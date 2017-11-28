Watch Live: Watford-Man United; all 4 PL games

Four Premier League games take place on Tuesday with intriguing clashes across the league.
Leicester City host Tottenham at the King Power Stadium, while a derby takes place between Brighton and Crystal Palace at the Amex.
Manchester United head to Watford hoping to momentarily close the gap on Manchester City atop the table, while West Brom welcome Newcastle United to the Hawthorns.
[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]
The full TV schedule for Tuesday’s action is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.
Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
[ STREAM: Premier League live here ]
You can also watch all the goals as they go in across the four games via Premier League “Goal Rush” by clicking on the link below.
[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]
Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Brighton vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: West Brom vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]