to believe Klopp wouldn’t want to be reunited with Aubameyang if that was an option.

PHOTOS: New Cristiano Ronaldo statue unveiled

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 11:45 AM EST
Cristiano Ronaldo has a new statue.

Good news: this one actually looks like him. A little…

The world chuckled a lot little when a bust of Ronaldo was unveiled at Funchal Airport (now known as Cristiano Ronaldo airport) on his home island of Madeira earlier this year due to the gold bust looking nothing like Ronaldo.

However, a new statue was unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as Real Madrid’s legendary striker was immortalized at Real’s home.

Below are photos of the previous bust (on the left) and the new bust (on the right). Renowned Spanish sculptor Jose Antonio Navarro Arteaga is responsible for the new Ronaldo bust.

Like Ronaldo, it is a beauty.

Man United linked with moves for four stars

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 11:21 AM EST
Manchester United will go all-out to bring in a new left-sided player, according to reports.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are looking at a left-footed player to arrive in the summer transfer window with Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale, Mesut Ozil and Danny Rose all key targets.

Jose Mourinho admitted last week that his team aren’t scoring enough goals, with the Red Devils scoring seven goals in their last five Premier League games which included just once against Huddersfield, Tottenham and Brighton, plus firing a blank against Chelsea.

United spent $96.5 million on Romelu Lukaku in the summer and despite his fast start to life at Old Trafford the goals have dried up for the big Belgian striker in recent weeks. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have also struggled to score in recent weeks with Rashford failing to score in his last seven outings for United and Martial netting just once in his last 11 outings.

Mourinho is obviously concerned that if Lukaku isn’t scoring, he can’t rely on veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic to step up with the goods long-term.

So, who would be the best fit for United from next summer and beyond?

Griezmann has long been linked with a move to United, so too has Bale. Their profile and goal-scoring ability would slot in with what United need but that will not come cheap with a transfer fee of over $120 million likely. In Griezmann’s case, Barcelona are said to be chasing him hard and he did sign a new deal at Atletico last summer during the height of speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford. As for Bale, his agent continues to say he will remain at Real Madrid for the rest of his career but things can change very quickly at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ozil is said to be a fan of Mourinho and vice versa during their time together at Real Madrid and he could be available on a free transfer from July 1 with his situation at Arsenal uncertain, while Rose’s future at Tottenham also remains uncertain given his issues with Mauricio Pochettino and being left out of the Spurs team as he continues his recovery from a lengthy knee injury.

Yes, he’s not a fully-fledged attacker but Rose would be a wonderful option at left-wing back, especially with Mourinho using the 3-4-3 formation increasingly often this season.

United have chased a left-sided attacking option for the past six months as they went hard after Ivan Perisic in the summer but the Croatian winger signed a new deal at Inter Milan. Mourinho then waxed lyrical about Bale before Real said he wasn’t for sale.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s future at United seems uncertain with Mourinho hitting out at the Armenian playmaker and it appears if Mourinho can move some of his attackers on in January and next summer he has big plans for new players to arrive.

Arsenal appoint new head of football relations

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 9:39 AM EST
Times they are a-changin, at Arsenal.

[ MORE: Sanchez, Ozil to stay ]

Arsenal have appointed a new “Head of Football Relations” to work with Arsene Wenger as Raul Sanllehi will arrive in February 2018 after 14 years at Barcelona.

In a statement on the club website, the Gunners confirmed that Sanllehi will “lead future player negotiations” and work with Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis, as well as contract negotiator Huss Fahmy.

Following Wenger agreeing to a new two-year contract at the end of last season, Sanllehi is another big part of Arsenal’s backroom reshuffle as they aim to challenge for the Premier League title and return to the Champions League.

“Raul has been at Barcelona for the past 14 years. He will join us in February to lead future player negotiations and work alongside manager Arsene Wenger, chief executive Ivan Gazidis and contract negotiator Huss Fahmy. He will also represent and support the club with international and domestic governing bodies.

“The appointment follows the recent announcement of Sven Mislintat to head our player recruitment operations and Gazidis said: ‘In the past three years we have supplemented our team with more top-class expertise across every aspect of our football operations.

“‘Raul’s appointment is another important step in developing the infrastructure we need at the club to take everything we do to the next level. Raul has extensive contacts across the football world and has been directly involved in some of the biggest transfers in Europe in recent years. We look forward to him bringing that expertise to Arsenal.'”

Last Monday Sven Mislintat joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund as their new “Head of Recruitment” with the Gunners looking to give Wenger, 67, all the help he needs behind-the-scenes to guide Arsenal back into the top four.

The fact that it has taken Arsenal until now to appoint this new staff members says a lot.

This is their first season in 20 years that they aren’t in the Champions League and Gazidis and Co. have now appointed some of the brightest and most-respected individuals in Europe when it comes to player recruitment and negotiations.

Does Sanllehi’s appointment suggest a new path of negotiations for Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil and their contract talks? Perhaps.

It seems that Arsenal are finally getting their house in order and Wenger can focus solely on coaching the team rather than worrying about negotiations, recruitment and everything else going on with the Gunners.

Allowing these new people to be appointed may have been a key part of negotiations when Wenger signed a new deal in the summer and from the outside looking in it appears that this help for Arsenal’s long-time boss will be invaluable.