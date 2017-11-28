VIDEO: Riyad Mahrez with a stunning solo goal

Riyad Mahrez is feeling it. Big time.
The Algerian winger cut inside and curled home a stunning goal to make it 2-0 right on half time for Leicester City against Tottenham Hotspur.
Mahrez, 26, has found fine form since Claude Puel took charge of the Foxes and this was vintage Mahrez of 2015-16.
Click play on the video below to watch Mahrez’s goal. You will not regret it.
Ashley Young‘s return home to Watford has come with a vengeance.
Young has scored two good-looking goals, and it’s an understatement for the second, as Manchester United has a 2-0 lead on the Hornets at Vicarage Road.
Young, 32, spent the first four seasons of his professional career with Watford, helping the club’s rise from the First Division to the Premier League.
His first goal was a cute finish from a similar spot to the own goal he forced at the weekend, and his second took the proverbial cake.
After Paul Pogba drew a dead center free kick on a 50-plus yard dribble, Young swept a vicious curl over the wall and inside the side netting to make it 2-0.
Anthony Martial added a third in the 32nd minute, running to the top of the 18 to hit a low shot to the left of a diving Gomes.
Here’s Young’s second!
Jamie Vardy had himself a lively soiree early on against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.
Leicester City’s leading goalscorer lobbed the Foxes into the lead against Spurs with Hugo Lloris rooted to the spot.
Vardy, 30, scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season and the 100th league goal of his career. It was certainly one to remember for the Englishman.
Click play on the video above to see.
Four Premier League games take place on Tuesday with intriguing clashes across the league.
Leicester City host Tottenham at the King Power Stadium, while a derby takes place between Brighton and Crystal Palace at the Amex.
Manchester United head to Watford hoping to momentarily close the gap on Manchester City atop the table, while West Brom welcome Newcastle United to the Hawthorns.
Tuesday
