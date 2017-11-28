More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

MLS Conference Finals: Toronto, Seattle on collision course?

By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2017, 9:19 PM EST
The ties are leaning away from the underdog stories as the MLS Cup Conference Finals reach their second legs.

Reigning champs Seattle are 90 minutes away from a return to the final after scoring a pair of away goals in Texas, while Toronto needs a win at home to bring out the fine china for a rematch of the 2016 title game at BMO Field.

Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew — 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday
Scoreless after one leg

The good news for Columbus Crew is that a scoring draw is good enough to take them through to a second MLS Cup Final in three seasons under Gregg Berhalter, taking the embarrassment of owner Anthony Precourt’s public desire to relocate an MLS original club to Austin, Texas.

The bad news? That scoring draw has to come at noisy BMO Field against the team with the best record in MLS history, a Toronto FC bunch which will be welcoming Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco back to the fold after suspension.

Columbus has veteran savvy and some wild cards like Pedro Santos, but it’s going to take a lot of defending to handle TFC’s field-switching work and busy full backs (let alone Altidore and Giovinco).

Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo — 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Seattle leads 2-0

Clint Dempsey is among the most important and accomplished players in American history, and his work since returning to Major League Soccer certainly ticks a lot of boxes: influential, clutch, prolific.

He’s helped the Sounders to an almost insurmountable advantage. At home for the second leg, the Sounders can make Houston’s task near impossible just by scoring a goal.

That said, Wilmer Cabrera is a heck of a coach and has assets that can attack and fire at will. While it may be improbable for Alberth Elis and Erick Torres to spring a massive comeback in Washington, it’s not quite impossible. That’s about as much as we can give the orange-clad men from Texas.

Premier League Wednesday: Intrigue throughout

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2017, 8:33 PM EST
Midweek Premier League action continues Wednesday with four Top Four hopefuls aiming to increase their stock following Spurs’ surprising loss to Leicester City.

Manchester United won, too, hoping for some help from Southampton and others in a bid to chase down leaders Manchester City.

That’s where we’ll begin the Wednesday preview:

Manchester City vs. Southampton — 3 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

The Premier League leaders’ table lead again shrank to five points, but City won’t have a problem with the onus being on them. What they may have a problem with is Southampton, who busted out from its offensive doldrums against Everton on Sunday.

Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town — 2:45 p.m. ET

Arsene Wenger‘s like some sort of Top Four zombie; Each year many assume he hasn’t done enough in the transfer market and has lost his hold on the modern player, and each year he rebounds from the season’s early nadir. Now Arsenal can move four points clear of North London rivals Spurs, and keep pressure on Chelsea and Manchester United.

The visitors are no slouches, however, and Huddersfield Town has given a lot of good teams runs for their money this season. Circle this one, even if it is at the Emirates Stadium; Should be a beauty.

Stoke City vs. Liverpool — 3 p.m. ET

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool is yet to lose at Anfield this season, but boasts just two wins and eight points from six Premier League away matches; Stoke scores like a top half side but has conceded more goals than anyone other than Everton. Expect goals at the bet365 Stadium (which of course bodes well for nil-nil).

Chelsea vs. Swansea City — 2:45 p.m. ET

The Blues have dropped points five times this season, and three of those occasions came at Stamford Bridge. Wednesday’s visitors are actually better away from home, but that’s about the only advantage Paul Clement‘s Swans have considering the depth of Chelsea.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Everton vs. West Ham United — 3 p.m. ET

Sam Allardyce is reportedly close to become Everton’s new boss, but David Unsworth‘s the man in charge of a visit from Big Sam’s former charges. Completing the bizarre landscape is the return of David Moyes to Goodison Park. A win boosts West Ham out of the drop zone and pushes Everton into it.

Bournemouth vs. Burnley — 2:45 p.m. ET

The visitors could finish as high as fifth if they can manage a road win at the Vitality Stadium; Sean Dyche is staying at Turf Moor despite interest from plenty of Premier League sides, and now looks set to compete for a place in Europe. That may sound funny, but the Clarets have picked up results against Chelsea, Liverpool, and Spurs, and could’ve had a point from Arsenal should James Tarkowski not shoved Aaron Ramsey in stoppage time. Can they avoid a slip up against Eddie Howe‘s Bournemouth?

Pochettino, Dele baffled at another Spurs slow start

By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2017, 7:46 PM EST
For a team cruising through one of the UEFA Champions League’s toughest groups, Tottenham Hotspur sure is having surprising struggles in the Premier League.

Spurs have lost three of their last five league matches, winning just one, after falling 2-1 at Leicester City on Tuesday at King Power Stadium.

[ RECAP: Leicester 2-1 Spurs ]

The London side again went down two goals in the loss, getting a lone Harry Kane answer down the stretch. It’s a puzzling batch of struggles that lost once in their first nine and probably was unlucky not to win the outlier.

“We did not play in the way we normally play. The first half was a poor performance and it was difficult after that to get back into the game.

“We feel very disappointed in our performance. We started the game not in the right way and we conceded the opportunity to them to score. At 2-0 down it is difficult. We need to improve the way we start. It happened against West Brom and Borussia Dortmund.”

Dele Alli was baffled by the early performance and deficit, saying Spurs should “have never been in that situation.”

Spurs have now lost their last three away days, to Arsenal, Manchester United, and now Leicester. A trip to Watford is next, and the Hornets have — pun intended — been buzzing offensively and early in matches.

If Man City beats Southampton on Wednesday, Spurs will be 16 points back of first. They may find themselves four back of the Top Four should Arsenal and Chelsea pick up expected wins on Wednesday.

Legendary coach, goalkeeper Bobby Clark retires

mlssoccer.com
By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2017, 7:08 PM EST
He learned from Alex Ferguson, won 17 caps for Scotland, and led Notre Dame’s men to an NCAA title.

Now Bobby Clark, one of the best coaches in American college soccer history, is hanging up his whistle after 17 years at Notre Dame.

[ MORE: NBC’s profile on Bobby Clark ]

As a goalkeeper, Clark set a shutout record that lasted 38 years and required Edwin van der Saar to break it.

As a coach, Clark developed MLS and USMNT stars like Matt Besler, Dillon Powers, Harrison Shipp, Justin Morrow, and Jeb Brovsky.

The full statement is here.

“I just finished telling our team that this, my 17th season at Notre Dame, will be my last,” said Clark. “This has been possibly the hardest decision I have had to make in my time at Notre Dame. I have loved my time at this University and, although I have kept postponing retirement, with my 73rd birthday coming up next year I felt it was time to be in a position to spend quality time with Bette, my wife of almost 50 years, my children and importantly my seven grandchildren. I have always looked at my team as extended family, so the players will be greatly missed. If I stretch my collegiate coaching career back to when I began at Dartmouth back in 1985 then I really do have a lot of extended family.”

Ranking the golazos from a dazzling Premier League day

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2017, 6:33 PM EST
There were only four Premier League matches to kick off Tuesday’s midweek fun, and all but one had a sensational goal.

If not more than one.

[ MORE: Mourinho reacts to wild win ]

It’s hard to put them in order, but it’s easier to put them in one place. Here’s our best quick-fire guess. VOTE at bottom, and hit the comments to let us know if we’re off.

BONUS: Sam Field opens his Premier League account thanks to Matty Phillips’ impeccable cross in West Brom’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United.

5) Jesse Lingard dribbles for days to restore Manchester United’s multi-goal lead.

4) Ashley Young hits an acute shot through traffic to give Manchester United an early lead.

3) Leicester City gets Riyad Mahrez to call back to his Premier League title-winning years with a gorgeous left-footed effort.

2) Jamie Vardy‘s deft pop helps Leicester upset struggling Tottenham Hotspur.

1) Ashley Young’s free kick fit for the all-time highlight vault.