VIDEO: Riyad Mahrez with a stunning solo goal

Riyad Mahrez is feeling it. Big time.

The Algerian winger cut inside and curled home a stunning goal to make it 2-0 right on half time for Leicester City against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mahrez, 26, has found fine form since Claude Puel took charge of the Foxes and this was vintage Mahrez of 2015-16.

Click play on the video below to watch Mahrez’s goal. You will not regret it.