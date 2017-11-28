Mourinho reacts to wild 4-2 win over Watford

Kane has 41 goals in 40 games in 2017

Vardy, Mahrez score stunning goals

Eriksen, Llorente miss sitters

Spurs with one win in last five PL games

Leicester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday to all but end Spurs’ faint hopes of wining the Premier League title.

Two stunning first half goals set Leicester on their way with Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez putting the Foxes 2-0 up at half time. Harry Kane (who else?) pulled one back with just over 10 minutes to go to set up a tense finish but both Christian Eriksen and Fernando Llorente missed glorious chances as Spurs slipped up once again.

With the win Claude Puel‘s Leicester rose to ninth place and have 17 points, while Spurs are in fifth on 24 points and are now 13 points off leaders Manchester City who also have a game in hand.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Leicester started well and Danny Rose cleared Wes Morgan‘s header off the line, while at the other end Spurs went close with Rose causing plenty of problems down the left.

Vardy then lobbed Leicester into the lead with a fantastic finish as Marc Albrighton‘s cross found him on the edge of the box and he lifted the ball over Lloris and into the net. 1-0.

11 – Since the start of last season, Jamie Vardy has scored 11 Premier League goals against the 'big six' – five more than any other player. Party. pic.twitter.com/GoYdCspO0K — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2017

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Spurs responded well to going behind as Moussa Sissoko raced free but Kasper Schmeichel smothered his effort and the ball looped towards the goal but Vicente Iborra cleared off the line.

Kane then cut inside and curled a shot just over the bar as Spurs continued to search for an equalizer and he went even closer soon after. Dele Alli had a shot saved by Schmeichel and he then had a follow-up which Kane, in an offside position, left as the ball squirmed agonizingly wide.

Right on half time Leicester doubled their lead with a simply stunning goal. Mahrez cut in from the right flank, jinxed past three Tottenham players and curled an unstoppable effort into the far top corner to make it 2-0.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Spurs failed to generate many clear-cut chances at the start of the second half with Davinson Sanchez’s header almost turned in by Alli as Leicester started to sit back deeper.

Leicester were dangerous on the break as Vardy raced clear but Jan Vertonghen did well to recover and clear the danger with a last-ditch tackle.

Christian Eriksen missed a glorious chance at the other end as from five yards out the ball came to unexpectedly and he skewed his effort wide when he was off balance.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Kane did pull one back from with an emphatic finish as he drilled home at the near post as substitute Erik Lamela made the goal on his return to action after 13 months out with a head injury. 2-1.

Substitute Fernando Llorente then got it all wrong with Serge Aurier whipping in a great cross but the Spaniard prodded over from close range with the goal gaping.

Schmeichel made a brave stop late on to deny Kane an equalizer as the Englishman came flying in to try and get on the end of an Aurier cross.

Rose went down in the box late on claiming a penalty kick after he looked to be caught by Wilfried Ndidi but nothing was given and Leicester held on for a huge win.

4 – Spurs have now lost as many Premier League games this season as they did in the entirety of last season (4). Stutter. pic.twitter.com/c0EmQkS3mr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2017

Follow @JPW_NBCSports