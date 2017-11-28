Premier League Wednesday: Intrigue throughout

Midweek Premier League action continues Wednesday with four Top Four hopefuls aiming to increase their stock following Spurs’ surprising loss to Leicester City.

Manchester United won, too, hoping for some help from Southampton and others in a bid to chase down leaders Manchester City.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game ]

That’s where we’ll begin the Wednesday preview:

Manchester City vs. Southampton — 3 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

The Premier League leaders’ table lead again shrank to five points, but City won’t have a problem with the onus being on them. What they may have a problem with is Southampton, who busted out from its offensive doldrums against Everton on Sunday.

Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town — 2:45 p.m. ET

Arsene Wenger‘s like some sort of Top Four zombie; Each year many assume he hasn’t done enough in the transfer market and has lost his hold on the modern player, and each year he rebounds from the season’s early nadir. Now Arsenal can move four points clear of North London rivals Spurs, and keep pressure on Chelsea and Manchester United.

The visitors are no slouches, however, and Huddersfield Town has given a lot of good teams runs for their money this season. Circle this one, even if it is at the Emirates Stadium; Should be a beauty.

Stoke City vs. Liverpool — 3 p.m. ET

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool is yet to lose at Anfield this season, but boasts just two wins and eight points from six Premier League away matches; Stoke scores like a top half side but has conceded more goals than anyone other than Everton. Expect goals at the bet365 Stadium (which of course bodes well for nil-nil).

Chelsea vs. Swansea City — 2:45 p.m. ET

The Blues have dropped points five times this season, and three of those occasions came at Stamford Bridge. Wednesday’s visitors are actually better away from home, but that’s about the only advantage Paul Clement‘s Swans have considering the depth of Chelsea.

Everton vs. West Ham United — 3 p.m. ET

Sam Allardyce is reportedly close to become Everton’s new boss, but David Unsworth‘s the man in charge of a visit from Big Sam’s former charges. Completing the bizarre landscape is the return of David Moyes to Goodison Park. A win boosts West Ham out of the drop zone and pushes Everton into it.

Bournemouth vs. Burnley — 2:45 p.m. ET

The visitors could finish as high as fifth if they can manage a road win at the Vitality Stadium; Sean Dyche is staying at Turf Moor despite interest from plenty of Premier League sides, and now looks set to compete for a place in Europe. That may sound funny, but the Clarets have picked up results against Chelsea, Liverpool, and Spurs, and could’ve had a point from Arsenal should James Tarkowski not shoved Aaron Ramsey in stoppage time. Can they avoid a slip up against Eddie Howe‘s Bournemouth?

Follow @NicholasMendola