More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Peter Crouch signs new contract at Stoke City

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 12:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

The master of headed goals and substitute appearances will be staying at Stoke City for the foreseeable future.

Peter Crouch, 36, agreed to a new one-year contract extension on Tuesday, as he will remain at Stoke until at least the summer of 2019.

Crouch holds the Premier League record for most headed goals in league history, plus the most substitute appearances, and this season he has jumped off the bench to score a winner against Southampton, plus equalizers against West Brom and Leicester City.

Speaking about the new deal, Mark Hughes was delighted to lock Crouch down to more time at the bet365 Stadium.

“Peter has been with Stoke longer than he has been with any other club which I think speaks volumes for how he views us and how we view him,” Hughes said. “He still has so much to offer us. He may be 36 but he continues to have a major impact on games, as he has proved on numerous occasions this season.”

Crouch is in the twilight of his career but his unique skill set means he is still extremely valuable at the top level. Although he has voiced his discontent at not starting a single Premier League game this season, Crouch is obviously satisfied with the role he will have at Stoke over the next two seasons.

Late in games his arrival off the bench often spooks opposition defenses and if he’s not getting on the end of crosses and high balls himself, he’s creating mayhem for other Stoke attackers to benefit from.

The former QPR, Portsmouth, Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool and Tottenham forward joined Stoke in 2011 and has scored 58 goals in 212 appearances for the Potters in all competitions. He has scored 201 goals in 680 career appearances and has vast experience in European competitions as well as playing in 18 PL campaigns and scoring 22 goals in 42 appearances for England.

With Stoke currently in 15th place in the PL and and just three points above the relegation zone, Crouch will have a big part to play in the Potters climbing up the table. His four goals in 11 games in all competitions this season means he is Stoke’s top scorer, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mame Diouf, Jese and Saido Berahino have scored just seven goals between them this season.

Stoke will lean heavily on Crouch’s experience to drag themselves away from the bottom three in the upcoming months.

Watch Live: Watford-Man United; all 4 PL games

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 2:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

Four Premier League games take place on Tuesday with intriguing clashes across the league.

Leicester City host Tottenham at the King Power Stadium, while a derby takes place between Brighton and Crystal Palace at the Amex.

Manchester United head to Watford hoping to momentarily close the gap on Manchester City atop the table, while West Brom welcome Newcastle United to the Hawthorns.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for Tuesday’s action is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch all the goals as they go in across the four games via Premier League “Goal Rush” by clicking on the link below.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Brighton vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: West Brom vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

FIFA says doping is not widespread in Russian soccer

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 28, 2017, 1:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

MOSCOW (AP) FIFA defended Russia’s right to host the World Cup amid a series of doping scandals, saying Tuesday that there is no sign of “widespread” drug use in Russian soccer.

Russia has been stripped of dozens of Olympic medals for doping and cover-ups, including tampering with samples.

Soccer is among the sports where positive tests were apparently covered up, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation last year.

“From the information we have, we cannot talk about widespread doping in football in Russia,” FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura said Tuesday, three days before FIFA hosts the World Cup draw at the Kremlin.

All World Cup samples will be shipped out of Russia to a laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland, on the day they are collected, Samoura said.

Documents from a WADA investigation last year said arrangements were in place to protect players from Russia’s 2014 World Cup squad if they were to test positive in the country before the tournament. The documents don’t directly accuse Russia’s World Cup squad of doping, but they do include records of alleged drug use among players from youth national teams.

Russian Deputy Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said the national team didn’t play well enough to be suspected of using performance-enhancing drugs. Russia didn’t win a match at the last World Cup, and hasn’t gone beyond the group stage of any tournament since 2008.

“If we play like that while doped, then how would we do without?” Mutko said. “It’s absolute stupidity.”

Report: Chelsea, Liverpool battle for Aubameyang

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 12:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea and Liverpool are said to both be interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

A report from the Daily Mirror says that Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign the Gabonese striker, 28, in January, while the Daily Express believe Liverpool are also interested despite his brother saying the Bundesliga’s reigning Golden Boot winner is focused on staying at Dortmund.

Aubameyang has been consistently linked with a move to Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp, his former boss at Dortmund, took over at Anfield in October 2015. Following his red card in Dortmund’s collapse in the Revierderby vs. Schalke at the weekend (they led 4-0 after 25 minutes but ended up drawing 4-4) the striker was the subject of extreme abuse from Dortmund’s fans, despite scoring 17 goals in 19 appearances this season.

It looked likely Aubameyang would leave Dortmund in the summer with reports of a move to Chelsea, the Chinese Super League and AC Milan rife and plenty of speculation about his future, but he has remained at Dortmund and has continued his incredible goalscoring record with 137 goals in 208 games in all competitions since 2013.

Chelsea’s move for Aubemeyang would make more sense, even with Alvaro Morata arriving from Real Madrid in the summer for $90 million.

If Morata gets injured, Chelsea aren’t blessed with plenty of replacements. Antonio Conte doesn’t seem to be a fan of Michy Batshuayi, while the likes of Tammy Abraham are out on loan.

With Conte playing Eden Hazard and Morata up front together in recent weeks, there is potential there for Chelsea to play with two out-and-out strikers in Morata and Aubameyang together. What a striker partnership that would be, with Morata also capable of playing out wide if necessary.

As for Liverpool, they do lack a proper target man in attack with Daniel Sturridge‘s future still uncertain despite the fact that he started against Chelsea at the weekend but he has scored just three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah are Liverpool’s first-choice front four but it would be tough to believe Klopp wouldn’t want to be reunited with Aubameyang if that was an option.

That’s the big if here but with Dortmund stumbling along in fifth place in the Bundesliga and out of the Champions League, this may seem like a good time for Aubameyang to move on and the German side to cash in while they still can.

PHOTOS: New Cristiano Ronaldo statue unveiled

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 11:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

Cristiano Ronaldo has a new statue.

Good news: this one actually looks like him. A little…

The world chuckled a lot little when a bust of Ronaldo was unveiled at Funchal Airport (now known as Cristiano Ronaldo airport) on his home island of Madeira earlier this year due to the gold bust looking nothing like Ronaldo.

However, a new statue was unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as Real Madrid’s legendary striker was immortalized at Real’s home.

Below are photos of the previous bust (on the left) and the new bust (on the right). Renowned Spanish sculptor Jose Antonio Navarro Arteaga is responsible for the new Ronaldo bust.

Like Ronaldo, it is a beauty.