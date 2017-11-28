Pochettino, Dele baffled at another Spurs slow start

For a team cruising through one of the UEFA Champions League’s toughest groups, Tottenham Hotspur sure is having surprising struggles in the Premier League.
Spurs have lost three of their last five league matches, winning just one, after falling 2-1 at Leicester City on Tuesday at King Power Stadium.
The London side again went down two goals in the loss, getting a lone Harry Kane answer down the stretch. It’s a puzzling batch of struggles that lost once in their first nine and probably was unlucky not to win the outlier.
“We did not play in the way we normally play. The first half was a poor performance and it was difficult after that to get back into the game.
“We feel very disappointed in our performance. We started the game not in the right way and we conceded the opportunity to them to score. At 2-0 down it is difficult. We need to improve the way we start. It happened against West Brom and Borussia Dortmund.”
Dele Alli was baffled by the early performance and deficit, saying Spurs should “have never been in that situation.”
Spurs have now lost their last three away days, to Arsenal, Manchester United, and now Leicester. A trip to Watford is next, and the Hornets have — pun intended — been buzzing offensively and early in matches.
If Man City beats Southampton on Wednesday, Spurs will be 16 points back of first. They may find themselves four back of the Top Four should Arsenal and Chelsea pick up expected wins on Wednesday.