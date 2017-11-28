Men in Blazers podcast: Weekend highlights include Liverpool-Chelsea

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Rog and Davo break down Liverpool’s 1 – 1 draw with Chelsea and debate whether Willian‘s goal was a shass or crot. Plus, City’s siege at Huddersfield and one-nil wins for United and Arsenal.

Listen to the latest pod by clicking play below.

