VIDEO: Jamie Vardy lobs in a stunning goal

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 3:20 PM EST
Jamie Vardy had himself a lively soiree early on against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

Leicester City’s leading goalscorer lobbed the Foxes into the lead against Spurs with Hugo Lloris rooted to the spot.

Vardy, 30, scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season and the 100th league goal of his career. It was certainly one to remember for the Englishman.

WATCH: Young scored two, including superb free kick

By Nicholas MendolaNov 28, 2017, 3:40 PM EST
Ashley Young‘s return home to Watford has come with a vengeance.

Young has scored two good-looking goals, and it’s an understatement for the second, as Manchester United has a 2-0 lead on the Hornets at Vicarage Road.

Young, 32, spent the first four seasons of his professional career with Watford, helping the club’s rise from the First Division to the Premier League.

His first goal was a cute finish from a similar spot to the own goal he forced at the weekend, and his second took the proverbial cake.

After Paul Pogba drew a dead center free kick on a 50-plus yard dribble, Young swept a vicious curl over the wall and inside the side netting to make it 2-0.

Anthony Martial added a third in the 32nd minute, running to the top of the 18 to hit a low shot to the left of a diving Gomes.

Here’s Young’s second!

Watch Live: Watford-Man United; all 4 PL games

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 2:11 PM EST
Four Premier League games take place on Tuesday with intriguing clashes across the league.

Leicester City host Tottenham at the King Power Stadium, while a derby takes place between Brighton and Crystal Palace at the Amex.

Manchester United head to Watford hoping to momentarily close the gap on Manchester City atop the table, while West Brom welcome Newcastle United to the Hawthorns.

The full TV schedule for Tuesday’s action is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch all the goals as they go in across the four games via Premier League “Goal Rush” by clicking on the link below.

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Brighton vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: West Brom vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

FIFA says doping is not widespread in Russian soccer

Associated PressNov 28, 2017, 1:23 PM EST
MOSCOW (AP) FIFA defended Russia’s right to host the World Cup amid a series of doping scandals, saying Tuesday that there is no sign of “widespread” drug use in Russian soccer.

Russia has been stripped of dozens of Olympic medals for doping and cover-ups, including tampering with samples.

Soccer is among the sports where positive tests were apparently covered up, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation last year.

“From the information we have, we cannot talk about widespread doping in football in Russia,” FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura said Tuesday, three days before FIFA hosts the World Cup draw at the Kremlin.

All World Cup samples will be shipped out of Russia to a laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland, on the day they are collected, Samoura said.

Documents from a WADA investigation last year said arrangements were in place to protect players from Russia’s 2014 World Cup squad if they were to test positive in the country before the tournament. The documents don’t directly accuse Russia’s World Cup squad of doping, but they do include records of alleged drug use among players from youth national teams.

Russian Deputy Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said the national team didn’t play well enough to be suspected of using performance-enhancing drugs. Russia didn’t win a match at the last World Cup, and hasn’t gone beyond the group stage of any tournament since 2008.

“If we play like that while doped, then how would we do without?” Mutko said. “It’s absolute stupidity.”

Peter Crouch signs new contract at Stoke City

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2017, 12:40 PM EST
The master of headed goals and substitute appearances will be staying at Stoke City for the foreseeable future.

Peter Crouch, 36, agreed to a new one-year contract extension on Tuesday, as he will remain at Stoke until at least the summer of 2019.

Crouch holds the Premier League record for most headed goals in league history, plus the most substitute appearances, and this season he has jumped off the bench to score a winner against Southampton, plus equalizers against West Brom and Leicester City.

Speaking about the new deal, Mark Hughes was delighted to lock Crouch down to more time at the bet365 Stadium.

“Peter has been with Stoke longer than he has been with any other club which I think speaks volumes for how he views us and how we view him,” Hughes said. “He still has so much to offer us. He may be 36 but he continues to have a major impact on games, as he has proved on numerous occasions this season.”

Crouch is in the twilight of his career but his unique skill set means he is still extremely valuable at the top level. Although he has voiced his discontent at not starting a single Premier League game this season, Crouch is obviously satisfied with the role he will have at Stoke over the next two seasons.

Late in games his arrival off the bench often spooks opposition defenses and if he’s not getting on the end of crosses and high balls himself, he’s creating mayhem for other Stoke attackers to benefit from.

The former QPR, Portsmouth, Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool and Tottenham forward joined Stoke in 2011 and has scored 58 goals in 212 appearances for the Potters in all competitions. He has scored 201 goals in 680 career appearances and has vast experience in European competitions as well as playing in 18 PL campaigns and scoring 22 goals in 42 appearances for England.

With Stoke currently in 15th place in the PL and and just three points above the relegation zone, Crouch will have a big part to play in the Potters climbing up the table. His four goals in 11 games in all competitions this season means he is Stoke’s top scorer, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mame Diouf, Jese and Saido Berahino have scored just seven goals between them this season.

Stoke will lean heavily on Crouch’s experience to drag themselves away from the bottom three in the upcoming months.