Watch Live: Watford-Man United; all 4 PL games

Chelsea and Liverpool are said to both be interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

A report from the Daily Mirror says that Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign the Gabonese striker, 28, in January, while the Daily Express believe Liverpool are also interested despite his brother saying the Bundesliga’s reigning Golden Boot winner is focused on staying at Dortmund.

Aubameyang has been consistently linked with a move to Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp, his former boss at Dortmund, took over at Anfield in October 2015. Following his red card in Dortmund’s collapse in the Revierderby vs. Schalke at the weekend (they led 4-0 after 25 minutes but ended up drawing 4-4) the striker was the subject of extreme abuse from Dortmund’s fans, despite scoring 17 goals in 19 appearances this season.

It looked likely Aubameyang would leave Dortmund in the summer with reports of a move to Chelsea, the Chinese Super League and AC Milan rife and plenty of speculation about his future, but he has remained at Dortmund and has continued his incredible goalscoring record with 137 goals in 208 games in all competitions since 2013.

Chelsea’s move for Aubemeyang would make more sense, even with Alvaro Morata arriving from Real Madrid in the summer for $90 million.

If Morata gets injured, Chelsea aren’t blessed with plenty of replacements. Antonio Conte doesn’t seem to be a fan of Michy Batshuayi, while the likes of Tammy Abraham are out on loan.

With Conte playing Eden Hazard and Morata up front together in recent weeks, there is potential there for Chelsea to play with two out-and-out strikers in Morata and Aubameyang together. What a striker partnership that would be, with Morata also capable of playing out wide if necessary.

As for Liverpool, they do lack a proper target man in attack with Daniel Sturridge‘s future still uncertain despite the fact that he started against Chelsea at the weekend but he has scored just three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah are Liverpool’s first-choice front four but it would be tough to believe Klopp wouldn’t want to be reunited with Aubameyang if that was an option.

That’s the big if here but with Dortmund stumbling along in fifth place in the Bundesliga and out of the Champions League, this may seem like a good time for Aubameyang to move on and the German side to cash in while they still can.

