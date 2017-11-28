VIDEO: Jamie Vardy lobs in a stunning goal

The master of headed goals and substitute appearances will be staying at Stoke City for the foreseeable future.

Peter Crouch, 36, agreed to a new one-year contract extension on Tuesday, as he will remain at Stoke until at least the summer of 2019.

Crouch holds the Premier League record for most headed goals in league history, plus the most substitute appearances, and this season he has jumped off the bench to score a winner against Southampton, plus equalizers against West Brom and Leicester City.

Speaking about the new deal, Mark Hughes was delighted to lock Crouch down to more time at the bet365 Stadium.

“Peter has been with Stoke longer than he has been with any other club which I think speaks volumes for how he views us and how we view him,” Hughes said. “He still has so much to offer us. He may be 36 but he continues to have a major impact on games, as he has proved on numerous occasions this season.”

Crouch is in the twilight of his career but his unique skill set means he is still extremely valuable at the top level. Although he has voiced his discontent at not starting a single Premier League game this season, Crouch is obviously satisfied with the role he will have at Stoke over the next two seasons.

Late in games his arrival off the bench often spooks opposition defenses and if he’s not getting on the end of crosses and high balls himself, he’s creating mayhem for other Stoke attackers to benefit from.

The former QPR, Portsmouth, Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool and Tottenham forward joined Stoke in 2011 and has scored 58 goals in 212 appearances for the Potters in all competitions. He has scored 201 goals in 680 career appearances and has vast experience in European competitions as well as playing in 18 PL campaigns and scoring 22 goals in 42 appearances for England.

With Stoke currently in 15th place in the PL and and just three points above the relegation zone, Crouch will have a big part to play in the Potters climbing up the table. His four goals in 11 games in all competitions this season means he is Stoke’s top scorer, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mame Diouf, Jese and Saido Berahino have scored just seven goals between them this season.

Stoke will lean heavily on Crouch’s experience to drag themselves away from the bottom three in the upcoming months.

