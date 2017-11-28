Newcastle rallies to draw West Brom 2-2

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Baggies take 2-0 lead

Field scores first PL goal

Magpies score off two set pieces

A late West Brom own goal helped Newcastle United come back from a two-goal hole to draw 2-2 at the Hawthorns on Tuesday

Ciaran Clark scored Newcastle’s other goal after Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field staked the Baggies to a 2-0 lead.

The draw keeps West Brom winless since August, but it pulls the Baggies above Everton and into 16th place. Newcastle is three points and four places higher.

A sleepy start to the match was brought to life when Salomon Rondon had a go from 30 yards that bounced off the top of the cross bar.

That unfortunately was not a harbinger of what was the come, and the match crawled through the first half hour.

Isaac Hayden recorded a rare shot on target for Newcastle when Ben Foster collected a bounding 35th minute shot through traffic.

Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow rescued a looping header from Hal Robson-Kanu from the goal line.

Robson-Kanu would get his goal before the break, darting in front of Chancel Mbemba to nod Kieran Gibbs‘ cross over the line. The play was started by a fantastic Johnny Evans ball.

2 – Sam Field is just the second teenager to score in the Premier League for West Brom, along with Romelu Lukaku. Precocious. pic.twitter.com/WN1r8JyLKJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2017

Newcastle threatened with an early corner kick, but Ciaran Clark couldn’t turn Matt Ritchie‘s service on frame. A free kick followed, but was poorly executed.

The hosts went up 2-0 in the 56th minute through Field, who raced to the back post to meet typical service from crossing wizard Matty Phillips.

The Magpies tried to answer off a pair of corners, and this time Clark headed Ritchie’s corner home. It was 2-1 in the 59th.

Darlow stopped a Robson-Kanu shot four minutes later. At the other end, Ayoze Perez turned and fired and Foster collected the ball in the 80th.

James McClan fouled DeAndre Yedlin on the edge of the 18 in the 82nd minute after a fine pass from Jonjo Shelvey.

That foul cost the Baggies, as Ritchie’s free kick was backheeled into his own goal off Evans by Rondon.

